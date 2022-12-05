TV best bets with Will Smith, Sebastian Maniscalco, Reba McEntire, Trevor Noah, Steve Martin

HBO this Sunday is also concludes the second season of “The White Lotus,” which has seen its ratings rise progressively this season.

This covers Monday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

MONDAY

“TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas” 8 p.m. Fox — This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ. Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin weighs the pros and cons of making a major life change.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Top eight live performances.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:02 p.m. Fox — As Arman and Nadia plan their most dangerous scheme yet, Thony questions her alliances, especially with Luca’s health deteriorating.

“His Dark Materials” 9 p.m. HBO (third season debut) — Lyra is seen back with her mother Mrs. Coulter and is still on the run from the Magisterium as the leader of the shadowy religious organization orders new character Father Gomez to find her.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman).

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Drs. Shaun Murphy, Asher Wolke and Aaron Glassman meet a patient with an infected surgical sponge that was left in their abdomen.

“That’s My Jam: Holiday Edition” 10 p.m. NBC — Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer vs. Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villasenor.

TUESDAY

“Welcome to Chippendales” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Steve’s new calendar flies off the shelves; Nick makes a pitch to New York investors; a snub from Steve provides Otis with a sobering wake-up call.

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic acts out life’s little agonies, including school drop-offs, off-leash dogs and date nights with his wife.

“Who Killed Jenni Rivera?” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Sasheer Zamata, Jack Black and Kal Penn.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad comes face to face with Nic’s dad, Kyle, after 5 years of no contact when he comes into Chastain with an extremely low heart rate.

“People’s Choice Awards” 9 p.m. NBC, E! — Kenan Thompson hosts again.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. CBS — An arrest is made in the murder; Albie is desperate for the family to come together.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 10 p.m. ABC — Jason Alexander vs. Bobby Moynihan. Rosie O’Donnell vs. Pete Holmes.

WEDNESDAY

“Too Hot To Handle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Can any of these couples form real connections minus the physical stuff?

“All I Didn’t Want for Christmas” 8 p.m. VH1 — Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe joins Kel Mitchell and Loretta Devine in a story of holiday wishes gone wrong.

“The Santa Clauses” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time. Elsewhere, Darlene helps Becky with a parenting problem.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The remaining six castaways must get the ball rolling to win the reward challenge and earn a sweet treat.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Sleigh bells are ringing! When Erica buys a festive baby toy, Beverly goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — On the last day of school before winter break, Janine is convinced by her friend to go to a popular Hookah Club where she runs into unexpected colleagues.

“The Amazing Race” 9 pm. CBS (34th season finale) — The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC —Jenny and Beau investigate the untimely disappearance of a missing groom from a wedding while Cassie enlists the help of Denise and Beau’s daughter Emily to unravel the lies surrounding Walter and Sunny Day Excursions.

THURSDAY

“Fleishman is in Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX — Toby uses every resource he has - from a night out with Seth to a visit to the American Museum of Natural History - to combat his loneliness.

“Doom Patrol” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (fourth season debut) — Time travel is involved this season.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Peacock (fifth season debut) — A grudge between Guerdy and Alexia taints her long-awaited wedding celebration.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon’s database invention puts him at odds with the university.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Alberta’s expertise from her past comes in handy when Sam and Jay run into some complications during their Woodstone whiskey tasting soirée.

“CMA Country Christmas” 9 p.m. ABC — Carly Pearce hosts. Performers include Dan+Shay, Steven Curtis Chapman and Maren Morris.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment. Benson tries to make Noah’s Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap.

“Branson” 10 p.m. HBO — The launch of Virgin Atlantic and Branson’s efforts to expand his brand.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — Catherine’s frustration intensifies when a lead suspect in Grace’s disappearance is found murdered.

“Superstar: Reba McEntire” 10:01 p.m. ABC — A look at one of the most respected country artists of our time.

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — The final show ever hosted by Trevor Noah.

FRIDAY

“Something From Tiffany’s” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A woman gets upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

“Emancipation″ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The enslaved Peter (Will Smith) flees a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He has to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north.

“It’s a Wonderful Binge” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve.

“Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — New revelations about Casa Roja leave Allie trapped working with a local drug lord, forcing Margot to take the family’s future into her hands.

“Mythic Quest” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — In the first holiday season since Ian and Poppy’s departure, David grabs the reins and tries to infuse the team with Christmas spirit.

“Slow Horses” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — River gets cosy in the Cotswolds while searching for a sleeper agent; Min discovers Russian drinking games are the most brutal of all.

“Christmas Bloody Christmas” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — It’s Christmas Eve and Tori just wants to get drunk and party, but when a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a killing spree through her small town, she’s forced into a battle for survival.

“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Nick Daley hesitates becoming a museum nightwatchman and Kahmunrah returns to conquer the world.

“How To Ruin Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — After two chaotic Christmases, the Sello and Twala families struggle to put their differences aside to welcome Beauty and Sbu’s first baby.

“Ticket to Paradise” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — George Clooney and Julia Roberts play exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their daughter from marrying a shrimp farmer.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — Mayan discovers Rosie has spent years secretly blaming George for parenting mistakes she made.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — When violence erupts at a popular food truck festival, the team must contend with a deadly cartel determined to recover a large lost drug shipment at any cost, on S.W.A.T.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Miami, 1997: Dwayne anxiously waits to see if his surprise heel turn will connect with the audience.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — Vince’s judgment is compromised when a harrowing rescue of two siblings triggers emotional memories of the night his daughter died in a car accident.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Steve Martin and Martin Short host.

“National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Performers include Ariana Debose, Shania Twain and LL Cool J.

“Must Love Christmas” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of “The Equalizer”) unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush and a reporter.

“Dangerous Liaisons” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Camille and Valmont making shocking discoveries at a grand society ball.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — No plotline has been announced yet.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — We find out who killed who.