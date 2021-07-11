TV best bets with ‘Space Jam’ sequel, Colin Farrell, Alec Baldwin, Naomi Osaka, Paul McCartney

Hulu on Friday features a series about Paul McCartney discussing some of his biggest hits.

Disney+ concludes the first season of its buzzy series “Loki” Wednesday.

Apple TV+ Friday offers the new musical satire “Schmigadoon!” starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key.

HBO dissects Ronan Farrow’s efforts to expose Harvey Weinstein’s exploits on Monday in “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes.”

On basic cable, TBS on Tuesday returns with the third season of “Miracle Workers,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi in a new setting: the Wild West. Discovery wraps its Shark Week specials that includes folks like the actors from “Sharknado” and the doctor from “Dr. Pimple Popper.” And TLC brings back “Say Yes to the Dress” for its 20th season Saturday.

This covers Monday, July 12, through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new challenge.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Each chef must cook a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW — With Jordan and Simone’s big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy and Laura.

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — Filipina-Italian model Ambra Gutierrez reveals the high-stakes police sting operation that captured a chilling admission from Harvey Weinstein — and her plan to preserve the evidence after authorities declined to prosecute.

“The Beast Must Die” 10 p.m. AMC (new series) — Frances Cairnes begins her search for the person who killed her 6-year-old son in a hit and run in this British revenge thriller.

TUESDAY

“Ridley Jones” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!

“Mothersharker” 8 p.m. Discovery — A team of experts sets out to learn where tiger sharks give birth, bringing to light the resolution of an ongoing mystery.

“The Flash” 8 p.m. the CW (150th episode) — Barry and Iris greet their future children, XS and Bart, only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony.

“30 to 30: Breakaway″ 8 p.m. ESPN — WNBA superstar and activist Maya Moore stepped away from the sport for a remarkable reason: to fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned.

“Brad Paisley’s Shark Country: 9 p.m. Discovery — Country star Brad Paisley joins comedian JB Smoove in the Bahamas to attract some new fans with the help of Dr. Austin Gallagher.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform — Anti-witch sentiment boils over as the Unit defends the first witch testing center at its grand opening.

“Mr. Inbetween” 10 p.m. FX (series finale) — If nothing ends, what begins?

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS (third season debut) — Set in the year 1844, “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

WEDNESDAY

“Heist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Millions in stolen cash. Missing luxury bourbon. Watch ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists in this true crime series.

“My Unorthodox Life” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.

“A Classic Horror Story” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Five people traveling by camper crash into a tree. When they recover, the road they were driving on has been replaced by an impenetrable forest and a wooden house.

“Loki” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — A second season has not been announced but given the buzz from season one, it’s a likely renewal.

“MasterChef” 8 p.m. Fox — Chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks with a fresh pasta challenge.

“The Real Sharknado” 9 p.m. Discovery — “Sharknado” stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge to see if a real sharknado could happen.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” 9 p.m. TLC (sixth season debut) — Roger has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large that he can barely breathe.

THURSDAY

“American Horror Stories” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (new series) — A teenager and her dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them.

“Dr. Death” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater star as a pair of Dallas physicians who set out to stop a colleague, played by Joshua Jackson, who they discover has left a trail of dead or maimed patients in the wake of his routine spinal surgeries.

“First Wives Club” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (second season debut) — Bree and Gary deep dive into rekindling their marriage, which is complicated by Bree’s big promotion and the introduction of a sexy hospital administrator.

“Never Have I Ever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Aneesa, a radiant new Indian student, will arrive at school to give Devi more insecurities than she deserves.

“The North Water” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ (new series) — Set in the 1850s, Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, particularly Henry Drax (Colin Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.

“Making It” 8 p.m. NBC — For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.

“Dr. PImple Popper Pops Shark Week” 8 p.m. Discovery — Dr. Sandra Lee travels to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Captain James leads Micki and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop,

“Good Girls” 9 p.m. NBC — Beth runs for City Council as tensions rise between Nick and Rio.

FRIDAY

“Making the Cut” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) —Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, and fashion model and icon Winnie Harlow will judge the competition.

“McCartney 3,2,1” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (limited series) — Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin dissect Beatles classics like “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “In My Life,” sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — On a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, a couple (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) discovers a magical town living in a 1940s musical; they then learn that they can’t leave until they find true love.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI.

“Johnny Test” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

“Naomi Osaka” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Naomi Osaka as a superstar and a young woman.

“Deep” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control.

“Fear Street Part 3: 1666″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1666, a Colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late.

“The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The hourlong special reunites soccer stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini on the field they took home the gold to watch the match together for the first time and recount their victory and the legacy of the team.

“Icon: Music Through the Lens” 9 p.m. GPB (new series) — A new six-part series that exposes the eye-opening, thrilling world of live music photography.

WEEKEND

“Say Yes to the Dress” 9 p.m. Saturday TLC (20th season debut) — Kleinfeld might look a little different, but the brides are back! Kendall Vertes of “Dance Moms” tries to help sister Ryleigh find a dress and stand up to mom Jill. Randy’s assistant, Daniela, gets an unexpected dose of honesty from Randy.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The casts from Freeform’s “Good Trouble” and “grown-ish” compete to win money for their charity.

“The End” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — Three generations of a family live with separate but intersecting obsessions — trying to figure out how to die with dignity, live with none and make it all count.

“Power Book III” 8 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — The prequel story that takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. CNN — A look at friendships in sitcoms over the decades.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Allison and Patty make a deal with Nick; Kevin celebrates his birthday with two dinners; to Patty’s surprise, she goes on a date with Tammy at the Vic House.

“Machines That Built America” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC (new series) — An eight-part series that looks at the stories behind innovations such as TV, radio, phones, airplanes, motorcycles and power tools.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — A cautiously optimistic Belinda walks a fine line with Tanya, while Armond brainstorms ways to deal with Shane.

“Deceived” 9:34 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — While studying at Cambridge, Ophelia falls for her married lecturer; when their affair is interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

“100 Foot Wave” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal, in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination.

“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (new series) — An exploration into how a small arid town with no natural resources became a place of pilgrimage for three of the most prominent world religions, and how 3,000 years of conflicts have led directly to the struggles of today.

“To Tell the Truth” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley and Joel McHale are on the game show this week.