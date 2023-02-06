TV best bets with the Super Bowl, Reese Witherspoon, ‘You,’ Pierce Brosnan, Bill Russell

Sports fans will likely go for “Bill Russell: The Legend” about the NBA star’s career on Netflix Wednesday. And true-crime acolytes will be drawn to Hulu’s “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” on Thursday.

On broadcast TV, ABC is trying a new comedy Wednesday called “Not Dead Yet” starring “Jane the Virgin” vet Gina Rodriguez as an obit journalist who sees dead people.

On basic cable, Pierce Brosnan, who was once in a film called “The Heist,” joins a History Channel show called “History’s Greatest Heists” that debuts Tuesday.

This covers Monday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 12.

MONDAY

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — A bombshell about Marty’s future plans leaves Calvin and Tina reeling, and Dave unleashes his wild side at Marty’s bachelor party.

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — After an urn comes off the plane, three siblings must work through their past resentments in order to spread their mom’s ashes and fulfill her last fantasy.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains to find a missing couple.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben finds himself in 2012 in the midst of the Mendéz family as they help their transgender daughter, Gia, who dreams of playing on her high school basketball team.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Shaun invites Aaron to stay with him while he has exterminators at his house and Lea realizes both men have a lot more in common than she realized.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — After selling her portrait, Sophie recruits Jesse to help her impress the buyers; Val and Ellen go on a double date; Charlie forces a reluctant Sid and Hannah into a double date in reaction to Val.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — As Owen gets pulled deeper into the FBI’s investigation of the motorcycle gang, Sgt. O’Brien makes a confession to him.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — In desperate need of a new apartment, Abby turns to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills.

“The State of the Union” 9 p.m. ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN, GPB — Pres. Joe Biden will speak to the nation.

“All That Breathes” 9 p.m. HBO — Follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” 9 p.m. Bravo (13th season debut) — Melissa Gorga reveals what happened between Teresa Giudice and her after the Season 12 reunion.

“History’s Greatest Heists” 10 p.m. History (new series) — Hosted by Pierce Brosnan, this series delves into the intricate schemes and audacity of the criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches.

WEDNESDAY

“Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Frylock, Master Shake, Meatwad and Carl fight the corporate overlord Amazin, led by tech mogul Neil and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer.

“Natural History: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jess and her allies try to outwit Billie using Jess’s knowledge of puzzles and history to escape and protect the treasure.

“Bill Russell: Legend” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court.

“Super Bowl Commercials: Battle of the Decades” 8 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ — Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah will spotlight their all-time favorite commercials in each decade before selecting their individual picks for the greatest Super Bowl commercial in the last four decades.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene has issues with Dan’s plumbing work in her new house. Elsewhere, Jackie tries to find a caregiver for Bev.

“The Flash” 8 p.m. the CW (eighth season debut) — Barry creates a map book to guide him and Iris throughout their future in order to keep her safe.

“Name That Tune” 8 p.m. Fox — Andy Richter vs. Holly Robinson Peete; and Michael Ian Black vs. Melissa Peterman.

“Not Dead Yet’ 8:30 p.m. ABC (new series) — Nell attempts to restart her life in a new place with a new job and a new roommate.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC (fifth season debut) — The family of friends gathers once again to celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly.

“South Park” 10 p.m. Comedy Central (26th season debut) — This show has now survived five U.S. presidents.

“Tough As Nails” 10 p.m. CBS — Season three competitor and carpenter Lamar Hanger returns to guide the crews through a series of construction challenges.

THURSDAY

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Firsthand accounts and video footage explore Larry Ray’s decade-long abuse of Sarah Lawrence students.

“Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Harley and Ivy celebrate their very first Valentine’s Day together.

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Follows two children as they discover that their father is the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy when they accidentally hitch a ride into space. Atlanta’s Priah Ferguson stars.

“You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Joe’s career has now evolved to a PhD. Meet Professor Jonathan Moore, the new alias Joe has adopted for his life in London.

“The Parent Test” 8 p.m. ABC — Intensive, New Age, Natural families are back in the hot seat for two new challenges - Kid in a Candy Store and No Escape Room.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox (21st season finale) — The final three chefs are to create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen, with each round of dishes judged by five incredible world-renowned chefs where one will be eliminated.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Mary butts heads with Mandy’s mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Sheldon attempts male bonding.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Trevor receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains.

“So Help Me Todd” 9:01 p.m. CBS — When Todd agrees to help Susan’s fiancé locate a missing employee, he stumbles into a case Margaret agreed to co-counsel with Gus. (Show just received a renewal for a second season.)

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — The CSI team investigates the death of an archaeologist found near the breakthrough discovery of an ancient civilization.

FRIDAY

“Somebody I Used to Know” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — On a trip to her hometown, workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) reminisces with her ex Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about her life. Things only become more confusing when she learns Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The burden of being “Miracle Boy” weighs on Edward. Adriana helps Kojo throw a Ghanaian funeral. Dee Dee unravels her husband’s mystery.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sean and Dorothy host the new neighbors on Spruce with plans to finally get Leanne out of the house.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — As things spiral at work, Jimmy confronts Liz for interfering in his life. Paul struggles with whether to tell his daughter his diagnosis.

“The Friendship Game” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — A group of teenagers in a small town discover a strange object that tests the strength of their friendship.

“Your Place or Mine” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in L.A., but he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

“At Midnight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Fate brings ambitious hotel manager Alejandro and movie star Sophie together when the shoot brings them to Alejandro’s hotel. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet at midnight.

“Meet Me in Paris” 3:01 a.m. Roku — From executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Saldaña, three women travel to Paris in search of true love in the first reality “rom-com” movie. Will it be happily ever after or heartbreak?

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When George starts a prank war with a neighborhood rival, Mayan is torn between loyalty to the Lopez way and her desire to preserve a new friendship.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — The SWAT team races to stop a violent rampage with ties to a painful chapter from Hicks’ pastRead more.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — The crews respond to mass chaos and injuries when a ride malfunctions at the annual Edgewater town fair.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city.

WEEKEND

“Puppy Bowl XIX” 2 p.m. Sunday Animal Planet, Discovery+, HBO Max, TBS —The most historic matchup yet featuring over 120 rescue pups.

“Super Bowl LVII” 6:30 p.m. Sunday Fox — The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Chris Stapleton is scheduled to sing the National Anthem. Rihanna will be the half-time performer.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Desperate to relinquish Lasher, Rowan reaches out to her extended Mayfair family for help; Rowan must trust their unique process, a sacred ritual; Sip’s search for answers takes him back to the Talamasca.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Following the events at Jimmy’s birthday party, Michael vows to quit aiding Olivia; Charlie makes an unexpected move; Little Mo gets on the wrong side of Big Mo after he helps Eugene; Nancy chases a lead connected to the murder of Michael’s wife.