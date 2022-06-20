TV best bets with ‘Westworld,’ ‘Buckhead Shore,’ Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Maya Rudolph, Menudo

Paramount+ on the same day digs out its 1990s MTV iconic characters Beavis & Butthead and places them in present day in the film “Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe.”

Showtime brings back “The Chi” for a fifth season Sunday and Netflix returns “The Umbrella Academy” Wednesday for a third season.

Two recent theater releases get streaming debuts: “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on Disney+ Wednesday while Peacock Friday brings on “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

And for those who followed Todd and Julia Chrisley being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud by a federal jury earlier this month, their USA show “Chrisley Knows Best,” taped before the trial, returns Thursday for new ninth season episodes.

This covers Monday, June 20, through Sunday, June 27.

MONDAY

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC — The qualifying rounds continue in San Antonio with ninjas from across the country taking on the world’s most challenging obstacle course.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) accidentally sets off a chain of events that have near fatal consequences for Felix (Morgan Krantz).

“Irma Vep” 9 p.m. HBO — As Mira contemplates and looks back at her past, René analyses her relationship with her ex-wife, who also played Irma Vep.

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX — Paul takes his parents on a day-trip to the countryside, to recreate a cherished memory.

“Mind Over Murder” 10 p.m. HBO — Chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68-year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

TUESDAY

“The Future Of” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examines new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

“Hip Hop My House” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Harlem rapper Cam’ron will bring his iconic style to this high-octane hip-hop makeover series with the help of interior designer Zeez Louize.

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From Catch One in Los Angeles, the comic discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, his fascination for human sexuality, and much more.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW — An annoyed Tom goes full on dad mode when Lino shocks his friends by stowing away in a side panel on the Swift Jet hoping to join in on the mission to rescue his uncle Barton Read.

“20/20: Exclusively Elvis” 10 p.m. ABC — A look at the rock and roll legend with the upcoming film “Elvis.”

WEDNESDAY

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (streaming debut) — Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

“Love & Gelato” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A young woman named Lina travels to Italy to fulfill her late mother’s last wish of getting to know her father. But once Lina makes it abroad, she finds herself swept up in a whirlwind of new experiences and discovers so much more than she expected.

“The Umbrella Academy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — The group confronts The Sparrow Academy, essentially the alternate-universe version of themselves that they accidentally created by messing with the timeline.

“Snowflake Mountain” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Hopelessly entitled or simply in need of tough love? Ten spoiled young adults experience nature without a parental safety net in this reality series.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Obi-Wan is drawn into a confrontation with Vader, as Luke’s fate hangs in the balance.

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” 9 p.m. HBO — Thirty-six years after the Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded in Soviet Ukraine, newly uncovered archival footage and recorded interviews with those who were present paint an emotional and gripping portrait of the extent and gravity of the disaster and the lengths to which the Soviet government went to cover up the incident.

THURSDAY

“The Bear” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after a heartbreaking death in his family.

“Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe One-Off Film” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — After a “creative” judge sentences them to space camp, a black hole sends our adolescent heroes 24 years into the modern future where the duo misuse iPhones, embark on a quest to score, and become targets of the Deep State.

“First Class” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Step into the lives of a group of friends in Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

“Queen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After a decades-long absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

“Menudo: Forever Young” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (limited series) — This four-part docuseries chronicles the never-before-heard story behind the rise and fall of the most iconic Puerto Rican boy band in history — including the alleged backstage culture of greed, abuse, and mayhem.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW (second season finale) — Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his past he’d buried long ago.

“Buckhead Shore” 9 p.m. MTV (new series) — Seven young friends who live in and around Buckhead party it up at a home in Lake Burton.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 9 p.m. USA (ninth season summer debut) — Todd offends Faye during a gardening contest; Chase plays grill master for the 4th of July BBQ.

“Alone” 9 p.m. History — The participants continue to look for new ways to hunt, but also to preserve their food sources; one survivalist leans heavily on a taxing shelter build; a survivalist pauses their own work for some much-needed sustenance.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX — Forced to flee, Chase finally tells Zoe the truth about his past, but it might be too late.

FRIDAY

“Chloe” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (limited series) — Becky Green is obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s perfectly curated social media presence. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her.

“Wildhood” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Two brothers embark on a journey to find their birth mother after their abusive father had lied for years about her whereabouts; along the way, they reconnect with their indigenous heritage and make a new friend.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — After discovering her husband’s betrayal of 20 years, billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) spirals into a tabloid-fueled self-destructive spiral. To her surprise, a charitable foundation offers to help Molly get back on track.

“Mormon No More” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — An ABC News docu-series following two married Mormon moms who fall in love and leave the faith.

“Now & Then” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Pedro gets unexpected news; Sofia shares her discovery; Flora follows Belinda’s footsteps.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sheila solicits Bunny to fill in for her at promotional events. Greta and Ernie spice up their marriage.

“The One That Got Away” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — It’s been said that by the age of 25 most people have already met The One - they just don’t know it. Six lucky singles embark on a new social experiment, where for the first time, this question is answered: What if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is from your past? One by one, people from their pasts enter through The Portal to surprise the singles with a chance at love.

“Rise” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, the Antetokounmpos struggle to care for their five children. The brothers play basketball with a local team and discover their great abilities on the court.

“Man vs. Bee” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new season) — Bumbling dad Trevor (Rowan Atkinson) tries to get the best of a cunning bee while house-sitting a posh mansion — but only unleashes more chaos in this comedy series.

“The Man From Toronto” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The plot follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy (Kevin Hart) who is mistaken for the “Man from Toronto” (Woody Harrelson) when the two wind up in the same Airbnb. Antics ensue.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

“The 49th Annual Daytime Emmys” 9 p.m. CBS — Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host.

WEEKEND

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — The Lord Protector’s plan for peace between the siblings only causes Catherine and Thomas to accelerate their own, using Elizabeth’s 15th birthday as cover.

“2022 BET Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday BET — Babyface, Chlöe, Lizzo are among the performers.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Marlo and Sheree get into a steamy confrontation with Kandi about her lack of support; Sanya has a heart-to-heart with Ross over her concerns about expanding their family.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Deran and Pope search for Craig. J tries to sell Gia’s diamonds.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (fifth season debut) — Emmett and Tiff forge a new path as Tiff grows closer to Rob. Kevin finds love where he least expects it.

“Citizen Ashe” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — A look at the life of tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (fourth season debut) — James Marsden and Jeffery Wright will be reprising their roles alongside Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aaron Paul. The season will also introduce Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Faraday and Justin must battle with rogue CIA operative Spencer Clay for their lives.