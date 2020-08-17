Tyler Perry notes: virtual Madea museum, ‘The Oval’ shoot completed COVID free, BET+ hits 1 million subscribers

Tyler Perry just wrapped his second round of pandemic-isolated shooting with “The Oval” this past Friday.

According to Deadline.com, he finished two days early with no issues regarding COVID-19. The bubble for his 377 cast and crew he created on his expansive studio lot has worked — although it is costing him $4.5 million extra per show per season to house, feed and test everyone. In interviews, he said he wants to keep as much of his cast and crew employed during these difficult times. He shot 22 episodes of his White House-based drama, which includes a replica of the White House itself on set.

His next shooting production will be the second season of BET+ show “Ruthless,” a drama focused on a cult, followed by BET+ relationship drama “Bruh” about college buds in their 30s.

***

Will Packer's "Bigger," shot in Atlanta, will be back for a second season. Credit: BET+ Credit: BET+

BET+, the aforementioned streaming service, just hit 1 million subscribers one month shy of its one-year anniversary, according to Deadline.com.

The service is a joint venture between Perry and BET.

Besides Perry’s “Bruh” and “Ruthless,” other original content on BET+ includes Atlanta producer Will Packer’s comedy “Bigger” and Tracy Oliver’s reboot of “First Wive’s Club,” both set for second seasons.