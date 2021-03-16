TV best bets with Michelle Obama, Aretha Franklin, Gamestop, Q-Anon, Anthony Mackie

And E! debuts the 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Thursday.

This covers Monday, March 15, through Sunday March, 21.

MONDAY

“Gamestopped″ 12:01 a.m. Hulu — An ABC News special that looks back on the big Gamestop stock rise and fall in January.

“Expedition: Back to the Future edition” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — Josh Gates, avid explorer and host of Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” hunts for the the DeLorean time machine from “Back to the Future” with actor Chris Lloyd.

“Zero Chill” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Talented teen figure skater Kayla is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC (25th season finale) — Cumming’s own Rachael Kirkconnell is one of the two women Matt James may give a ring to.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Concerned about the safety of a treehouse Calvin’s building for Grover, Dave recruits Marty to supervise covertly.

“America’s Most Wanted” 9:01 p.m. Fox (26th season debut) — The crime show returns after an eight-year break with Elizabeth Vargas as host.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Izzy asks Bull to petition the court to have her best friend’s body exhumed when the woman’s son alleges she was murdered, despite her death already being ruled accidental.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC —When Bryan and Finola investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about our planet.

TUESDAY

“Waffles + Mochi” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Michelle Obama hosts with puppet pals Waffles and Mochi exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members.

“Holmes Family Effect” 8 p.m. Fox (new series) — The Holmes family helps deserving households by transforming spaces from a neglected school building to a rundown youth center.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Dwayne looks to crack the starting line up as a freshman for the famed Miami Hurricanes football team attracting the attention of players, coaches and celebrities.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — With Gary’s encouragement, Kenan agrees to get back into the dating world slowly through flirting.

“The Blended Bunch” TLC — In a small town in Utah, widow Erica, widower Spencer and their 11 children have formed the modern-day “Brady Bunch.”

“Delilah” 9 p.m. OWN — As a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina, Delilah is doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong. She seeks justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful will do anything to stop her.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — When a political reporter is kidnapped and held without a ransom demand, the team must dig into her past relationships in order to pin down her assailant’s motive.

“Superman & Lois” 9 p.m. the CW — While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois and Chrissy spot fish out of water Morgan Edge conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing.

“Assembly Required” 10 p.m. History — Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the Makers to put their best paw forward by creating the ultimate doghouse.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX (third season debut) — A border shutdown squeezes the Mayans’ heroin trade, setting off an internal clash over the future of the club.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC — Max resists an idea that could bring New Amsterdam more revenue. Iggy pushes back on the new telemedicine system.

WEDNESDAY

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A deep dive into the methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of rich and famous families into top U.S. universities.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — Kermit the Frog was revealed last week.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — As Maggie deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need. Dean continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor.

“A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change” 9 p.m. CBS — Hosted by Common, the two-hour special will explore the stories behind songs that have propelled social change and seen us through both the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries. Performers include Cynthia Erivo, Gladys Knight and John Fogerty.

“Chicago P.D.” 10 p.m. NBC — When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi — Harry must rely on Asta and D’arcy for survival.

THURSDAY

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — An alternate version of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

“Get the Goat” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two hapless cops find themselves in over their heads as they cross paths with dangerous criminals while searching for Celestina, a beloved goat mascot.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” 8 p.m. E! (20th season debut) — Khloe and Tristan run into some roadblocks in the process of expanding their family,

“Superstore” 8 p.m. NBC — When the Cloud 9 founder’s son makes a surprise visit, the employees struggle to accommodate his bold ideas.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining seven chefs play a game to unscramble the letters of key ingredients, after which they can choose to keep the ingredient for the next cooking challenge, or pass it to another.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith.

“The Unicorn” 9:30 p.m. CBS (second season finale) — Wade comes to terms with putting his relationship with Shannon in the past and starts dating again.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — In a flashback set during the pandemic, Mandy and Kyle decide to have a home birth at Mike and Vanessa’s.

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy.

FRIDAY

“Calls” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Mysteries unfold through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face increasingly disturbing experiences.

“The Falcon and the Winter Solider” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Sam Wilson as The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) amd Buckey Barnes as The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), who came together in “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

“Country Comfort” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After hitting the skids in her career, an aspiring country singer finds new life as a nanny for a handsome widower and his five charming children.

“Mama June: From Hot to Not” 9 p.m. WE-TV (fifth season debut) — This show has somehow managed to make it to a fifth season. Can Mama June kick her drug habit?

WEEKEND

“American Gods” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (third season finale) — Teetering on the edge of war and peace, the gods gather to mourn a loss.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The Hollywood rounds begin.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Kenya loses faith in LaToya as a trusted friend.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard.

“The Simpsons” 9 p.m. Sunday Fox (700th episode) — Learn a secret of Flanders’ past and discover a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home.

“Genius: Aretha” 9 p.m. Sunday NatGeo (third season debut) — Cynthia Erivo plays Aretha Franklin in this biopic series shot in metro Atlanta.

“The Gloaming” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — When a woman is found brutally murdered, evidence links the murder to a 20-year-old unsolved crime.

“Q: Into the Storm” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows filmmaker Cullen Hoback as he investigates the QAnon movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (first season finale) — Tucci visits Sicily, where he tries a salty crunchy sensation and reflects on Sicilian hospitality.

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (first season finale) — After Lincoln’s murder, an epic manhunt for his killer is on as his wife and country unravel.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — Beth and Dean deal with the aftermath of his arrest.