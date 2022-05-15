TV best bets with Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, George Carlin, Katt Williams, David Letterman

Apple TV+’s big series of the week is out on Friday called “Now & Then,” which features a death among a tight-knit group of friends that they try to bury, but 20 years later, someone tries to blackmail them regarding the truth of what happened. Rosie Perez plays a detective determined to find the answers.

This is also the week where more than 15 broadcast TV shows wrap their seasons. On Fox, it’s “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Resident,” “Masked Singer,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” among others. On CBS, it’s “S.W.A.T.,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” On ABC, it’s “American Idol,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Wonder Years,” “The Conners,” “A Million Little Things,” “Station 19,” “Shark Tank” and “Big Sky.” For NBC, it includes “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

This covers Monday, May 16, through Sunday, May 22.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox (fifth season finale) — The members of the 118 race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him.

“Basketball Wives” 8 p.m. VH1 (10th season debut) — Familiar faces return for a wedding celebration, but tensions threaten to derail everything.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Tina reunites with her past girl group, old issues are reignited, threatening to derail the group’s performance.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 9 p.m. Fox (third season finale) — In the season finale, Captain Strand and the 126 come together after a building explosion.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — NCIS examines the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact; Howard scrutinizes Jimmy’s business practices.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital.

TUESDAY

“Black Gold” 12:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new limited series) — A look at a scientific discovery that rocked the world and a conspiracy to cover it up that threatens our existence.

“Katt Williams: World War III” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The former Georgian and ever controversial comic riffs on truth, lies, chicken wing shortages and the war on drugs in this electrifying stand-up special filmed in Las Vegas.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox (fifth season finale) — Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Rocky takes a promising new wrestling job, but is faced with a difficult decision.

“Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” 9 p.m. GPB — Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie gets feted for his impressive musical career.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — The Pearsons gather around Rebecca’s bedside.

“Little People, Big World” 9 p.m. TLC (23rd season debut) — Zach and Tori dream of raising their family on the farm, but negotiations with Matt take a turn for the worse, and the two parties are left at odds.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — In the wake of tragedy, the club demands answers. When an elder care facilitate shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to take in many new patients

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Max discovers the extent to which Dr. Fuentes’ cuts are severely damaging New Amsterdam and decides it’s now or never.

WEDNESDAY

“Lovestruck High” 3:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A brand-new, immersive reality dating show that transports 15 UK singles to a “very special American High School setting” for a second chance at finding love. It’s narrated by Lindsay Lohan.

“Love on the Spectrum: U.S.” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this U.S.-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find: love.

“Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Hell” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The three strongest players ― Omar, Mike and Lindsay ― may start targeting each other.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dylan and Ethan treat a patient shot during a drug raid.

“The Masked Singer” 8 pm. Fox (seventh season finale) — The winners from each of the three rounds will compete head-to-head in the season seven finale.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC (ninth season finale) — Graduation day is approaching and everyone, especially Adam, is ready.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC (first season finale) — It’s the end of the school year, and summer excitement is all around.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC (fourth season finale) — The Conners gear up for a megawedding.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9:01 p.m. Fox (17th season debut) — The show is back for the first time since 2019 with three new judges: JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“The Deep End” 10 p.m. Freeform (new series) — At a time when people are longing for connection, a leading spiritual teacher and her millions of devoted followers are on a mission to end human suffering — but at what cost?

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC (fourth season finale) — The strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again.

THURSDAY

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — With Shane’s help, Cassie runs down a lead in the string of murders — which inexplicably points to her as the main suspect.

“Angelyne” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs and, most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne. Emmy Rossum stars.

“The G Word With Adam Conover” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The comic explores the triumphs and failures of the government and how people might go about changing it.

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Ava tries to adapt to a new lifestyle while Deborah has mixed results workshopping her new material.

“Girls5Eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Gloria becomes obsessed with a mysterious musician. Dawn gets stuck in a plagiarism loop. Summer denies having visited the “Med” part of her MedSpa.

“Kingdom Business” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — The eight-episode series explores the gospel music industry through the multiple lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music in a way we have never seen before.

“The Staircase” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In the aftermath of the verdict, Michael and his family struggle with the court’s decision.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC (21st season finale) — The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC (fifth season finale) — Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (fifth season finale) — Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty.

“Top Chef” 8 p.m. Bravo — After saying goodbye to their loved ones, the chefs receive an ominous gift from Tom, who tells them to get up early and meet him at the docks; for their elimination challenge, each chef must create two fresh fish dishes.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC (23rd season finale) — The generic description: A squad of detectives investigates crimes of sexual assault.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX (third season finale) — The official episode/season synopsis: Yo Tarrare was a real person. Wild. They got to stop biting these better shows.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC (second season finale) — In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull handles the homicide defense of a building owner who is accused of killing tenants by carbon monoxide poisoning.

FRIDAY

“The Essex Serpent” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — After fishermen claim they were attacked by the serpent, Cora becomes more determined to understand what’s in the water.

“Shining Girls” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — When Harper returns home from war, he finds a new beginning.

“The Valet” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Movie star Olivia faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent. The hard-working valet Antonio accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up.

“Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Exploring how the comedy of the Kids in the Hall inspired their peers and subsequent generations of sketch comedians.

“Now & Then” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV + (new series) — The lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Rosie Perez is one of the stars.

“Night Sky” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Irene and Franklin York (Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons) have kept secret a chamber that leads to a deserted planet, but the arrival of an enigmatic young man upends their quiet existence.

“Dual” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — In the near future, a woman named Sarah hears that she is terminally ill. To save her family from the pain of losing her, she opts for a cloning procedure of herself and trains the clone to feel like her. However, Sarah makes a miraculous recovery, which drives her to a new problem: In the society of the future, humans cannot exist for longer than the time limit of their clones. By law, Sarah and her clone must eventually fight each other to the death. Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan star.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Guests include Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and some guy named Will Smith.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC (13th season finale) — Kevin Hart — actor, investor and entrepreneur — brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country’s sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them.

“George Carlin’s American Dream” 8 p.m. HBO — The two-part documentary chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian.

“The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course” 10 p.m. FX (second season debut) — An investigation reveals the quixotic nature of Elon Musk’s pursuit of self-driving technology — and the tragic results.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC (47th season finale) — Natasha Lyonne hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (20th season finale) — The winner is crowned.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — The ladies travel to the Big Apple for Kandi’s Broadway show, but her gift bag generates unexpected buzz with her single friends.

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Starz — Martha finally speaks out, putting a strain on her marriage.

“Saints & Sinners” 8 p.m. Bounce TV (series finale) — Everything is on the line as the citizens of Cypress fight to survive.

“When Calls the Heart” 8 p.m. Hallmark (ninth season finale) — Elizabeth worries about her relationship with Lucas; Bill helps Gowen through the fallout of the mine explosion; Rosemary and Lee receive some news.

“The First Lady” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Eleanor moves Hick into the White House while Franklin has the FBI spy on her.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand’s front door in a dramatic escalation.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. CBS (13th season finale) — The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — This is just an example of bottling it up.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (fifth season finale) — When control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack.