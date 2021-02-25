Tyler Perry news: BET renews ‘The Oval’ for season three and picks up strip club drama ‘All the Queen’s Men’ for BET+

A mere week after the second season debut of Tyler Perry’s White House drama “The Oval,” BET has picked up a third season, ensuring that the near life-size White House replica Perry built in 2019 will continue to be used on a regular basis.
The show averages about 1.4 million viewers on BET, which in this day and age is a big number. Season two will run for 22 episodes and continues to focus on the crazy internal machinations of the first family and their often beleaguered behind-the-scenes staff.
This news follows the season three renewal of his relationship show “Sistas,” which debuted around the same time as “The Oval” in 2019.
The second seasons of both shows were the first scripted TV series that came back into production after the pandemic shut Hollywood down for months. Perry has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in frequent COVID-19 testing while sequestering the entire cast and crew of a show for two weeks at a time on his sprawling campus, turning the place into Camp Quarantine, with on-site movie nights, church services and rented abodes.
Perry is also ready to launch a new show for BET+, which currently airs his drama “Ruthless” (a spinoff of “The Oval”) and male relationship show “Bruh.”
This latest show, called “All the Queen’s Men,” follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta who is savvy and charming. Production and casting have not been announced yet.
Perry writes, directs and produces all his own shows, using his own Tyler Perry Studios. The pandemic, he said in an interview last summer, enabled the very busy entrepreneur to pump out plenty of new scripts while production was on hiatus
The Atlanta media mogul last week also attended the private funeral service for legendary actress Cicely Tyson at Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York. He named his 12 stages at Tyler Perry Studios for Black pioneers in Hollywood that inspired him, including Tyson. She joined his grand opening gala in the fall of 2019.
