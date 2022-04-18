TV best bets with ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘black-ish’ series finale, ‘Russian Doll,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ Magic Johnson, Julia Roberts

This covers Monday, April 18, through Sunday, April 24.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The top 14 revealed.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The members of the 118 race into action when a women falls over her penthouse balcony.

“The Neighborhoood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Dave’s job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin tries to help find common ground but winds up complicating the process.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox — Owen and the 126 race to emergencies at a fast food drive-thru, a high school wrestling match and a case of road rage — all with one common element tying them together.

“Celebrity IOU” 9 p.m. HGTV (third season debut) — Tiffany Haddish returns the love.

“NCIS” 9 pm. CBS — When an infamous arms dealer, Reymundo Diaz (Joseph Melendez), is released from prison and bodies start piling up, Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago,

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC (sixth season debut) — Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan.

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX — Sam and fam take a trip. Sam needs the circle to be complete.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — While Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Shaun and team look to Lea’s expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken.

TUESDAY

“Battle Kitty” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Kitty and Orc brawl with monsters, beat out rivals — and need your help to move through Battle Island and become champion in this interactive adventure.

“White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A look at Abercrombie & Fitch’s massive success and controversies during the late 1990s to 2000s

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — OA is forced to confront one of his biggest fears when the team discovers that deadly sarin gas may have been sold to terrorists.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — With Raptor on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — When Dewey gets in trouble at school, Ata enlists the help of Andre the Giant to set him straight. Lia, on trial for extortion, attempts to curry favor with the jury.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — The Pearsons gather for Kate’s wedding.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC (series finale) — As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 pm. ABC — Marlon Wayans, Arsenio Hall and Joel McHale are the celebrity panelists.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX (sixth season debut) — War descends on Santo Padre.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. ABC — The New Amsterdam team goes out for a night of karaoke and drinking, but must face the consequences at work the next day.

WEDNESDAY

“The Marked Heart” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ-trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

“Today We Fix the World” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad.

“Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A part-time clown’s smiling exterior hides the darkness of a sadistic serial killer who preys on the vulnerable.

“Russian Doll” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Nadia and Alan begin bouncing back and forth between the present day and important moments from their past that are somehow connected by New York’s subway system.

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (third season debut) — The reunions skip to season 9 from the year 2000.

“So Dumb It’s Criminal” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Comedians roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos. Snoop Dogg hosts.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When Beverly steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class.

“Cypress Hill: Insane on the Brain” 8 p.m. Showtime — A deep dive into the hybrid musicality of noteworthy rap group Cypress Hill.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Will and Hannah work to save a surrogate’s baby.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days’ worth of rice for their tribe.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Bill is excited to have made tenure at the university, only to find that his focus on career and family has cost him his spot in his band.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene worries about Mark making friends at his new school while Mark turns to Ben for personal advice.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward encounter with Peter.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX (fifth season finale) — Franklin is decimated. Teddy moves to secure his future. The family fractures.

THURSDAY

“Captive Audience” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — The docuseries follows the life of Steven Stayner and his family, diving into the family’s 50-year journey to unravel the tale of two brothers, one deemed a villain and the other a hero.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — A now sober Cassie Bowden moves to Los Angeles, finds a new man and is still a flight attendant while moonlighting as a civilian CIA asset.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — As Sam and Jay await the arrival of their first official B&B guests, they face obstacles triggered by a Norse curse placed upon them by Thorfinn.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — The official episode description: I’ve definitely seen this before on a better show. They’re always stealing ideas. But the fashion industry gotta be exposed #streetwear.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull puts aside his personal grievances to help Reilly, who prosecuted him for jury tampering, bring one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords to justice.

FRIDAY

“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A documentary about Makur Maker, who grabbed global headlines with his groundbreaking decision to forgo the NBA and play for Howard University, making him the highest-ranked high school player in the modern recruiting era to commit to a historically Black university.

“Pachinko” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — As a young man in 1923 Yokohama, Hansu is thrown into a cataclysmic disaster that will change everything.

“They Call Me Magic” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Magic Johnson.

“WeCrashed” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — After a disastrous reaction kills the IPO, Adam and Rebekah fight for their lives at WeWork. Adam risks it all in a last-ditch effort.

“Heartstopper” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

“Oprah + Viola” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this special event, Oprah Winfrey sits down with actor Viola Davis for an interview about her memoir, “Finding Me.”

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — When a member of The Task Force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance.

WEEKEND

“Greed” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Top 14 perform.

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — A modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal — from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — When Aunt Vi is the lone juror on a murder trial who believes the defendant is innocent, McCall covertly investigates the case to find proof that Vi’s instincts are correct.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Charlie agrees to help one of Strand’s Rangers on a mission for the Tower.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Eleanor, Betty and Michelle face challenges in their first days in office.

“Worst Cooks in America” 9 p.m. Sunday Food (26th season debut) — Chef Anne Burrell and co-host Jeff Mauro welcome a fresh batch of celebrity recruits from the 1990s such as Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”).

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (third season debut) — An increasingly desperate Barry searches the dark web for jobs as Sally, now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — An alien crashes deep into the oil fields of New Mexico with a mission: to find the one woman on earth who can save his species.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — When Hicks witnesses the assassination of his longtime friend, a prominent judge, the team races to find the shooter and determine why he was targeted.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. ABC — Officer Nolan and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism.

“The Baby” 10:33 p.m. HBO (new series) — After yet another friend makes a surprise pregnancy announcement, a dejected Natasha (Michelle De Swarte) heads to a remote cabin to get her head straight — only to be confronted by exactly what she sought to get away from: a baby.