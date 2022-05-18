Veteran Fox 5 reporter Patty Pan leaving biz after 17 years

Veteran Fox 5 reporter Patty Pan announced on social media Tuesday evening that she is leaving the station and the TV business after 17 years.
She has decided to join an unspecified law enforcement agency in community affairs. “Over the years, I have worked countless times with the men and women in this agency and have the upmost respect for what they do,” she wrote on her public Twitter page. “More details to come...”
Pan said she will be finishing up at Fox 5 the week of May 23.
“Thank you for inviting me into your homes,” she wrote. “Thank you for entrusting me to tell your stories and for allowing me to be your voice. It has been an honor and a privilege.”
In a text with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she added: “TV is in my blood. It’ll always be in my blood. There’s never a right time to leave the business, but this great opportunity presented itself to work with some amazing people. It was one of those opportunities that was hard to pass up.”
At the same time, she said: “I have loved loved Fox. My home away from home all these years. Couldn’t have asked for better bosses, photogs, colleagues. I can go on for days!”
She said as a result of this new job, she may still pop up on TV from time to time.
Pan is the longest running Asian American broadcast reporter in Atlanta. Prior to working in Atlanta, Pan was at TV stations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbus.
