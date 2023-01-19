Village Theatre ousted from Old Fourth Ward space, seeking new home

The improv group, originally consisting of Whole World Theatre alum, started in 2008 and moved into its current space at 349 Decatur St. in 2012. The 2,000-square-foot space has two stages, the main one holding up to 100 to 120 attendees and the “black box” theater fitting 40 to 50.

“We really love the location,” Vance said. “It’s central. There’s a lot of nightlife a couple of blocks away. It was perfect for a theater when we moved in.”

By 2019, the theater was holding close to 400 shows a year on its two stages. The pandemic hurt the organization significantly and it had been gradually working its way back with 100 shows last year. Village Theatre got the bad news about its lease last month.

The final shows at the current location are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 17 and 18 and Vance said the group plans to bring back many alums and hold as many shows as possible.

“We’re going to make it a big party,” he said.