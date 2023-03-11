TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Keira Knightley, ‘Extrapolations,’ Bob Odenkirk, Jussie Smollett, Bono

And Bob Odenkerk, fresh off “Better Call Saul,” returns Sunday to AMC to play a bitter middle-aged college professor in a comedy called “Lucky Hank.”

GPB on Sunday brings back the 12th season of BBC’s “Call the Midwife” and introduces a new series, “Marie Antoinette.” The CW on Tuesday offers up a new series “Gotham Knights,” which just wrapped in Atlanta, about the family members of the now dead Batman trying to keep Gotham City in one piece. And Netflix Wednesday digs into the world of Pornhub, including how it actively profited from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

This covers Monday, March 13, through Sunday, March 19.

MONDAY

“Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” 12:01 a.m. Fox Nation (limited series debut) ― A five-part series examining the scandal regarding actor Jussie Smollett’s plot to stage a hate crime.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox ― As Buck’s life hangs in the balance, he dreams of a world where he never became a firefighter, for better and worse.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS ― Calvin and Marty consider starting a new business together.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS ― The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. HBO ― After a manhunt pegs two brothers for the McCutcheon murder, Perry resists taking the case until a hunch reels him in.

“Fantasy Island” 9:01 p.m. Fox ― Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the princess she longs to be —pampered, rich and cared for.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — When Ben leaps into a harried public defender, he must keep an innocent teenager accused of murder out of prison for life.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Shaun Murphy seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — Kal Penn is this week’s guest host.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — They all spend the next 48 hours attempting to complete various tasks in order to achieve a group “rewardishment.”

“Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Shameless and shirtless, the comic spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape-room outing.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — The 126 must rescue a father/son involved in a driver’s ed lesson gone haywire, then encounter a self-help guru who has lost his self-control.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — When Abby’s fiancé, Rand, learns she’s struggling to connect with Olivia, he encourages Abby to embrace a side of herself she rarely shows.

“Gotham Knights” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A grieving mother learns that facts and evidence are no match for viral misinformation, when she discovers a growing online conspiracy. Margo Martindale guests.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC — Celebrity guests Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland compete.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third and final season debut) — AFC Richmond is promoted to the Premier League, but they are pegged to come in last in the league.

“The Law of the Jungle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — Twelve people abandoned in the jungle must work as a team or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. Every player has their price — what’s yours?

“Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Dan and Jackie take a road trip to a hardware wholesaler in Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Darlene heads out of town and leaves behind a plethora of to-do notes for Becky and Ben.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — The Philadelphia Flyers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and Barry, nervous about a win, implements some superstitious protocols that the family must follow.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Abbott Elementary rallies together to fight the threat from Legendary Charter Schools.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — The crew discover they’re not alone in space and learn more about where they came from.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin confronts Teddy’s father. Leon solidifies control of the projects.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — Henry and Helen go undercover as billionaires when the Omega Sector team gets an opportunity to bring down a weapons dealer.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — With the impending arrival of their baby, Maggie wraps things up at work while the guys help Gary set up the nursery.

THURSDAY

“Still Time” 3:01 a.m. Netflix ― In this time-jumping dramedy, a workaholic who’s always in a rush now wants life to slow down when he finds himself leaping ahead a year every few hours.

“Queens Court” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Mega producer Will Packer brings together three famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea. Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series.

“Shadow & Bone” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Alina Starkov is an orphaned mapmaker who discovers that she’s a powerful Grisha, and as the Sun Summoner, she’s the only person who can take down the Shadow Fold that divides the nation of Ravka.

“Zatima” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (second season debut) — Zac and Fatima’s relationship is challenged on a whole new level.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — A simulation fire training exercise goes dangerously wrong.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo — In the Quickfire, the chefs are challenged to make an amuse-bouche with unexpected ingredients that must fit on a Ritz cracker; the competition heats up as the chefs head to Alexandra Palace, where they must create rice dishes for 100 guests.

“Animal Control” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Frank and Shred respond to a call of a distressed cow at a fraternity house.

“Good Trouble” 10 p.m. Freeform (fifth season debut) — The Coterie will be changed forever after Mariana, Evan and Joaquin attempt to escape Silas’ farm.

“Alaska Daily” 10:01 p.m. ABC — When a new finding makes a familiar face the top suspect in Gloria Nanmac’s case, Eileen and Roz hustle to report first.

FRIDAY

“Class of ‘07″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A discovery rattles Edward. Adriana prepares to say goodbye to Kojo. Amanda and Steve get closer.

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — In the near future, the effects of climate change have become embedded into people’s everyday lives; eight interwoven stories explore the intimate, life-changing choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — When a customer gets cold feet (and they all do), what they’re really saying is: How much do you care?

“Boston Strangler” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) becomes the first person to connect a series of murders and break the story of the Boston Strangler. She and Jean Cole challenge the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer.

“Truth Be Told” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — To find the girl from the blackmail tape, Poppy turns to Eva. Aames shares troubling information about the crime scene surveillance tape.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jimmy encourages an ambivalent Paul to accept a career achievement award. Sean approaches Liz with a business proposal.

“Swarm” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — The series follows Dre, a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.

“Agent Elvis” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country. This animated series features voices of Don Cheadle, Matthew McConaughey, Niecy Nash, Johnny Knoxville and Kaitlin Olson.

“Dance 100″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges.

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — U2′s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends.

“Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch” 3:01 a.m. Tubi — When Butch Cassidy and his colorful band of outlaws commit a series of high-profile heists, a posse of newly hired guns and seasoned killers working for the Pinkerton Detective Agency are tasked with taking down Cassidy and his gang.

“BMF” 8 p.m. Starz (second season finale) — Meech and Terry finally handle Detective Bryant, Lamar and B-Mickie before charting the next big step for BMF’s expansion, which will change the course of their relationship forever

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When her primos visit, Mayan and Quinten get a taste of what life could have been like had they made different choices.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a twist to a sweet treat, a wireless gadget for easy cell handling, an app for travel enthusiasts and innovative winter equipment.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 9 p.m. Starz (third season debut) — A new semester at Stansfield means a fresh start for Tariq; Brayden learns the ropes at Weston Holdings under his uncle Lucas; Monet grieves the loss of Zeke; Cane searches for a new connect.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 9 p.m. Oxygen (second season debut) — With no evidence and no witnesses, detectives must find a murderer when a hero of Atlanta’s West End is executed in front of his home, but the community is in disbelief when the killer is finally brought to justice and identified.

WEEKEND

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB (12th season debut) — It’s Poplar in April 1968 and there is panic at Nonnatus House as everyone tries to make a good impression on new recruit Sister Veronica.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a man claiming to have lost his memory wakes up behind a dumpster with a gun in his hand, McCall and the team follow a trail of clues to help uncover his whereabouts the night before.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a string of luxury boutique robberies is tied to a crew out of East New York, the 7-4 discovers a connection to Haywood that could prove crucial to solving the case.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — An epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin. The story is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis.

“Lucky Hank” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (new series) — Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (”Better Call Saul”) and Mireille Enos (”The Killing”), this is an eight-episode midlife crisis tale set at Railton College.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Katsumoto’s hearing date has arrived and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (series finale) — Bryan Cranston’s drama comes to an end.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC (200th episode) — Red attempts to secure a late financier’s fortune locked by a series of challenging clues.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Pressure from Daphne forces Charlie to take extreme measures at a high-stakes poker game on a yacht.

“Marie Antoinette” 10 p.m. Sunday GPB (new series) — Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin of France.