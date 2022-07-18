TV best bets with ‘The Gray Man,’ Paul Newman, Don McLean, MLB All-Star game, Derek Jeter

The biggest movie of the week is Netflix’s action movie “The Gray Man” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The New York Times reported that its budget is around $200 million. The streaming service, which has been struggling of late, hopes to build a major franchise that will bring in subscribers.

This covers Monday, July 18, through Sunday, July 24.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — This might be the first appearance of Walt and Jess from “Breaking Bad.”

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) faces two equally-concerning outcomes as her trial continues.

“The Captain” 10 p.m. ESPN (new series) — A look at the life of Yankees great Derek Jeter.

“Claim to Fame” 10:01 p.m. ABC — After the first elimination, contestants keep their friends close and their secrets closer as new alliances are formed, and more identities are revealed.

TUESDAY

“Aftershock” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the U.S. maternal health crisis.

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The show has been give a third season.

“Love Island” 12:01 a.m. Peacock (fourth season debut) — Hosted by Sarah Hyland. Viewers will have a chance to vote on who stays and who goes as the men and women compete in “naughtier games and sexier challenges” along the way, according to Peacock.

“David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For a Weak” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From Cleveland, the comic jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The documentary features McLean, for the first time, revealing the secrets behind his iconic song. It will also highlight cultural moments in America’s history that are as relevant now as they were when the song was released in 1971.

“2022 Major League Baseball All Star Game” 8 p.m. Fox — Braves manager Brian Snitker will manage the NL team.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — Opening night of Nadja’s vampire nightclub is threatened when the big musical guest cancels.

WEDNESDAY

“DIckie V” 3:01 a.m. ESPN+ — The 80-minute film chronicles the remarkable life and career of Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, ESPN’s voice of college basketball for more than four decades, and an inspiration as he’s battled cancer, a disease he’s been fighting on behalf of others for years as well.

“Virgin River” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Melinda is pregnant and unsure whether or not the baby is Jack’s or if the father is her late husband Mark.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Last week’s sudden mysterious departure of Paloma, who was having trouble eating and sleeping, has caused the entire show to reset.

“2022 Espys” 8 p.m. ABC — Stephen Curry hosts.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9 p.m. Fox — Six of the series’ favorite all-stars - including Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz - return to dance with the Top Six.

‘Grown-ish” 10 p.m. Freeform (fifth season debut) — Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior’s first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her Cal U days more than she let on.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (second season debut) — A spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story.”

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Will Kenji favor his dad or will he side with his friends?

“The Last Movie Stars” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Celebrating the enigmatic personas, incredible talent, and love story of actors and power couple Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman.

“Rap [expletive]” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX (first season finale) — Chase is forced to face the consequences for his past choices. Harper learns an impossible truth.

FRIDAY

“Anything’s Possible” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — A rom-com that centers on a Black trans high school senior and her budding romance with an Arab-American boy. Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali play the leads in the film, which was created by Billy Porter.

“Best Foot Forward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer. But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Molly travels to Jean-Pierre’s vineyard for a date...or is it? Howard wants Nicholas to meet his girlfriend, Tanya.

“Black Bird” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — In the aftermath of a prison riot, Jimmy and Larry find themselves with time to learn more about each other.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A joint mission brings about conflict between crew members.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sheila gets a look inside Vinnie Green’s operation. Danny does some soul-searching.

“The Gray Man” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The streaming service’s most expensive film to date. When the CIA’s top asset — his identity known to no one — uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling star.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” 8 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Comedian and actor Billy Gardell, star of CBS’ hit comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola,” returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend’s mother, Marianne O’Connell.

“On Patrol: Live” 9 p.m. Reelz (new series) — This is effectively the revival of “Live P.D.,” which A&E canceled in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Cast of “High School Musical; The Musical” vs. “Never Have I Ever.”

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Deran and J consider a small job. Craig, Renn, and Nick spend the day together as a family. Pope senses something is off. Andrew finds out about Julia.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Kiesha and Emmett’s relationship takes an unexpected turn. Jemma and Jake confront the truth. Kevin attends a cosplay party.

“Married to Medicine” Sunday Bravo — Contessa Metcalfe pulls in the rest of the ladies to address the elephant in the room: Heavenly Kimes.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Episode title is “Zhuangzi.”

“$100,000 Pyramid” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Can Ken Jennings’ “Jeopardy” skills translate here?