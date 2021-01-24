TV best bets with Naomi Watts, Justin Timberlake, Denzel Washington, Wendy Williams biopic

And on Saturday, Lifetime will air a biopic about the life of Wendy Williams, the saucy and often sassy syndicated talk show host.

This covers Monday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 31.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Still reeling from Sarah’s sudden departure, Matt fights his tendency to put up walls as his journey continues with the 18 remaining women vying for his heart.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin discovers a member of the community plans to sell to greedy developers, he vows to find a buyer closer to home instead.

“30 Coins” 9 p.m. HBO — After mysteriously disappearing two years ago, Elena’s husband miraculously returns. In Rome, Santoro tries to recruit Vergara, offering him unimaginable power.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — While Lola is on maternity leave after going into labor while on the bench, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT (second season debut) — Mr. Wilford has arrived. And as this new threat rattles Snowpiercer to its core, Melanie makes a move that can’t be undone.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training.

TUESDAY

“NCIS 8 p.m. CBS — Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there,

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 8 p.m. NBC — Zoey tries to “choose happiness” but finds it is easier said than done.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When Cain tries to be a hero at a crash scene, he is struck by a car, causing Chastain’s doctors to put aside their personal issues to try and save his life.

“Black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — When the neighborhood power goes out, Dre launches into survival mode, while Bow focuses on helping the neighbors.

“QAnon: Shadows and Lies” 9 p.m. Vice (new series) — To understand what Q is and why it has been so enormously popular, hosts Bayan Joonam and Marley Clements get to know the most influential QAnon evangelists.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — The team searches for a young girl who was kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — When the headmaster of Bright’s alma mater is found murdered, he must face a troubling secret from his past.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald.

“Nurses” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Naz realizes her patient has a more serious condition.

WEDNESDAY

“Penguin Bloom” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — As a mom copes with the aftermath of a harrowing accident, she finds inspiration from an injured magpie taken in by her family. Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln star.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Beverly enlists the help of Erica, who has recently declared pre-law as her major, to sue her cookbook publisher after finding her book in the bargain bin at a bookstore.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Ensign Davis tracks Ray’s location to a shipping container in the Mediterranean Ocean while Bravo team becomes increasingly desperate to rescue their brother before it’s too late.

“Sistas” 9 p.m. BET (second season debut) —Sabrina and Danni are fearful as they remember how hard it was to get Andi away from her abusive boyfriend in college.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — After an urgent call concerning the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron enlists Safiya’s help and heads back to the prison to investigate.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi (new series) — An alien hiding in a small Colorado town meets the locals when they ask him to help solve a murder.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — SWAT searches for a group of extremists carrying out coordinated attacks against local businesses.

THURSDAY

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Constance Zimmer, Maria Menounos, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Chef Ramsay opens up Hell’s Kitchen to 15 lucky couples who will get married in the restaurant.

“Mr. Mayor” 8 p.m. NBC — Mayor Neil rolls out a new safety initiative as Arpi trains him for his most challenging task yet.

“Walker” 8 p.m the CW — Walker continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — When Vanessa asks Ed to revive the Outdoorman Toddler campaign, she is forced to choose between her two new granddaughters for the ad.

FRIDAY

“Palmer” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Justin Timberlake plays a former college football phenomenon who returns to his hometown after a stint in prison.

“The Great Escapists” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — “The Grand Tour” star Richard Hammond and “MythBusters” alum Tory Belleci get “shipwrecked” on a deserted island and figure out how to survive.

“Jann” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (seasons one and two) — Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden plays a fictionalized, self-deprecating version of herself: a singer-songwriter of a “certain age” in severe denial of the harsh reality that her former music career is slowly fading away.

“The Little Things” 12:01 a.m. HBO Max — Two California sheriffs attempt to hunt down a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. As Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) and Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) pursue their investigation, they zero in on a suspect (Jared Leto), but their obsession soon threatens to uncover disturbing secrets of their own.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — As Red and the Task Force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences.

WEEKEND

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Wendy Williams overcomes obstacles and defies naysayers to become the popular host of a syndicated talk show.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — The first “SNL” of the Biden era.

“The Lady and the Dale” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — American documentary television miniseries revolving around Elizabeth Carmichael, who launched Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and created the car “The Dale”.

“The Long Song” 10 p.m. Sunday GPB (new series) — Drama set during the final days of slavery in 19th-century Jamaica. July is born to field slave Kitty at the Amity sugar cane plantation run by John Howarth and his younger sister Caroline.