TV best bets with Mindy Kaling as ‘Velma,’ Rob Lowe, Andie MacDowell, RuPaul, ‘MILF Manor’

There’s TLC carting out hot moms and hot younger dudes in a reality dating show called “MILF Manor” on Sunday.

There are second seasons of “Vikings: Valhalla” on Netflix Thursday, “Hunters” on Amazon Prime with Al Pacino Friday, “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+ with Jeremy Renner Sunday and “Your Honor” on Showtime with Bryan Cranston, also on Sunday.

And there are two new reality competition shows both out Thursday: “The Climb” on HBO Max focused on amateur climbers and “The Traitors” hosted by Alan Cumming on Peacock with traitorous saboteurs in the midst.

This covers Monday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 16.

MONDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawaii, in D.C. attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor, only to find themselves investigating his shocking suicide.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — Jason, Nikki and the MPU team investigate when a woman runs down a man and forces him to get in her car at gunpoint.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben leaps into Alexandra Tomkinson, a medical resident in a Seattle hospital.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. CBS — While Agent Rountree and Fatima search for Kilbride, who has been missing, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head.

TUESDAY

“The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

“Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from the comic as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

“The Golden Globe Awards” 8 p.m. NBC — Jerrod Carmichael will host and honors will be presented to Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — The ER quickly fills up after a heavy storm causes a devastating helicopter crash.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — When an American basketball player for a Lithuanian team goes into cardiac arrest, the Fly Team investigates.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search, and Faith’s frustrations with her new partner reach unprecedented heights.

WEDNESDAY

“National Treasure: Edge of History” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Not knowing who’s good and who’s bad, Jess works with Billie and deciphers a hundreds-year-old clue that points to a famous 18th century landmark.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett and Charles treat Justin’s gym buddy. Maggie and Will help a robbery-homicide suspect.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school brings old classmates together.

“Name That Tune” 8 p.m. Fox — Chris Jericho vs. Adam Rippon and Todrick Hall vs. Sheryl Swoopes.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Adam’s creative funk is revitalized by a new job in the arts, but his overzealous management style causes Beverly to do something unthinkable!

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — During a day of touchdowns and missed plays, the Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork.

“Lingo” 9 p.m. Fox (new series) — Host RuPaul Charles welcomes four teams to face off in the original fast-paced word-twisting game show where the correct words could be worth thousands, but only one team will take home the extra $50,000 jackpot prize.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Jenny, Cassie and Beau uncover the truth about the Bleeding Heart Killer, but before justice can be served, chaos breaks out.

“Tough as Nails” 10 p.m. Fox — Crew members visit a plant nursery where attention to detail is key when building a complex planter box in the individual challenge.

THURSDAY

“How I Caught My Killer” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions.

“The Climb” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

“The Traitors” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — In a gloomy castle deep in the remote Scottish Highlands, Alan Cumming hosts 20 contestants through a series of challenges except three are “traitors” working against the others to steal the prize.

“Velma” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — An adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.

“Vikings: Valhalla” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond their familiar fjords.

“Celebrity Jeopardy” 8 p.m. ABC — Quarterfinals: Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker, Torrey Devitto.

“Christina in the Country” 8 p.m. HGTV (new series) — Real estate expert and designer Christina Hall is expanding her design business across the country and putting down roots at her second home, a Tennessee farm.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Chefs will face the ultimate test of their individual palates in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When an ex-con is found beaten to death, Cosgrove and Shaw arrest an unlikely culprit.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Mary struggles to make new friends while Mandy pushes Georgie to date another woman.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Sam gives relationship advice to her and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), ignoring Hetty’s warning not to get too close to “the help.”

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — While Benson tries to help the gang member who attacked her, Duarte reveals a shocking piece of evidence in the case; Fin is tasked with hiring new detectives for the Bronx SVU.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — When a young, non-verbal boy is found hiding in a stranger’s garage, the CSI team searches for his missing mother. Also, Max receives a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognize from prior crime scenes.

FRIDAY

“Echo 3″ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (first season finale) — Violeta strikes back to save her country. The men must consider what happens if you rescue someone who doesn’t want saving.

“The Drop” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — In this dark comedy, a couple goes to a friend’s destination wedding and Lex accidentally drops a friend’s baby in front of their friends, leading to a series of recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds.

“Hunters” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) — The return of the titular hunters, who are on their search for more Nazis around Europe, hoping that it leads them to their leader, Adolf Hitler.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (fourth season debut) — Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond.

“Pretty Problems” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — Jack and Lindsay are invited on a getaway trip with affluent strangers: down the rabbit hole, and into the most unhinged weekend of their lives.

“Break Point” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Travel alongside some of the world’s most talented tennis players as they swing for greatness and Grand Slams through an action-packed season.

“Dog Gone” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this feel-good film inspired by a true story, Rob Lowe stars alongside Johnny Berchtold and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“Sick” 3;01 a.m. Peacock — A new horror film about best friends who decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone ― or so they think.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — When Mayan becomes the brand ambassador for a human-grade dog food, George struggles to say he’s proud of her for eating it.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p .m. CBS — The SWAT team races to locate a young boy abducted from a homeless shelter.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder of the largest food delivery service in America, makes his first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — A box truck crashes into the station, causing a power outage and triggering a dangerous fire.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Jamie and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring.

WEEKEND

“Mayor of Kingstown” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (second season debut) — Jeremy Renner returns with Dianne Wiest as part of the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

“Tulsa King” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ (first season finale) — This popular Sylvester Stallone drama has gotten a second season.

“East New York” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a dancer is found on the New York City subway tracks, Killian and Morales’ investigation into her mysterious death challenges their tried-and-true detective work.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-outbreak America.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past, the NCIS team must find out who is after him.

“The Way Home” 9 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (new series) — Three generations of women try to find new connections after Kat and her teen daughter move back to the farm led by Kat’s mom, played by Andie MacDowell.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (second season debut) — Picking up in the aftermath of a terrible accident, a grieving Michael Desiato is beyond hope.

“MILF Manor” 10 p.m. Sunday TLC (new series) — From cities all across the country, eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination.