TV best bets with New Year’s specials, Adam Driver, Chelsea Handler, Lizzo, Dionne Warwick

CNN is airing a documentary about Dionne Warwick on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

And football fans in the region will be glued to the Peach Bowl game on New Year’s Eve Saturday between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This covers Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, January 1.

MONDAY

“Letterkenny” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (11th season debut) — The small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.

“Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — An in-depth look at the life and career of one of pro wrestling history’s most revered performers.

“Treason” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

“The Year: 2022″ 9 p.m. ABC — The network’s annual year in review.

‘His Dark Materials” 9:52 p.m. HBO (series finale) — Lyra and Will reunited with Mary and hear a story that changes everything.

TUESDAY

“Welcome to Chippendales” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Nick’s success on the road infuriates Steve, who turns to Ray to spy on him; as Steve reaches his breaking point with Nick, Irene reaches hers with her husband.

“Chelsea Handler: Revolution” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic lets loose on her life choices, rowdy rescue dogs, dating frustrations, and why society owes women an apology.

“The Wheel” 8 p.m. NBC — Celebrity experts Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose and Christine Chiu advise contestants on questions about the Bible, real estate, plastic surgery and more.

“Chef Dynasty: House of Fang” 9 p.m. Food (new series) — Chef and restaurateur Kathy Fang serves up mouthwatering Chinese fusion dishes that challenge conventional culinary ideas at Fang, the hot restaurant she co-owns in San Francisco with her father Chef Peter Fang.

“House Hunters” 10 p.m. HGTV — Tired of paying high rent, a couple is excited to buy their first home in Louisville, Ky.; she’s dreaming of something vintage with lots of colour and charm, but he wants a place that’s plain and simple where his old recliner will fit in perfectly.

WEDNESDAY

“The Circle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth season debut) — Follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — At the wake for Liam’s grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the “Natural Treasure” movies) and enlist his help.

“The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” 8 p.m. CBS — The honorees included George Clooney, U2, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight.

“The Wheel” 8 p.m. NBC — Contestants hope for answers from celebrity experts Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter and Adam Rippon in categories that include wigs, comedians, dogs, figure skating and more.

“The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman” 10 p.m. CBS — Examining how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that causes real, positive change; an MIT professor working on a formula to determine what it takes for an act of kindness to spread.

THURSDAY

“Fleishman is in Trouble” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX (first season finale) — Seth throws a party.

“Coach Prime” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (docuseries) — A four-episode docuseries that takes viewers inside Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jackson State University football program, which is shaking up the entire college football landscape.

“The Wheel” 8 p.m. NBC — With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.

“House Hunters” 10 p.m. HGTV — A newly married couple wants to start a family and searches for their first home in Chicago. He’s looking for something big and beautiful and doesn’t mind spending, but she’s cautious with budgeting and has her eye on the bottom line.

FRIDAY

“Wildcat″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.

“Echo 3″ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Amber loses her grip on reality and faces execution. Out of options, Prince and Bambi arm up and recruit mercenaries for a historic raid.

“Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Allie and Margot forge different paths to secure their family’s future. Dina lays low at a luxury resort and considers a path of her own.

“Mythic Quest” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — David’s motion-capture session with Joe Manganiello gets hijacked. Dana helps Poppy prepare her PlayPen VC pitch.

“Chicago Party Aunt” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

“White Noise” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — College professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate. Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig also star.

“The Wheel” 8 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — Contestants get insight from celebrity guests Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn and Curtis Stone on a variety of categories that include “Saturday Night Live,” pregnancy and meat.

“This Place Rules” 11 p.m. HBO — Internet personality and gonzo journalist Andrew Callaghan chronicles the American political events that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021.

WEEKEND

“Lizzo: Live in Concert” 12:01 a.m. Saturday HBO Max — It’s about damn time to party with superstar Lizzo as she brings the house down with special guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott.

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023″ 8 p.m. Saturday ABC — Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Ryan Seacrest. Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

“Peach Bowl” 8 p.m. Fox — No. 1 seed the University of Georgia vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” 8 p.m. Saturday CBS — Performers include Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” 8 p.m. Saturday CNN — Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back to co-host.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” 10:30 p.m. Saturday NBC — Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton host.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — The episode title is “A Knife and No Coin.”

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN —Chronicling the iconic singer Dionne Warwick’s six-decade career in both music and Black and LGBTQ activism.

“George & Tammy” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Post-divorce, Tammy finds herself at the top of the charts, while George finds himself at the bottom of a glass. By pouring his sorrow into song, however, George finds career resurrection, just in time for Tammy to orchestrate a reunion tour… and make a major decision that will change her life, as well as everybody else’s.