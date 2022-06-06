TV best bets with ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ Bob Saget, Adam Sandler, Tony Awards

Two Atlanta-based reality shows come back: TLC’s “The Family Chantel” Monday and WE-TV’s “Brat Loves Judy” Thursday.

Season finales include HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” HBO’s “Barry,” Starz’ “Gaslit” and the CW’s “Charmed.” And Netflix airs the final episodes of BBC’s “Peaky Blinders.”

This covers Monday, June 6, through Sunday, June 12.

MONDAY

“Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Bill Burr curates a showcase of some of the best stand-up comedians working today.

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC (14th season debut) — The new season begins with the qualifying rounds in San Antonio with ninjas from across the country taking on the world’s most challenging obstacle course.

“The Family Chantel” 8 p.m. TLC (fourth season debut) — Five years into marriage, Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love.

“Roswell, New Mexico” 8 p.m. the CW (fourth season debut) — With the threat of Jones behind them, in a peaceful Roswell we find Liz (Jeanine Mason) is busy teaching while Max (Nathan Dean) lends an assist to his ex-partner on a string of recent bank robberies.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW (fourth season debut) — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is having a tough time adjusting to life in prison with unexpected dangers looming large.

“Irma Vep” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.”

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX — A devastated Paul is forced by his new boss to make funding cuts.

TUESDAY

“That’s My Time With David Letterman” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A showcase of comics includes stand-up sets and conversations with TV talk show host David Letterman.

“All Rise” 8 p.m. OWN (third season debut) — OWN picked up the show after CBS canceled it.

“Tom Swift” 9 p.m. the CW — Tom discovers that an important piece of the mission to save his father is on the grounds of a family frenemy’s estate.

“TMZ Presents Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A look back at the celebrity trial that mesmerized many in the nation.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — A proposed alliance promises to return the M.C. to its former glory.

WEDNESDAY

“Baby Fever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his shocking criminal case.

“Ms. Marvel” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

“Hustle” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers an extraordinary player abroad, he brings the phenom back without his team’s approval.

“The Janes” 9 p.m. HBO — The documentary looks at when police arrested seven women who were part of a clandestine network. Using code names, blindfolds and safe houses, they built an underground service for women seeking safe, affordable, illegal abortions calling themselves Jane.

“Kung Fu” 9 p.m. the CW — With Russell Tan on the verge of making his final move, Nicky enlists all the help she can get in order to stop him before it’s too late.

THURSDAY

“Amsterdam” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — The story of Nadia and Martín as they try to make it in the art scene of La Condensa, a cosmopolitan neighborhood in Mexico City, where tradition meets a mainstream, modern and bohemian way of life.

“Girls5Eva” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season finale) — A third season has not been announced yet.

“Queer as Folk” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new revival) — Brodie returns to New Orleans and finds his life irrevocably changed after a night out at Babylon with Ruthie, Shar, Noah, Julian, Mingus and Daddius.

“The Staircase” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (season finale) — In 2011, the children rally around their father as he seeks a retrial.

“Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation” 8 p.m. ABC — A look at what happened on 1/6.

“Alone” 9 p.m. History — As Labrador’s winter draws near, the participants split their time between building permanent shelters and getting food.

“Brat Loves Judy” 9 p.m. WE (second season debut) — Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever.

FRIDAY

“Boundless” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new limited series) — This is the story of the first boat trip around the world. Magellan and Elcano embarked on a journey to establish new trade routes. In 1519, 239 sailors began the voyage. Three years later, only 18 returned.

“The Essex Serpent” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Luke processes the incident. Cora has a realization. Will struggles with Stella’s illness.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season debut) — A race to Mars between NASA and the Soviet Union.

“Now and Then” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV + — Pedro is faced with a dilemma about his political future. Sofía reaches a breaking point. Flora’s methods are questioned.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sheila is confronted as she performs an aerobics demonstration. Danny leads a group of young environmental activists.

“First Kill” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

“Trees of Peace” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda.

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — At the Comedy Store in West Hollywood following Saget’s January 9 death, friends such as John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and John Mayer honored him.

“Peaky Blinders” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series finale) — Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary who is finally making his move.

“Charmed” 8 p.m. the CW (fourth season finale) — The crew discover the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic.

“NBA finals” 9 p.m. ABC — Warriors vs. Celtics.

WEEKEEND

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory” 3:01 a.m. Saturday Netflix — Schumer welcomes her favorite comedians to the stage in this special about family life, from the pressures of parenting to the joys of remarriage.

“Time100: The World’s Most Influential People” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Actor Simu Liu hosts with appearances by Mary J. Blige, Miranda Lambert and Questlove.

“The 75th Annual Tony Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS, Paramount+ — The ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and will be hosted by Ariana DeBose.

“Gaslit” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (first season finale) — Martha and John try to enjoy their new life away from politics, but Martha has trouble moving on from what happened to her in California.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Marlo picks up the pieces of Sheree’s broken heart with fashion, food and friendship; another friendship continues to sour after Sanya uninvites Drew from a photo shoot.

“Dark Winds” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (new series) — Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 9:04 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — Follow Elizabeth Tudor, an orphaned teenager, who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown.

“Barry” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (third season finale) — The episode title is “Starting Now,” but HBO has no descriptive of the episode.

“Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — With the bombshell revelation of Nixon’s White House tape recording system, a battle begins for the tapes that will eventually lead to the collapse of the Nixon presidency.