TV best bets with presidential inauguration, Salt-n-Pepa biopic, ‘Walker’ reboot, ‘9-1-1′

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season debut) — When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Sarah is at the center of an emotional firestorm that envelops Matt and the other women as the rose ceremony continues.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — Spencer finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates and emotions get the best of them.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Malcolm surprises Calvin and Tina when he brings home a new motorcycle.

“30 Coins” 9 p.m. HBO — Father Vergara leaves for Rome to face his painful past.

“American Pickers” 9 p.m. History (22nd season debut) — Gas up the van and pack the cooler on this cross country tour du force of historic Route 66.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford.

TUESDAY

“NCIS 8 p.m. CBS — McGee and his wife Delilah’s Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. A new episode also airs at 9 p.m.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 8 p.m. NBC — Zoey is haunted by bad dreams that start to affect her personal life. Jenna helps Maggie find her creative spark again.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When Cain’s elective surgery patient returns with complications, Mina and Raptor butt heads over how to handle the situation.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma.

“Nurses” 10:01 p.m. NBC — As Dr. Hamilton makes his presence felt at St. Mary’s, Grace is catapulted into a high-stakes medical procedure while trying to protect Naz from a dangerous situation.

WEDNESDAY

“Spycraft” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The spy game is a serious business, and throughout history, the tools and technologies developed for it have mattered as much as the spies themselves.

“Riverdale” 8 p.m. the CW (fifth season debut) — Betty and Jughead’s investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings.

“Celebrating America” 8:30 p.m. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC — Tom Hanks hosts. Among the performers include Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

“Nancy Drew” 9 p.m. the CW (second season debut) — Nancy and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths.

“The Conners” 10 p.m. ABC — Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving the family questioning his intentions.

“Call Your Mother” 10:30 p.m. ABC — Jean attempts to hang out with her kids but quickly realizes they have jobs and lives of their own.

THURSDAY

“Selena+Chef” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Each episode of this hilariously relatable, informative, and casual cook-along features a different master chef as they help Selena improve her skills and tackle cuisines of every variety.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, and Jeannie Mai play.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — After watching a demonstration by Chef Ramsay, the chefs are tasked with perfectly re-creating his take on Caesar salad, which they then need to deliver to him on a scooter.

“Mr. Mayor” 8 p.m. NBC — A special assignment forces Jayden and Arpi to get to know each other.

“Walker” 8 p.m the CW (new series) — Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — College orientation does not go as Sheldon planned.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Carisi takes on a powerful judge when he inexplicably dismisses the rape case of a university student.

“Legacies” 9 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day.

“Mom” 9:01 p.m. CBS —Bonnie and the ladies indulge Jill when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy back on track.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — Mike surprises Vanessa with a visit from Jen that might last longer than she expected.

FRIDAY

“3 Caminos” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — The passage of time dismantles dreams and transforms the friendship of five people.

“Losing Alice” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ (new series) — Film director Alice becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

“The Sister” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan is surprised by an unwelcome face in the past. What will he do?

“WandaVision” 3:01 a.m. Disney — Wanda and Vision now appear to be on a set stolen from “The Brady Bunch.”

“So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!’ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two women in their 70s decide to come out to their families and get married, sparking chaos — and threatening a granddaughter’s engagement.

“The White Tiger” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Fueled by his betrayal, Elizabeth Keen seeks vengeance on Reddington.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m ABC — Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their “egg-citing” take on a traditional snack food.

“Little Women Atlanta” 9 p.m. Lifetime (sixth season debut) — The ladies of “Little Women: Atlanta” reunite with host Terra Jole, to take a look back at the previous five seasons.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins to find his missing wife, they are stunned when a tragedy occurs as a result of their investigation.

WEEKEND

“Salt-n-Pepa” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Details the journey of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip hop,

“NFC Championship Game” 2:05 p.m. Fox - The Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“AFC Championship Game” 6:40 p.m. CBS - The Buffalo Bills vs. either the Cleveland Browns or the Kansas City Chiefs as of this writing.

“Charmed” 9 p.m. Sunday the CW (third season debut) — The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as The Faction closes in.

“FBI” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer Jackson West’s relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, has escalated and he begins to work with Sergeant Grey to find a solution.