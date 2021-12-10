V-103′s Big Tigger morning show lets go of TylerChronicles, Ms. Basketball

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when he first joined the station, he said his goal was “to make sure I add the funny but not the goofy. That just comes with being an adult. You know when to crack up and when listeners want a little deeper analysis.”

Granville, who has been an athlete, actress, model, host and marketing specialist, said: “I want to bring my energy to represent the females, the underdogs, the dreamers. It’s OK to be who you are... Plus, I don’t have a face for radio!”

Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan remains as the primary host. The long-time afternoon host at V-103 took over mornings in the summer of 2020 after Frank Ski abruptly left. Ski is now doing morning host work at rival Kiss 104.1.

V-103′s ratings have slipped off this fall. The station was in 9th place in the most recent Nielsen monthly numbers while Tigger’s show ranked in 13th place. Rival morning shows at Kiss (Ski) and Majic (Steve Harvey) are pulling in much bigger numbers.