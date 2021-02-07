TV best bets with ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ Abe Lincoln, Regina King, Tuskegee Airmen, Grand Ol’ Opry, ‘American Idol’

On Wednesday, History explores the story of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily Black military pilots and airmen who fought during World War II.

This covers Monday, February 8 through Sunday, Feb 14.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Halfway through Matt’s journey to find love, time is running out for the remaining women to strengthen their connection with the Bachelor.

“30 Coins” 9 p.m. HBO — When the sinister new priest prepares a great ritual, a magical fog descends over the village.

“Black Lightning” 9 p.m. the CW (fourth season debut) — Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS —Bull represents a client in federal court who has been accused of stealing critical disease research from the company he works for, which he claims kept the work hidden so they could make more money selling medication than curing diseases.

TUESDAY

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 8 p.m. NBC — Simon wrestles with his future at SPRQ Point after calling out racial bias at the company.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate.

“Queen Sugar”8 p.m. OWN (fifth season debut) — The show has been given an early sixth season renewal.

“Black Art: In The Absence of Light” 9 pm. HBO — An introduction to the work of African-American visual artists, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems.

“Black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — Bow becomes the first Black woman partner at her hospital but also struggles as she tries to mentors others.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — The team must infiltrate a drug trafficking gang after the robbery of a chemical plant leaves two customs agents dead.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox —Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called “Debutante Slayings,” but Ainsley’s persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy.

“Nurses” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Grace and Keon try to save a patient’s life through an elaborate chain of medical operations.

WEDNESDAY

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The notorious Cecil Hotel grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam vanishes. From the creator of “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” a dive into crime’s darkest places.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dr. Choi helps a patient with chronic pain find a solution.

“Tough As Nails” 8 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — The 12 new contenders who are everyday heroes take on their first job, making concrete.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Adam and Principal Ball work together to stop Beverly from getting involved with the school event.

“Tuskegee Airmen: The Legacy of Courage” 8 p.m. History — Robin Roberts explores the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary group of African American pilots including her father that served in WWII.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — Aaron faces pressure from all sides when he is forced to decide which charges to bring against the officers responsible for the killing of an unarmed civilian.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SciFi — Harry races to keep his secret safe as Asta is forced to face her own past.

THURSDAY

‘There Is No ‘I’ in Threesome” 12:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Before tying the knot, Ollie and Zoe want to try something new.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The Red Team gets to choose which member of the Blue Team they would like to go head-to-head with in a challenge to reinterpret classic Italian dishes.

“Mr. Mayor” 8 p.m. NBC —An avocado shortage brings the city of L.A. to its knees.

“Walker” 8 p.m the CW — Micki is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James puts on her during a current investigation.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon’s first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson.

“Superstore” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Glenn is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and enlists the help of Sandra and Marcus to figure out what’s going on.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID-19 lockdown.

“Mom” 9:01 a.m. CBS — Bonnie is upset when Adam makes a big ticket purchase without consulting her.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — Vanessa’s attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor.

“Clarice” 10 p.m. CBS (new series) — A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill’s basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine’s mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin.

FRIDAY

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Two teens who live the same day repeatedly, enabling them to create the titular map.

“Buried by the Bernards” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In Memphis, Tenn., a funeral home offers packages that feature virtual funeral services, as well as drive-thru viewings.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans -- with and without Peter.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red and Dembe go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain, and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota, pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets.

“Hip Hop Uncovered” FX (new series) — Five main contributors (Big U, Deb, Trick Trick, Bimmy and Haitian Jack) areare the unsung heroes of hip hop’s legacy. They are the men and women who worked in the shadows to affect hip hop at the highest levels.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When a young man in need of immediate emergency surgery goes missing with a bullet lodged in his chest, Ethan asks Magnum and Higgins to find him before it’s too late.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Regina King hosts.

“Cherries Wild” 7 p.m. Fox (new series) — A fast-paced game show hosted by Jason Biggs featuring two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay during which a team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC (19th season debut) — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are judges again.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Bravo — The ladies hold a “dungeon”-themed bachelorette party for Cynthia.

“Grand Ol’ Opry: 95 years of Country Music” 9 p.m. NBC — Performers include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. CBS — When Sam’s daughter, Kam, is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” 9 p.m. CNN (new series) — Stanley Tucci feasts on pizza in Naples. Stanley embarks on a whirlwind tour to find the freshest mozzarella and the best San Marzano tomatoes, and enjoys a spectacular spaghetti.

“The Luminaries” 9:30 p.m. Starz (news series) — A defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell sails from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life.

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” 10 p.m. CNN (new series) — A fresh look at Abraham Lincoln’s life.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. ABC — Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out.

“Your Honor” 10 p.m. Showtime (first season finale) — This is a close-ended miniseries so no second season is expected.

“Sister Wives” 10 p.m. TLC (11th season debut) — Janelle gathers Kody and the wives to talk about their increasingly tense family dynamic. Kody gets honest and says he doesn’t want to advocate for polygamy anymore.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” 11 p.m. HBO (eighth season debut) — Oliver missed all the insurrection fun.