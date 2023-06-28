X

Tyler Perry’s first Amazon film: drama ‘Black, White, & Blue’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Tyler Perry’s first Amazon Prime movie “Black, White & Blue” has been completed but a release date has not been set.

The drama, written, produced and directed by Perry at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, will feature a woman named Fela Blackburn whose life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer. Seeking justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, a former cop turned private investigator.

As she digs deeper, she finds her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.

The press release mentioned actors involved including Kat Graham (”Vampire Diaries”), Tyler Lepley (”The Haves and the Have Nots”), Meagan Tandy (”Batwoman”), Josh Adeyeye (”The Oval”), Atlanta native RonReaco Lee (”Survivor’s Remorse”) and Jimi Stanton (”Your Honor”). But it didn’t say who was playing which characters.

Perry last November signed a four-film non-exclusive film deal with Amazon Prime and “Black, White & Blue” will be Perry’s first film for the streaming service.

In recent years, Perry has been releasing movies on Netflix including “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

He currently has a TV deal with Viacom, producing shows for BET, BET+ and Nickelodeon.

