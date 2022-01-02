TV best bets with ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Joe Millionaire,’ ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ ‘Euphoria,’ Ben Affleck

ABC Tuesday also introduces a prime-time show featuring comic Steve Harvey as the man who decides whether a complainant or defendant is right and they give him the title “Judge Steve Harvey.” (It was shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.)

CBS Wednesday tries out a 10 p.m. medical drama starring Sophia Bush called “Good Sam.”

On Thursday, ABC runs a limited series “Women of the Movement” focused on the civil rights era.

Friday’s new offering on OWN is the reality show “Ladies Who List Atlanta,” focused on women in the real estate business.

And on Sunday, Fox launches a live-action comedy called “Pivoting” following how three women (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q) deal with life after the death of their childhood best friend.

Over on the streaming services, Netflix focuses on an incubator for young social media types in “Hype House” Friday. Also that day, Amazon Prime features a George Clooney-directed family film about an aspiring writer that features Ben Affleck called “The Tender Trap.”

And on HBO Max, the series finale of “Search Party” (which debuted originally in 2016 on TBS) will air on Friday.

This covers Monday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 9.

MONDAY

“9-1-1: Lone Star″ 8 p.m. Fox (third season debut) — An unexpected arctic cold front brings an ice storm to Austin and a variety of weather-related emergencies.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC (26th season debut) — Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off.

“Kenan″ 8 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — Kenan dabbles in online dating.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin and Dave are both chosen to serve as jurors on the same trial.

“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” 9 p.m. VH1 (new series) — Three top wedding planners compete for the chance to recreate celebrity-inspired weddings for their clients, and the brides-to-be pick which planner will take the lead on their big day.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones.

“That’s My Jam” 9 p.m. NBC (new series) — A music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 p.m. Fox (new series) — When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won’t be as straightforward as she had hoped.

“Ordinary Joe” 10 p.m. NBC — Cop Joe and Amy push each other to confront some hard truths; Music Joe’s world is rocked when Amy discloses a big secret.

TUESDAY

“Action Pack” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — With hearts, smarts and superpowers, the heroic kids of the Action Academy work together to battle the baddies — and even bring out the good in them!

“American Auto” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — The offbeat executives and employees of a major automobile company in Detroit try to adjust to a rapidly shifting industry. Ana Gasteyer stars.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system.

“Finding Your Roots” 8 p.m. GPB (eighth season debut) — Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels solve family mysteries through DNA detective work, illuminating both history and their own identities.

“Judge Steve Harvey” 8 p.m. ABC (new series) — In the first case, neighbors and former friends sue each other for the cost of repairs after allegedly damaging a fence during a holiday party.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC (new series) — Going against everyone’s advice, Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC (sixth season debut) — The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends.

“Queens” 10 p.m. ABC — Valeria makes an impulsive decision about her future that stuns the women.

“New Amsterdam” 10:03 p.m. NBC — Max and Helen settle happily into their new life in London.

WEDNESDAY

“Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — ABC News special about a look at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, from the eyes of anti-government groups.

“The Amazing Race” 8 p.m. CBS (33rd season debut) — The season’s production was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic and was finished later.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — : In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire.

“I Can See Your Voice” 8 p.m. Fox — Guest panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton; one contestant performs with Jewel.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51.

“The Connors” 9 p.m. ABC — Thinking it’s Ben’s day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game.

“Sistas” 9 p.m. BET (fourth season debut) — Danni finds herself in a compromising situation and receives unsolicited help from El Fuego.

“Worst Cooks in America” 9 p.m. Food (23rd season debut) — Recruits arrive at boot camp to meet up with chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks; the recruits must cook a loved one’s favorite dish, and then they’re tasked with replicating the chefs’ surf-and-turf dinner before Anne and Cliff choose their teams.

“Good Sam” 10 p.m. CBS (new series) — Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs star in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery.

THURSDAY

“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Stories about the doubts from Montana’s coaches, controversies with teammates and insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport.

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Carrie’s giant leap for her future self helps her embrace the past, while a confession from Miranda shocks Charlotte. Also, Anthony asks Carrie for a favor.

“The Wasteland” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A 19th-century family living in seclusion is visited by an evil being that feeds on fear. Can little Diego save his mother from the beast — and herself?

“Battlebots” 8 p.m. Discovery (sixth season debut) — Fire and fury in the BattleBox as the new season kicks off with a bang.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” 8 p.m. MTV (fifth season debut) — Ronnie Ortiz-Magro won’t be around.

“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” 8 p.m. Fox (new series) — Twenty women date two men: one is rich and one is definitely not. But they don’t know who is who.

“Women of the Movement” 8 p.m. ABC (new series) — The story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner

“Go-Big Show” 9 p.m. TBS (second season debut) — The dangerous acts risk fire, ice, extreme heights and their stomachs to win a shot at the $100,000 prize. T-Pain replaces Snoop Dogg as a judge.

“Ghosts” 9 p.m. CBS — Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame.

“Preserving Democracy” 9 p.m. GPB — Exploring issues from the American Revolution to civil rights and the 2021 Capitol riot.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull helps a grieving mother, Vernice (Heather Alicia Simms), sue the developers of a computer program that misidentified her son as a criminal, leading him to be fatally shot by the police.

“Let the World See” 10 p.m. ABC — A fresh and deep examination of Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago after his brutal murder, and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see.

FRIDAY

“The Tender Bar” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — From director George Clooney and based on the best-selling memoir, this film follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) pursuing his romantic and professional dreams. From a stool in his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up from a colorful group of local characters.

“Hype House” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle new chapters in their lives.

“Search Party” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (series finale) — Dory, after her near-death experience, is newly awakened, convinced she knows a new truth about life.

“Undercover Boss” 8 p.m. CBS (11th season debut) — The co-founders of Norcross-based College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving go in disguise to work alongside their employees.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” 8 p.m. VH1 (16th season debut) — A new cast of queens, competing for $100,000, must show off their performance skills in a talent show. Superstar singer Lizzo guest judges.

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta” 8 p.m. OWN (new series) — Six professional Black women in business, including top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents, manage their ever-changing work and personal relationships while serving clients in the Atlanta real estate market.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate.

WEEKEND

“Call Me Kat” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (second season debut) — When a celebrity charity golf tournament comes to Louisville, it brings the cast of “Blossom” together for a long-awaited reunion.

“Highway Thru Hell” 8 p.m. Sunday Weather (10th season debut) — Gord deals with a heavy snowfall; the Reliable crew’s military rotator meets double trouble off-road.

“Pivoting” 8:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (new series) — A comedy starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. Amy, Jodie and Sarah decide that life is short and they must “pivot” their lives in new directions. As they each make impulsive choices in an attempt to find happiness, it strengthens their friendship.

“Dexter: New Blood” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. HBO (second season debut) — Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat.

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10:05 p.m. Sunday HBO — As Jesse (Danny McBride) eyes a business opportunity with an evangelical couple (Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe) on the rise, the media cracks down on a fellow preacher.