TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan, ‘Hoarders,' ‘Blindspot’ series finale

MONDAY

“Die Hart” 3:01 a.m. Quibi (new series) — Kevin Hart plays a version of himself trying to become an action hero.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!” 8 p.m. NBC — There is only one man who has searched for love as the Bachelor twice: Brad Womack. The charming Texas bar owner journeyed through two jaw-dropping seasons as he met and romanced some of the most impressive women ever to be introduced to Bachelor Nation.

“Hoarders” 8 p.m. A&E (11th season debut) — These episodes are expanded to two hours and focused on a single hoarder. Carol over two decades. Over the past two decades, Carol has hoarded her husband’s home. Now, she’s left her husband Dave to deal with the hoard and his failing health. With the mansion threatened to be condemned, the family unites to try to save the house and confront Carol about her behavior.

“The Titan Games” 8 p.m. NBC — Atlanta’s Michelle Lewis attempts to become a Titan.

“I May Destroy You” 9 p.m. HBO — Strapped for cash and still unable to produce a draft of her book, Arabella takes a job working alongside Theo at a vegan delivery start-up.

“Intervention” 10 p.m. A&E (21st season debut) — Melanie is the focal of this show’s 300th episode., She is saddled with a severe crack cocaine addiction. Without an intervention, Melanie will lose custody of her son, or worse, lose her life.

TUESDAY

“Deadliest Catch” 8 p.m. Discovery – As an injury knocks Sig out of his wheelhouse, Mandy takes the helm to face a disgruntled Northwestern crew. On the Wizard, damaged hydraulics and an umbilical hernia deal Keith a double gut punch.

“Counting On” 9 p.m. TLC – Jessa and Ben go on their first road trip with three kids, hoping they don’t lose any kids along the way. Some of the Duggars go to the Bahamas to help after a hurricane.

“When Sharks Attack” 9 p.m. NGC – Nine shark attacks in three years rock the Big Island of Hawaii..

“Greenleaf” 9 p.m. OWN – The shadow of loss looms large as they attempt to imagine their imminent futures and what it might mean for them to start over again.

“Frontline: Covid’s Hidden Toll” 10 p.m. GPB – How the COVID crisis has hit vulnerable immigrants and undocumented workers.

WEDNESDAY

“Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia” 3:01 a.m. Netflix —Five Mafia families controlled New York in the 1970s and ’80s, until a group of federal agents work to take them down.

“Love on the Spectrum” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating is even more complicated.

“United We Fall” 8 p.m. ABC — Bill and Jo juggle a typical day that starts with a parent-teacher conference and ends with a trip to the ER.

“Game On!” 9 p.m. CBS (first season finale) — Former NFL star Tiki Barber and comedian Ken Jeong guest in a variety of outrageous challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams).

“The Oval” 10 p.m. BET (first season finale) — Old skeletons threaten to destroy the Hallsen family as they discover an insidious hidden secret.

“American Soul” 10 p.m. BET — As Don battles with his raging migraines, he looks to secure a new talk show with the Network. After surviving their near-death experience in 207, Simone and JT search for their own independence and win over Aiya’s foster parents.

THURSDAY

“The Dog House” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) —Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, this series bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.

“The Larvae Island Movie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix - In this movie sequel to the hit series, Chuck returns home and talks to a reporter about life on the island with zany larva pals Red and Yellow

“Blindspot” 9 p.m. NBC (series finale) — Blindspot’s 100th and final episode. Turn off your mind relax and float down stream...it is not dying...it is not dying.

“Mountain Men” 9 p.m. History – Jake’s latest mountain lion chase leads him straight to an angry bear.

“Alone” 10 p.m. History - Predators continue to harry the participants, and they must adapt and innovate if they hope to protect their food and survive. One survivalist is forced to make a tough choice with a fresh catch, while another gets a second chance at big game. Exhaustion sets in for another participant, amplifying their struggles and threatening to take them out of the game.

“Lost Resort” 10 p.m. TBS (new series) – Eight wounded souls check in to embark on a deep healing journey to overcome past traumas, face their truths and so much more through weird and witchy ways.

FRIDAY

“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist” 3:01 a.m. Amazon — The special was filmed in Ontario, Canada and Barcelona, Spain and features Gaffigan performing a comedy high-wire act of sorts: Gaffigan arrived in each country with no previously scripted jokes, then took some time to experience local culture and food, and then wrote and performed all-new material for each show.

“Rogue Trip” 3:01 a.m. Disney TV+ (new series) - ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack travel to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture - the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked.

“The Greatest #AtHome Videos” 8 p.m. CBS — The title says it all. Cedric the Entertainer hosts.

“Room 104” 11 p.m. HBO (fourth season debut)— Twentysomething Logan gathers four friends for an intimate performance by the enigmatic, long-lost musician Graham Husker, per Graham’s very specific instructions.

WEEKEND

“Stalked By My Husband’s Ex” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — After accepting his proposal, hospitality queen Kristen Carter couldn’t be more excited to marry Ryan Munson and to become a mother to his ten-year-old daughter, Lida. But, when strange and deadly things start to happen around her, Kristen starts to worry whether she’ll ever see her wedding day at all.

“P-Valley” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Autumn is working Andre to try to get dirt on the new casino.

“The Alienist” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT —All is not what it seems at the Lying-In Hospital as Sara (Dakota Fanning) persuades a young nurse to disclose what happens behind closed doors.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime —Kevin’s birthday finds him in far from a celebrating mood; Ronnie takes his grandmother Ms. Ethel on a whirl back in time; Emmett goes on a cannabis run with Tiff; Douda’s campaign hits another speed bump when a past wound draws fresh blood.

“Perry Mason” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO —As Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, Mason (Matthew Rhys) attempts to recover from a shaky start.

“I’ll Be Gone In The Dark” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO —Michelle’s loved ones cope with her sudden death, but her work to unmask the Golden State Killer lives on.

“Wynonna Earp” 10 p.m. Sunday Syfy (fourth season debut) — The infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves,

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — W. Kamau Bell heads to Oklahoma to see how politics and economic disparity has impacted farmers.

- RODNEY HO