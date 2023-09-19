UTA to host inaugural UNLOQ404 content creator summit in Atlanta

Pinky Cole and DJ Drama are among the speakers Oct. 14.

United Talent Agency and Crown + Conquer are hosting their first Atlanta summit for content creators called UNLOQ404.

Among the speakers are CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group Rich Paul, music executive DJ Drama, restaurateur Pinky Cole and YouTube stars Colin & Samir.

The one-day summit is set for Overtime Elite Arena in Midtown Atlanta across from Atlantic Station on Oct. 14.

“The mission of UNLOQ404 is to educate those who want to professionalize their passions and empower them to grow their brand by learning from trailblazers who have achieved success in their field,” said Steve Cohen, an agent who runs the UTA Atlanta office.

UTA was the first among the industry’s biggest agencies to open a full-service base of operations in Atlanta earlier this year. Crown + Conquer is a Los Angeles-based niche agency that is both woman-owned and minority-led.

