TV best bets with the Super Bowl, ‘Bliss’ starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, Queen Latifah in ‘The Equalizer’

This covers Monday, Feb. 1 through Sunday Feb. 7.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 race to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home, and a yoga teacher who has lost her vision.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — With a rose ceremony looming, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that toxic behavior won’t fly; but not everyone takes that news to heart. And you know the producers are forcing Matt to keep drama queen Victoria around.

“30 Coins” 9 p.m. HBO — Vergara flees from Santoro and hides among soldiers and war hospitals in Syria. Elena follows Roque to Paris, but is terrified when the coin finds its way back to her.

“ATL Homicide” 9 p.m. TV One — On Nov. 10, 2007, Quinn and Vince respond to a 911 call from Evelyn McGuire, who just found her husband, Dennis, shot to death in their backyard.

“Atlanta Justice” 9 p.m. ID (first season finale) — Not to be mistaken for “ATL Homicide” although it also features old Atlanta homicide cases from former detectives and prosecutors.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — An exchange is made between the two trains, but a far greater revelation might be just over the horizon.

“The Investigation” 10 p.m. HBO (new series) — Head of Homicide for Copenhagen Police Jens Møller comes in for the morning briefing, where an investigator reports on a strange case: a homemade submarine carrying a female Swedish journalist.

TUESDAY

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 8 p.m. NBC — Zoey decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor Aiden. Max’s dad comes to visit.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions.

“Black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — Going against Bow’s warning, Dre tries to educate her white cousin Gary about how to be an ally.

“Fake Famous” 9 p.m. HBO — This experiment tries to turn three ordinary people into social media “influencers.”

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Martin is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s cases.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski’s guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process.

“Nurses” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Ashley and Caro go through their past relationships; Keon deals with Molly’s plans to sideline him.

WEDNESDAY

“Firefly Lane” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.

“Black Beach” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021″ 8 p.m. CBS — A countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials of the past 20 years.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dr. Halstead is finding continued success in his trial.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Murray and Beverly engage in a heated battle over the furniture and appliances in their house.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC —Chuck’s new purchase of a boat creates a rift between Dan and his longtime friend.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — Aaron takes on the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi — In his first week at the clinic, Harry struggles to diagnose a strange feeling: human emotion.

THURSDAY

‘The Head” 12:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A six-episode survival thriller set in an isolated and inaccessible Antarctic research station in which winter has fallen on the South Pole, and the sun will soon disappear for the next six months

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Each team is tasked with creating four Mexican dishes from a food truck and elevating them to restaurant-quality dishes worthy of Hell’s Kitchen.

“Mr. Mayor” 8 p.m. NBC — A mandatory staff meeting derails plans for the team’s favorite day of the month.

“Walker” 8 p.m the CW — Walker’s life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins, returns to town.

“Superstore” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Jonah finds himself in trouble with Sandra and Glenn when her son, Tony, starts working at Cloud 9.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — Mike regrets convincing Joe to use his inheritance money to buy a classic jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. Jay Leno guest stars.

“Fast Foodies” 10:30 p.m. TruTV (new series) — The one thing Joel McHale misses the most from his Midwestern childhood stomping grounds is the Chicago-style wiener.

FRIDAY

“Bliss” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Greg (Owen Wilson) discovers he may be living in a simulation when he meets Isabel (Salma Hayek).

“The Snoopy Show” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ (new series) — The “Peanuts” gang is back with each episode featuring three seven-minute stories.

“Strip Down Rise Up” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

“Little Big Women” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — The secret experimental cancer treatment Mac’s developing with a friend is discovered when culprits ransack their lab.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — An overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character living on their block.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — The Reagans confront hard choices on the job when Frank deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct.

WEEKEND

“Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — A documentary that is a deep dive of the dual tragedies that befell Houston and her daughter, including their highly publicized shared struggles with substance abuse.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Dan Levy hosts.

“Puppy Bowl XVII” 2 p.m. Sunday Animal Planet — The 16 puppies “compete” in a new stadium and are guaranteed to get adopted as well.

“Kitten Bowl VIII” 2 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Puppies? Hallmark does its annual counter-programming with cute kittens.

“Super Bowl LV” 6:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — It’s the GOAT vet Tom Brady vs. young star Patrick Mahomes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay’s home stadium. The Weeknd is halftime entertainment. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will duet the National Anthem.

“The Equalizer” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (new series) — Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is “The Equalizer” -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.