TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’ series finale

Netflix explores two very different worlds in “Mo” Wednesday and “Partner Track” on Friday. “Mo” features a young man straddling two worlds, one where he deals with a painful past as a Palestinian Muslim refugee from Kuwait and another where he faces an uncertain future navigating his way to being an American. “Partner Track,” based on Helen Wan’s best-selling book, follows Ingrid Yun, a lawyer attempting to shatter the glass ceiling at a prestigious New York City law firm.

HBO looks at the impact of Hurricane Katrina on a whole new generation of kids 16 years later in “Katrina Babies” out Wednesday.

This covers Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

MONDAY

“American Ninja Warrior” 8 p.m. NBC — More men and women compete in the finals.

“TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” 8 p.m. Fox — TMZ looks into why beloved fitness icon Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen for more than eight years, interviewing Bruce Vilanch, Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil and Simmons’ longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox — Longtime besties, golf buddies and a team of acrobatic aerialists hope their friendships will help them crush Shazam’s million-dollar challenge.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” 9 p.m. AMC (second season debut) — With Neil now existing in the gritty crime drama side of the show, tensions rise higher than before, and everything is closing in on Allison and Patty.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together.

“ATL Homicide” 10 p.m. TV One (fourth season debut) — While working a homicide at an abandoned home, Quinn and Vince discover a second body hidden inside a closet and the investigation quickly leads them on the hunt for a suspect known as Murder Man.

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” 10 p.m. NGC (seventh season finale) — Rob Riggle is in the Great Basin desert.

TUESDAY

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season finale) — One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding —there’s a few more questions raised, too

“Chad and JT Go Deep” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim star.

“Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Inspired by New York City streetball, influential brand AND1 turned local legends on the court into international icons. So why did it come to an end?

“20/20″ 8 p.m. ABC — A 25th anniversary reunion of the 1997 cast of “Cinderella” including Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform (series finale) — In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — The mansion gets a makeover.

“Password” 10:01 p.m. NBC — J.B. Smoove vs. Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — The Aunties let loose while at their yearly IHS conference.

“Lost Ollie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey.”

“Mo” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.

“Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Revealing footage and interviews uncover new layers of fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee’s wild years on the run.

“Selling the OC” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A fresh set of real estate agents square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — The Leftovers alliance has held for more than a month — but how much longer?

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — Keeping up with culinary trends and tapping into nostalgia, Chef Ramsay brings a new challenge to the kitchen.

“Katrina Babies” 9 p.m. HBO — An intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.

“Welcome to Wrexham” 10 p.m. FX (new series) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt a takeover of the world’s third oldest professional football (aka soccer) club, located in Wrexham, a working class town in northern Wales in the United Kingdom.

“Archer” 10 p.m. FXX (13th season debut) — This season will see the gang try to retain their identity and independence following their acquisition by Fabian Kingsworth’s spy conglomerate, International Intelligence Agency, or IIA.

THURSDAY

“Mike” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (mini-series) — Explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — This epic story follows the brewing feud between the Brittons and the Johnsons, where the difference between old and new money is very apparent.

“The End is Nye” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Bill Nye explores the most epic global disasters imaginable and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.

“Everything I Know About Love” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

“History 101″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

“House of Ho” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — New characters will emerge, including single roommates Bella Ho and Kim Ho (Washington and Judy’s cousins), and independent-minded Vanessa Kon and Tammy Gee (Nate’s sisters), as well as their respective partners Carlton Kon and Tran Nguyễn.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jennifer joins a new superhuman division of a prestigious law firm.

“60 Days In” 9 p.m. A&E — The pandemic quarantine makes the first part of the 60 days especially torturous at the Henry County jail.

FRIDAY

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Ursula is next in John Paul’s crosshairs. Thomas hopes the police will help him.

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A look at the career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and his rise in rap and pop culture.

“Samaritan” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A young boy learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle 20 years ago may in fact still be around. Sylvester Stallone stars.

“Five Days at Memorial” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With pressures mounting to abandon the hospital, the staff is forced to make challenging decisions.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third and final season) — A Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of weaponry. Voss returns to Paya to protect his tribe.

“Trying” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Scott’s book launch doesn’t go according to plan. Jason struggles with his new job. Nikki finally masters tough love.

“Drive Hard: The Maloof Way” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The Maloofs, a lovable family of gearheads and stunt drivers, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform wild feats behind the wheel.

“Ludik” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

“Me Time” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — With his family away, a stay-at-home dad enjoys his first “me time” in years by reconnecting with an old friend for a wild weekend that may upend his life. It stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

“Partner Track” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The series follows Ingrid Yun, a lawyer at a New York City firm who wants to make partner no matter what it takes.

WEEKEND

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Abby and Evan participate in a scavenger hunt.

“The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB (new series) — Charting the rise and fall of the Boleyns — a story of love, sex and betrayal, told from the family’s unique perspective.

“2022 MTV Video Music Awards” 8 p.m. MTV, the CW — The show will be hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT (series finale) — The Cody boys embark on their most dangerous job yet; Andrew commits the original sin that destroyed the family.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett and Kiesha explore the day. Tiff opens up to Rob. Kevin is confronted by his parents after they find a shocking discovery.

“House of the Dragon” Sunday HBO — The series so far has gotten decent reviews but not quite “Game of Thrones” transcendent.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — A surprise encounter with Howard leaves Kanan speechless.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC — A mother (future Alpha) evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — As Jackie continues his fling with Letitia Dryden, Jenny sets out to get her husband reinstated in the FBI.