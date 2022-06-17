USA Today removes 23 stories from UGA grad over ‘fabricated’ quotes

Miranda started with USA Today as a trending news reporter in April 2021 focused on viral stories before moving to breaking news earlier this year, she told a Society of Professional Journalists panel in March. She began working with USA Today even before she graduated from UGA in May, 2021, she said. “I felt very grateful and privileged to have the job,” she said.

According to a brief bio on The Red and Black website, “Gabriela Miranda worked as a reporter and campus news editor for The Red & Black from 2019-2021. Before graduating in May 2021, reported on race, protests, health and campus news.”

During college, she received a Google News fellowship and partnered with a bilingual outlet in California, Miranda said during the panel. She also said she did an internship at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) and freelanced at The Gainesville Times.

Her last story with USA Today was April 17.

Miranda’s LinkedIn page was recently deleted.

Other reporters at major papers have lost their jobs over similar infractions including The Washington Post’s Janet Cooke in 1981, who made up a story about an eight-year-old heroin addict; The New York Times’ Jayson Blair in 2003, who made up stories and plagiarized others; and USA Today reporter Jack Kelley in 2004.