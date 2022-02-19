TV best bets with ‘Law & Order,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ Bubba Wallace, Uber, Frederick Douglass

Netflix on Tuesday follows the only Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace in a new series while HBO Wednesday has celebrities such as Jonathan Majors and Jeffrey Wright narrate some of Frederick Douglass’ most incisive speeches and autobiographical tidbits.

On Sunday, Showtime in “Super Pumped” explores the rise of Uber, featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Uma Thurman, with Quentin Tarantino as narrator.

This covers Monday, Feb. 21, though Sunday Feb. 27.

MONDAY

“Don’t Kill Me” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

“Abraham Lincoln” 8 p.m. History — Lincoln becomes president and faces war.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — Simon Cowell leads a crew of judges overseeing the more “extreme” acts often seen on the original show.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — A dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant goes viral.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Fresh from her second one-on-one date, Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down and the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — A series of terrorist attacks threaten to derail Layton and Zarah’s big day.

“All American: Homecoming” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — Simone is excited to move into her dorm and start navigating life on her own terms, but her past choices present unexpected setbacks.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — The Playboy corporate world was billed as a welcoming place for women, but that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — Bertha, Marian and Aurora visit Dansville to hear Clara Barton speak while Marian’s interest in Mr. Raikes grows.

“The Endgame” 10 p.m. NBC (new series) — Recently captured international arms dealer and criminal mastermind Elena Fedorova orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York for a mysterious purpose.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The show is guaranteed a second season of 20 episodes.

“Race: Bubba Wallace” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This docuseries follows Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver currently in NASCAR’s Cup Series, as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport.

“Abraham Lincoln” 8 p.m. History — Lincoln saves the Union but not his own life.

“Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. ABC — The college tournament finals.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When things from Billie’s past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital and the team struggles to find the best way to support her.

“This Is Us” 8 p.m. NBC — Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don’t see eye to eye on how to run the program.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Charlie announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox and asks Dre to be his best man.

“To Tell The Truth” 10 p.m. ABC (sixth season debut) — Cynthia Erivo, Gary Owen and Donald Faison make up the celebrity panel.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Max formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late.

WEDNESDAY

“Pam & Tommy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — During a grueling deposition, Pam is pushed to the emotional brink.

“UFO” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.

“Three Months” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Troye Sivan plays Caleb, a South Florida teen about to graduate from high school who’s just learned he’s been exposed to HIV. Despite his life being put on pause as he waits three months for his test results, Caleb manages to find love in an unexpected place.

“Celebrity Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS (third season finale) — Cynthia Bailey made it at least to the final six but was not in the primary alliance.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends — causing him to spiral.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — The family spends spring break with Lillian’s parents in the countryside, and Dean lies to his cousins about city life in Montgomery to impress them.

“The Connors” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene falls in love with a house she’s looking at, but when the real estate agent shares she has a better chance of getting the house if she’s part of a couple, she convinces Ben to pretend to be her boo.

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” 9 p.m. HBO — Acclaimed actors perform the speeches of Frederick Douglass with context from famed scholars, also with readings from his autobiographies to illustrate how his words about racial injustice still resonate deeply today.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Racers leave no stone unturned while looking for a clue in Thessaloniki, Greece.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — Harry and Asta’s trip is interrupted by an uninvited relative as the town celebrates family.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX (fifth season debut) — It’s the summer of 1986 and the Saint crew has leveled up. Franklin’s personal and professional relationships are flourishing.

THURSDAY

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Will has a best friend to reunite with and introduce to the city.

“Take Note” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Contestants from across the country compete in a fictional reality singing competition.

“Love, Tom” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Over the course of a single night in Nashville, the award-winning songwriter Tom Douglas narrates a letter of hope to a desperate world.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC (21st season debut) — The original show ended in 2010 but it’s back with Sam Waterston back in the saddle.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — A new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV that’s flown over a cliff.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee, a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lottery ticket.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr. Hamilton’s life.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public.

“Married to Real Estate” 9 p.m. HGTV — An active family of five needs to buy a home close to their chiropractic business in South Fulton, Georgia; with a laundry list of must-haves and a very tight budget, they’ll need all the help they can get from Egypt and Mike.

“Ghosts” 9:01 p.m. CBS — Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the B&B website so they can begin taking reservations. However, they butt heads over the creative direction.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — The TAC team gets a rare glimpse into Bull’s personal life when his estranged brother of 13 years, Jacob Bull, unexpectedly arrives in New York.

“Big Sky” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers.

FRIDAY

“The Afterparty” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Will Detective Donner be able to solve this crime before Culp tries to takes over?

“No Exit” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A young woman becomes stranded in a motorway rest stop during a blizzard and discovers a kidnapped girl in a van. Determined to discover the identity of the kidnapper, she investigates the group of strangers trapped inside with her.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — The scene shifts to Bellmore, a city on Long Island.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Mark takes the team on a field trip, but Helly continues to rebel. A deteriorating Petey struggles to tell Mark about Lumon’s misdeeds

“A Madea Homecoming” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tyler Perry brings back his famous Madea character after pre-pandemic plans to retire her.

“Reno 911!” 3:01 a.m. Roku (reboot series season 2) — The deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department are still in the line of duty.

“Vikings Valhalla” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes, dramatizing the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived.

“Restless” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force’s investigation into Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, leads to unexpected consequences.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns to the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill, to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering.

WEEKEND

“53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards” 8 p.m. Saturday BET — Anthony Anderson hosts.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — John Mulaney hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC (20th season debut) — Same judges, same host, new contestants.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting.

“28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday TBS, TNT — “Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” got three nominations each.

“Power Book IV: Force” Sunday 8 p.m. Starz — Tommy’s new friend remains at the mercy of a resurgent and notorious criminal organization, led by a bloodthirsty old enemy from Tommy’s New York days.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Oxygen — A flower delivery turns deadly when a woman is executed after answering the door at her wealthy Buckhead estate.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — After a donation to the city of New York puts a strain on the firm, Prince must find fresh capital.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (second season finale) — A third season is coming.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The heroes experience Halloween in the Commonwealth; Daryl and Rosita undergo military training led by Mercer.

“Wicked Tuna” 9 p.m. Sunday NGC (11th season debut) — The second season begins with Dave Carraro encountering an unwelcome visitor in his first fishing spot of the season.

“Adam Eats the 80s” 10 p.m. Sunday History (new series) — Adam Richman of “Man vs. Food” fame explores notable foods from the 1980s.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — The first installment of an anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. This season: Uber.

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10:03 p.m. Sunday HBO — While the Gemstones celebrate the launch of Zion’s Landing, Baby Billy faces a chance to embrace fatherhood.