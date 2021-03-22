TV best bets with Tina Turner doc, John Wayne Gacy, ‘Superstore’ series finale, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

And on BET and CBS Saturday, the annual NAACP Image Awards will air with Atlantans in the running for many of the awards.

This covers Monday, March 22 through Sunday, March 28.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The Hollywood duets challenge.

“Hoarders” 8 p.m. A&E (12th season debut) — Eric is forced to deal with his emotional grief as the cleanup process uncovers the beautiful interior design left by Eric’s late wife, Sylvie.

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX (second season debut) — The kids are growing up fast – Ava is now 10 and Luke is about to turn 13.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — A renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment; and Shaun and Lea must make a life-changing decision that might alter the course of their relationship.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC —When the Debris creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan and Finola must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet.

TUESDAY

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — In 1987, Ata makes a heartbreaking discovery about her son.

“To Tell The Truth” 8 p.m. ABC (sixth season finale) — Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Karamo Brown make up the celebrity panel.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — When Kenan’s former boy bandmate-turned-huge popstar comes to town, Kenan finds himself doubting Gary’s effectiveness as a manager and contemplates a change.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — When Jack decides to go vegan, Dre worries about messing up their bonding nights where they both would eat BBQ and watch MMA fights together.

“Delilah” 9 p.m. OWN — With new evidence uncovered, Delilah hopes that Tamara has a change of heart.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest.

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW — As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing, Clark is reminded of what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — Seeing an opportunity, Bishop sets EZ’s plan into motion.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC — Max goes to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York; Bloom takes action to ensure her staff feels safe at work.

WEDNESDAY

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Beverly projects her own insecurity onto Adam.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Dan feels helpless when Louise refuses to let him put himself at risk for her; and Jackie recruits Neville to help her confront the competing restaurants that are posting negative reviews.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Jason’s career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime during a mission.

“The Day Sports Stood Still” 9 p.m. HBO — Chronicling the events of March 11, 2020, as the reality of COVID-19 shut down sports in the U.S., beginning with the Jazz-Thunder NBA game in Oklahoma City.

“The Con” 10 p.m. ABC — Rudy Kurniawan conned rich wine collectors with fake valuable wine.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — A high-stakes domestic disturbance involving a father and his two young daughters leads the team to race against the clock to save a group of international activists.

THURSDAY

“Baketopia” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — The 12-episode series features brilliant bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of.

“The Runaway Bunny” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — This film brings the illustrations of Clement Hurd and the poetry of Margaret Wise Brown to animated life for the first time featuring a restless little bunny who dreams of leaving home.

“Good Eats” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (16th season finale) — When civilization crumbles, who ya gonna call to help get good eats on the table? Lactic acid bacteria, of course.

“John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — The docuseries tells the chilling story of one of the world’s most notorious serial killers told through the words of Gacy himself.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Vic learns a shocking secret; Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority.

“Superstore” 8:30 p.m. NBC (series finale) — The employees celebrate the past, present and future of Cloud 9.

“For Real: The Story of Reality TV” 9 p.m. E! — The Osbournes, the Kardashians, Kendra Wilkinson and Danny Bonaduce reveal the pros and cons of pioneering “celebreality.” Andy Cohen hosts.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — Kristin learns what it takes to be in charge at Outdoor Man while Mike is away.

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Regina tries to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin suffers the consequences of his choices. Jerome and Louie expand the business.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. Syfy — The show was just renewed. Harry and Asta attend an alien convention.

FRIDAY

“Invincible” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) —Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man; as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

“Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Shot on location from Ina’s home in East Hampton, New York, as well as from outside Sydney, Australia, where Melissa and her family have been the last few months, these two megastars invite fans to join them for cocktails and a unique one-on-one conversation.

“Godzilla v. Kong” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

“The Irregulars” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Misfits investigate a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson and his shadowy associate, Sherlock Holmes.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) —After failing to make the cut to join the now powerhouse Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, 12-year-old Evan’s mother encourages him to form a new team of underdogs with help from Gordon Bombay, the Ducks’ original coach. Lauren Graham is one of the stars and Emilio Estevez returns.

“Bad Trip” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this hidden-camera prank comedy, two best friends bond on a wild road trip to New York as they pull real people into their raunchy, raucous antics. Eric André, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish star. (This film was supposed to come out in theaters in April 2020 but the pandemic happened.)

“A Week Away” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends and a place to belong.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Two entrepreneurs from New York City think they have an “udder-ly” unique vegan take on a beloved drink.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Baez asks Danny for help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard; Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss.

WEEKEND

“52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards” 8 p.m. Saturday CBS/BET — Tyler Perry is a nominee for the Entertainer of the Year award and Stacey Abrams is up for the Social Justice Impact award.

“Tina” 8 p.m. Saturday HBO — A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Maya Rudolph hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Showstoppers and final judgment round, part one.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — They take a trip to New Orleans.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Doing a favor for CIA Director Suri Nance goes awry for McCall when she tries to locate a missing British mathematician and finds herself embroiled in an international fight for a revolutionary financial technology.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — At the lowest point in their friendship, Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways; Carol returns to Alexandria, while Daryl stays on the road, each going into their own type of survival mode.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC (new time slot) — Zoey’s effort to recreate a cherished memory with Mitch is thwarted by Leif.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (second season debut) — When an assistant U.S. attorney overdoses and ends up left for dead, Decourcy Ward suspects Jackie Rohr’s involvement.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC —Officers Nolan and Harper are assigned to the kidnapping of the son of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — Beth and Dean deal with the aftermath of his arrest.