Tyler Perry news: BET renews ‘The Oval’ for season three and picks up strip club drama ‘All the Queen’s Men’ for BET+

This latest show, called “All the Queen’s Men,” follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta who is savvy and charming. Production and casting have not been announced yet.

Perry writes, directs and produces all his own shows, using his own Tyler Perry Studios. The pandemic, he said in an interview last summer, enabled the very busy entrepreneur to pump out plenty of new scripts while production was on hiatus

The Atlanta media mogul last week also attended the private funeral service for legendary actress Cicely Tyson at Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York. He named his 12 stages at Tyler Perry Studios for Black pioneers in Hollywood that inspired him, including Tyson. She joined his grand opening gala in the fall of 2019.

MADEA AND MYRTLE: Tyler Perry and Cicely Tyson are seen on stage at the 41st NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Credit: Chris Pizzello, AP Credit: Chris Pizzello, AP