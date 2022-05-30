TV best bets with Theodore Roosevelt, Norm MacDonald, Watergate, Bobby Brown, ‘The Boys’

FX on Hulu Tuesday goes back to the creation of the 1970s groundbreaking band the Sex Pistols called “Pistol.”

Apple TV+’s “Physical” returns Friday for a second season about Rose Byrne as a 1980s era aerobics champ full of demons.

Amazon Prime on Friday brings back the third season of its popular series “The Boys,” which is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods but are just as messed up as regular humans.

On Sunday, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is back and will air on many Paramount networks besides MTV as well as the CW.

Among summer series, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is back Tuesday, followed by Shakira’s TikTok-inspired “Dancing With Myself” competition series shot in Covington.

Two scripted shows also shot in metro Atlanta: the CW’s new “Tom Swift” and the second season of “P-Valley” debut.

This covers Monday, May 30, through Sunday, June 5.

MONDAY

“Norm MacDonald: Nothing More” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — He taped this during the pandemic before he died.

“A&E Biography: Bobby Brown” 8 p.m. — Over two nights, A&E explores the tumultuous life of Brown.

“Julia” 8 p.m. CNN — The story of Julia Child, the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food.

“Theodore Roosevelt” 8 p.m. History (new series) — This five-hour documentary will provide a rich, panoramic portrait of Theodore Roosevelt, a champion of social justice, a passionate conservationist and the self-proclaimed “bull moose.”

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX — An ambitious Ally sets out to save the company and throw a memorable birthday party for Ava.

TUESDAY

“Pistol” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (new series) — A band of spotty, noisy, working-class English kids shake the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threaten to bring down the government, and change music and culture forever when they come together to form the Sex Pistols.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC (17th season debut) — Same judges and same host as last year.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — A brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man whom many men would kill to be. But that world gets shaken after the disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into an adventure full of conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — The Mayans bring death to SOA’s door step.

“Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” 10:01 p.m. A&E (new series) — A docuseries focused on Bobby Brown, his wife and kids.

“Dancing With Myself” 10:01 p.m. NBC (new series) — Average folks try to replicate popular TikTok dance routines. Shakira is lead judge.

WEDNESDAY

“My Dead Dad” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Young burnout Lucas, after hearing his estranged father has passed away, undertakes the responsibility of managing an inherited apartment complex in Los Angeles.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — This is the time slot debut.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” 8 p.m. Bravo (new series) — As the first original international iteration of the popular franchise, the series follows the opulent, over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury.

“Scripps National Spelling Bee” 8 p.m. ION, Bounce TV — The semifinals.

THURSDAY

“The Orville” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (third season debut) — Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the USS Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

“Borgen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

“Girls5Eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — With their album about to drop, Wickie takes career advice from a “normal,” Dawn gets alarmed by mysterious symptoms, and Gloria tries to ignore thoughts about other women.

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season finale) — After securing an offer from her ideal venue, Deborah prepares to take the stage for a taping.

“Scripps National Spelling Bee” 8 p.m. ION, Bounce TV — The finals.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo (19th season finale) — Evelyn, Buddha and Sarah, who came back from “Last Chance Kitchen,” vie for the win.

“Alone” 9 p.m. History — As hunger rapidly sets in, the participants find themselves in a time crunch to explore their surroundings.

“Her Majesty The Queen” 10 p.m. CBS — A Gayle King special marking the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II.

FRIDAY

“The Boys” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (third season debut) — Who does Victoria Neuman work for and what is her ultimate goal?

“The Essex Serpent” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ —Cora tries to put things behind her, but a chance encounter makes that complicated. Stella gets some bad news.

“Now and Then” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV + — Flora’s investigation is dealt a blow, but she makes a surprising discovery. Pedro participates in a debate.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — As Kirby’s reality spirals, she sets her sights on finally tracking down Harper.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+(second season debut) — Sheila continues to be at war with herself and everyone who threatens her future exercise empire.

“Floor is Lava” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Rutledge Wood is back as host and the game play has been altered slightly but the intent is the same: avoid the lava!

“Hollywood Stargirl” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others.

“Interceptor” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — One Army captain is forced use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station of which she is in command.

“Surviving Summer” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (first season finale) — Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

“P-Valley” 9 p.m. Starz (second season debut) — Still reeling from the events of Murda Night, the Pynk family faces off against a new foe: Rona.

WEEKEND

“Party at the Palace” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry hosted a special garden party at Buckingham Palace for children who have lost a parent during military service.

“2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW, CMT, MTV, VH1, BET, Comedy, TV Land, Pop — Vanessa Hudgens hosts.

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — All hell breaks loose between Martha and John surrounding her decision to testify; John Dean is surprised by a new legal development as G. Gordon Liddy faces his own trial in solitary confinement.

“Lego Masters” 8:30 p.m. Sunday Fox — By moving “Lego Masters” to the fall from the summer, Fox decided to run a shortened version of the show as a “sneak preview” featuring Chris Pratt in a “Jurassic World” film promo.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (seventh season finale) — Morgan finds a new ally.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Eleanor forces Franklin’s hand in assisting Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany; while Jerry spends his retirement on the road, Betty seeks out new party companions at home.

“The Great Food Truck Race” 9 p.m. Sunday Food (15th season debut) — Nine food truck teams converge in Laguna Beach, California, and begin the battle to win the hottest season ever. One team with stellar sales gets less than stellar reviews, and two trucks instantly begin a feud that

“Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal” 9 p.m. CNN (new series) — Reexamining the Watergate affair, told firsthand by John Dean, former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon.