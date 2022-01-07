Tyler Perry Studios mandating COVID-19 vaccines for primary cast and crew

Perry spoke with Deadline about the challenges of shooting any TV show or film with so many breakthrough COVID-19 cases happening.

“Between the conflicting rules of the CDC and the unions, as an independent studio it’s difficult to navigate and operate efficiently,” Perry told Deadline. “I wish they were on the same page, but I also understand the complexities of a pandemic that changes daily.”

Perry was the first studio to start back scripted production after the pandemic began by quarantining the entire cast and crew at his studio starting in June 2020 until April 2021, when vaccines became widely available. He has also been an avid supporter of vaccines.

Netflix and Disney productions, many of which are shot in Georgia, now have comparable policies while other studios have done so on a show-by-show basis.