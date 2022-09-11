TV best bets with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Atlanta,’ Emmy Awards, Monday Night Football, Naomi Watts

And on NBC Monday, the Emmys return with Kenan Thompson as the host with shows such as HBO’s “Succession,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” receiving their fair share of nominations.

This covers Monday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 18.

MONDAY

“Don’t Forget the Lyrics” 8 p.m. Fox (first season finale) — A U.S. Marine single mom continues her march to a million dollars, and a nurse with a karaoke superpower.

“74th Annual Emmy Awards” 8 p.m. NBC, Peacock — Atlanta native Kenan Thompson is hosting.

“Monday Night Football” 8:30 p.m. (53rd season debut) ABC, ESPN — Broncos at Seahawks.

“Industry” 9 p.m. — After receiving confirmation that the London office will merge with New York, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Eric (Ken Leung) and Rishi (Sagar Radia) team up to pitch their small global force to rival banks.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. AMC — Allison decides to throw a surprise birthday party for Patty.

TUESDAY

“Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — The finale performance show.

“Academy of Country Music Honors” 8 p.m. Fox — Winners include Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

“The Come Up” 9 p.m. Freeform (new series) — A glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York.

“Password” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Tony Hale vs. Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (fifth season debut) — June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

“Heartbreak High” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

“Sins of our Father” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — When Lori Vallow’s kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder.

“Hell of a Cruise” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A dream vacation aboard the luxury Diamond Princess cruise ship becomes a deadly nightmare in the early days of COVID-19.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Michael, the challenge monster, is finally ousted.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — The three remaining chefs rush against the clock to complete their final entree and whip up a gourmet dessert with the help of former judge Christina Tosi.

“America’s Got Talent” 9 p.m. NBC (17th season finale) — The winner will pocket $1 million.

THURSDAY

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. CBS — As Diane encounters her first “therapy” session, she begins to see everything in a positive light.

“The Light in the Hall” 3:01 a.m. Sundance Now (new series) — The parole of a convicted murderer forces the victim’s community to readdress the past.

“Terim” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Legendary Turkish football manager Fatih Terim recounts his journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

“Til Jail Do Us Part” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new season) — When their husbands wind up in jail for stealing millions from the biggest drug lord in Miami, the foursome ends up on the street at his mercy.

“Liss Pereira: Adulting” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Will Daredevil show up?

“Vampire Academy” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

“60 Days In” 9 p.m. A&E — Quarantine is finally over and the participants start intermingling in general population.

“Alone: Frozen” 9 p.m. History — The landscape presents unique challenges and new opportunities as the participants try to maintain their weight; one participant’s milestone celebration reminds them how far they have to go, while another tries to move forward after a major setback.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season debut) — The final season’s first episode official description: Woooh chile, Atl is the ghetto these days. I’m thinking about moving to Miami where it’s safe. Leave all my exes on read.

FRIDAY

“Goodnight Mommy” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Naomi Watts stars in this creepy movie. Two 9-year-old twin brothers come home to find their mother covered in bandages post-surgery, and exhibiting a series of strange behaviors which leads them to suspect that she isn’t their real mother.

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The Garvey sisters regroup as their fears grow for Grace’s well-being. Thomas finally gets a lead.

“Five Days at Memorial” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (season finale) — Pou fights to defend herself. Schafer and Rider push their case forward.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Tormada presents his new weaponry to The Triangle as Baba leads a group to the House of Enlightenment to destroy Tormada’s arsenal.

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — No info has been released yet on the fourth episode.

“The Brave Ones” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An all-mighty goddess reincarnated as a young woman must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister’s death and protect her family from destruction.

“The Great British Baking Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (10th season) — This beloved reality competition series airs on Netflix three days after its debut in the U.K.

“My Dream Quinceañera” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Follows three Southern Californian teens — Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna — who go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams.

“Do Revenge” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.

“I Used To Be Famous” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

“Heathers: The Musical” 3:01 a.m Roku — A live capture of the West End stage show based on the 1989 film.

“Mirror Mirror” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This Spanish remake of the classic Grimm tale follows fair-skinned Snow White on a quest to regain her royal throne with help from a team of shady dwarves.

“CMT Giants” 9 p.m. CMT — A look at Vince Gill.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW (series finale) — A new majordomo begins working at the Manor and piques the interest of the Carringtons.

WEEKEND

“SEAL Team” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (sixth season debut) — Raffi Barsoumian has been cast as Omar and will be a series regular, playing a SEAL with 15 years of experience and a deep understanding of the Middle East.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Various issues are troubling the O’Briens; Mick is in denial about his addiction.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Kenya brings up shocking allegations concerning Marlo’s true identity.

“U.S. and the Holocaust” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB (new series) — This doc, directed by Ken Burns, examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States, and race laws in the American South.

“The Serpent Queen” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Young Catherine begins to learn how to outwit the royal household in order to secure her future after the death of her uncle.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 8:55 p.m. Sunday Starz — Raq will do everything she can to maintain the family business.

“American Gigolo” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Julian’s attempts to break free and start a new life of honest means are sabotaged when his old madam delivers a cryptic message about a young girl’s suicide.

“House of the Dragon” Sunday HBO — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (first season finale) — A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — As Jenny grows closer to Diarmuid Doyle, Jackie is released from the hospital and is after revenge.