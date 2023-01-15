TV best bets with ‘Night Court’ reboot, ‘New Amsterdam’ series finale, ‘That ‘90s Show,’ Aubrey Plaza

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” returns for the first time since Trevor Noah stepped down as host last month. Like “Jeopardy” after Alex Trebek died, the show will use a rotation of guest hosts for the time being. The first one is “SNL” alum Leslie Jones this week with Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj and Al Franken coming up.

And for true crime aficionados, Peacock has a new series chronicling how the Amber Alert came about in “Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert” on Tuesday.

This covers Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22.

MONDAY

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — It’s a “Desperate Housewives” reunion when Teri Hatcher and James Denton make guest appearances.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin and Tina decide to take the honeymoon they never had to Madrid.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — The MPU searches for a college student after she goes missing during a house party.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” 10 p.m. CBS — When Special Agent Pike is ambushed while working undercover with a local Japanese crime family, the team must find the person responsible for orchestrating the attacks.

TUESDAY

“Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The film details the life of Amber Hagerman and the aftermath of her kidnapping, a tragedy that inspired the Amber Alert.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her late father Judge Harry Stone as she takes over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — Officer John Nolan and Celina are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery and they suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Conrad is pulled away from celebrating Gigi’s 6th birthday when Sammie comes into Chastain with a 104-degree fever, and Kit must call in a favor for treatment.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC (series finale) — Everyone’s story reaches a surprising yet inevitable conclusion.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — Will and Faith’s investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a decades-long, covered-up cold case.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — With Trevor Noah gone, subs will be coming in. First one up: Leslie Jones.

WEDNESDAY

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jess sacrifices everything to confront her dad’s killer to find the last piece of the map.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Goodwin, Maggie and Crockett help victims of a hit-and-run accident.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene and Ben get into a fight and ignore Becky’s boundaries in the house. Elsewhere, Dan accuses Jackie of losing all of their home videos.

“Name That Tune” 8 p.m. Fox — Craig Ferguson vs. Jack McBrayer and Tisha Campbell vs. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Barbara organizes a candy-selling fundraiser to raise money for a school field trip to the science museum.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Truck and Squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC— With Denise and Emily’s lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes.

“Tough as Nails” 10 p.m. Fox — Season three competitor and diesel mechanic Quincey Walker returns to guide the crews through a series of auto service challenges.

THURSDAY

“Web of Death” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The series was just renewed for a second season.

“That ‘90s Show” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.

“Women at War” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

“Celebrity Jeopardy” 8 p.m. ABC — Quarterfinals: B.J. Novak, Brendan Hunt and Cari Champion.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The final seven chefs will compete in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm.

FRIDAY

“Shape Island″ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle.

“Truth Be Told” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season debut) — Poppy (Octavia Spencer) teams with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep the names of several missing Black girls in the public eye.

“Bling Empire: New York” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunt their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

“The Cabin Chronicles” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+, HBO Max (new series) — Cabin owners share a look into the architecture and design behind their beautiful homes.

“BMF” 8 p.m. Starz — A drug drought causes chaos and a spike in crime in the city of Detroit; Meech seeks a new supply from K-9 at a bloody cost; Terry confronts a car service competitor.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p .m. CBS — The SWAT team participates in a joint task force with the FBI when a car bombing has ties to a terrorist group planning an attack in Los Angeles.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods, returns to the Tank.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Hawaii, 1986: Rocky travels overseas to visit Andre the Giant on the set of “The Princess Bride.”

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — A former inmate firefighter harboring a grudge against Sharon returns to carry out his revenge.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny and Baez’s investigation into the death of a chess hustler is complicated by interference from the victim’s son.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Aubrey Plaza hosts. Sam Smith sings.

“Accused” 9 p.m. Sunday Fox (new series) — A father (Michael Chiklis) confronts the limits of unconditional love when he comes to believe his teenage son may be planning an unimaginable crime.

“The Way Home” 9 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Kat is presented with a book deal that requires her to dredge up terrible memories; Del wants to say goodbye to the past, while Alice yearns to return there.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Michael Desiato discovers a jaw-dropping secret.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Because of the nature of the show’s mysteries, HBO is not releasing episode titles or summaries of what each episode is about until the day it comes out.