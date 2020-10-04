TV best bets with vice presidential debate, John Slattery, ‘Supernatural,’ Kim Zolciak, ‘Fear the Walking Dead'

MONDAY

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC — Carole Baskin was second cut last week.

“Biden Town Hall” 8 p.m. NBC — Lester Holt will moderate.

“Filthy Rich” 9 p.m. Fox — After Ginger’s live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret invites her to appear on “Wings of a Dove” again to discuss her actions.

“The Third Day” 9 p.m. HBO — In the winter, Helen surprises her two daughters, Tallulah and Ellie, with a trip to Osea Island for Ellie’s birthday.

“Soulmates” 10 p.m. AMC (new series) — Nikki and Franklin’s marriage struggles in the shadow of the soulmate test.

TUESDAY

“Black Blox” 3:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — In this horror movie, after losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

“The Lie” 3:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — When their teenage daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents try and cover it up with a web of lies and deception

“Homestead Rescue” 8 p.m. Discovery (new series) — For years the Raney family has helped novice homesteaders around the country save their homesteads from the brink of failure and helped to bring their dreams of living off the grid to life. Now, inspired by years' worth of rescues, Marty Raney will attempt his greatest recue of all - his very own 40-acre homestead.

“16 and Pregnant” 9 p.m. MTV (new series) — The new iteration - part of MTV’s “16 and” franchise - will follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” 9 p.m. NBC (fourth season debut) — The new season begins with contestants playing “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” “Oh Ship!” and newcomer “Name Dropper.”

“Next” 9 p.m. Fox (new series) — A propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives. The event series stars Emmy Award nominee John Slattery.

“Don’t Be Tardy” 10 p.m. Bravo (eighth season debut) — With the kids growing up, the family goes on one last epic vacation - Biermann style - before Ariana heads off to college next year.

“The FBI Declassified” 10 p.m. CBS (new series) — Gain unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.

WEDNESDAY

“Books of Blood” 3:01 a.m Hulu — A journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

“To the Lake” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.

“Devils” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — In this Italian import, a worldwide financial conspiracy is discovered by a group of traders of a large investment bank.

“Vice Presidential Debate” 9 p.m. Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, GPB, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox — It’s Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris.

“Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth” 9 p.m. HBO — New York sports radio personality Craig Carton’s secret gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brings his career to a halt when he is arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

THURSDAY

“Charm City Kings” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max —The story of one of Baltimore’s 12 O’Clock Boys, who drive the streets on dirt bikes.

“The Cleansing Hour” 3:01 a.m. Shudder — Millennial entrepreneurs Max and Drew run a popular webcast that streams “live exorcisms” that are, in fact, elaborately staged hoaxes watched by millions. However, their fortunes take a turn when during one of their webcasts, Drew’s fiancée becomes mysteriously possessed by a real demon that takes the crew hostage.

“Connecting...” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — The series is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

“Supernatural” 8 p.m. the CW (15th and final season debut) — Sam and Dean discover a wood nymph living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.

“Closer Look Special” 8:30 p.m. NBC - A special hosted by Seth Meyers.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Macklemore vs. Lil Yachty.

“Injustice with Nancy Grace” 9 p.m. Oxygen (second season debut) — Devout LDS mother Lori Vallow encounters a doomsday author and descends down a path of darkness into a dangerous cult. The result is a trail of broken lives and dead bodies ... including two of Vallow’s own children.

“Match Game” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Joel McHale, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Ana Gasteyer, Rob Huebel, Nikki Glaser.

FRIDAY

“The Boys” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (second season finale) — This is easily Amazon Prime’s most popular scripted show.

“Deaf U” 3:01 a.m Netflix (new series) — In this reality series, a tight-knit group of deaf and hard of hearing students share their stories and explore life at Gallaudet University..

“The Haunting of Hill House” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

“Undercover Boss” 9 p.m. CBS — Colie Edison, CCO of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works undercover to spare customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.

“Room 104” 11 p.m. HBO (series finale) — While Keir prepares for his Generations Ceremony, he reflects on his life and relives painful memories of the moments that shaped him.

WEEKEND

“Cheer Camp Killer” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — When Sophia (Mariah Robinson, “Our Dream Christmas”) gets into an exclusive cheer camp with her best friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski, “Power Rangers Beast Morphers”), she’s ecstatic to show off her skills. Camp queen bee Victoria (Sydney Malakeh, “The Wrong Stepfather”) and her overbearing mother, Beth (Andrea Bogart, “General Hospital”), do not take kindly to a newcomer taking her spotlight, so they launch a dangerous plan to get their rival out of the way.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Bill Burr hosts.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (sixth season debut) — Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a bounty hunter stalks him.

"The Good Lord Bird″ 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Separated from Brown’s army, Onion and fellow slave Bob leave the fight in Kansas only to cross paths with pro-slavery “red shirts” who escort them to the slave-trading town of Pikesville, Mo.

"Lovecraft Country″ 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The only info right now is the title “Rewind 1921.”

"Fargo″ 10 p.m. Sunday FX — Loy retaliates, Josto asserts his leadership, Ethelrida makes a disturbing discovery and the walls begin to close in on Odis.

“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” 10:06 p.m. Sunday AMC — Hope and Iris disagree on the mission. Felix and Huck pursue the group as Felix confronts his past

