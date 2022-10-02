TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young Sheldon’

If crime isn’t your jam, there are horror options.

Stephen King’s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” on Netflix out Wednesday stars 87-year-old Donald Sutherland as a billionaire who befriends a young boy. After Sutherland’s character dies, the boy discovers he can communicate beyond the grave via his phone.

“Werewolf by Night” on Disney+ out Friday features Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, who maintains his human intelligence when he transforms into a wolf man and sometimes a full-blown wolf.

And Hulu brings back “Hellraiser” Friday with the The Priest/Pinhead a woman for the first time in the franchise’s history.

Paramount+’s “Significant Other” on Friday features a young couple who take a backpacking trip through a forest in the Pacific Northwest but discover they are not alone.

Documentaries this week include a a history of the music of James Bond films on Amazon (”Sounds of 007″) Wednesday, a look at the Thai cave rescue from 2018 on Netflix Wednesday, and U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team’s efforts at redemption in 2008 after a humbling loss at the 2004 Olympics in “The Redeem Team” on Netflix Friday.

Netflix also resurrects the old ABC reality competition show “The Mole” on Friday with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner as host.

New comedy options aren’t as plentiful. Hasan Minhaj may have lost his Netflix show “Patriot Act” but has a new stand-up special out Tuesday. And Lena Dunham directed a comedic film “Catherine Called Birdy” on Amazon out Friday that features a headstrong 14-year-old named Birdy dealing with the confusions and constrictions of growing up in the late 13th century in a story based on a popular young adult novel.

And broadcast TV has a few other shows coming back this week: CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” “Station 19″ and “Grey’s Anatomy.” And CBS introduces a new drama “Fire Country” on Friday. Netflix also brings back “Bling Empire,” the reality show, for a third season Wednesday.

This covers Monday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Can Cheryl Ladd survive another week? The theme this week is James Bond.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, the outing isn’t quite a home run.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — Thony must team up with Arman and Nadia in a new money-making venture to save Luca’s life.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC (sixth season debut) — Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must must mobilize to save the victims.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben leaps to flashy 1970s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Both Dr. Strauss and Sam try to make new connections in their pursuit of an elusive peace.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Gordon and Reed work through their past issues.

“Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic brings his signature style to stories about sucking snot out of his daughter’s nose, meeting Saudi officials and becoming famous.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the culprits is a classmate of Jubal’s son.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case.

“BET Hip Hop Awards” 9 p.m. BET, BET Her, VH1 — Fat Joe is hosting.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team is off to Mallorca when an American is found brutally murdered on the estate of her powerful father-in-law.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC —While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — Simone utilizes her informant to track down an arms dealer on the FBI’s Most Wanted list; and Brendon, against Laura’s advice, investigates a risky lead on a congressman.

WEDNESDAY

“The Sound of 007″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon — The history of the Bond music, from the genesis of 1962′s “Dr. No” with its iconic theme, through to Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June and Luke embark on a dangerous quest.

“Bling Empire” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Over 10 new episodes, we see more of Christine’s fertility journey and the show delves deeper into Kevin’s sobriety journey.

“Nailed It!” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (seventh season debut) — The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween.

“The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A boy (Jaeden Martell) and an aging billionaire (Donald Sutherland) bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

“Prince Andrew: Banished” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Exploring Prince Andrew’s life and controversies.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Mark is anxious to get his driver’s license when a job opportunity presents itself across town.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — TV theme night.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their votes.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Despite promising to keep distance from Brea so they can each establish themselves at college, Adam calls her, sending Beverly into a tailspin.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — A traveling storytelling troupe Jacob used to be in visits Abbott Elementary for a day of education and entertainment.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Kidd recruits Carver, Capp and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant’s quarters.

“Chucky” 9 p.m. Syfy, USA (second season debut) — After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake, Devon and Lexy, along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.

“The Real Love Boat” 9 p.m. CBS (new series) — Singles sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship looking for love, as destination dates, challenges and surprise singles test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Hosts are Rebecca Romjin and Jerry O’Connell.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The builders embrace the Wild West and their technical abilities by creating bull-riding characters.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Tom begins publicity for his new book as Marina takes on the redesign of Gretchen’s room, which causes a lot of stress at home and in the bedroom.

“The Amazing Race” 9:30 p.m. CBS — Teams start a Megaleg in Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of Parmigiano cheese and build a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle.

“Reginald the Vampire” 10 p.m. Syfy (new series) — Newly turned, Reginald crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, where he overcomes obstacles not limited to: a bully boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — While investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny discovers a connection to the crime that sends her reeling.

THURSDAY

“A Friend of the Family” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — The harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed “friend.” Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks and Jake Lacey star.

“Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

“Generation Porn” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — A series exploring the explosion and effects of internet pornography across the world through those who watch, produce and star in adult movies.

“Monster High: The Movie” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A live-action movie musical based on the iconic Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures.

“Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (third season debut) — The civil war has ended and a cultural revolution has changed the world — ushering in a new age of superheroes and supervillains.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses; Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC (sixth season debut) — The Station 19 crew jumps into action as a violent tornado rips through Seattle.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (sixth season debut) — Sheldon and Missy try to help the family’s finances.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW (third season debut) — Picking up where we left off in season 2, it’s graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC (19th season debut) — After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Benson tries to help a pop star in a volatile relationship; Rollins struggles with taking the stress of work home with her; Fin teaches a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers.

“Walker Independence” 9 p.m. the CW — In the late 1800s, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian, embarks on a journey out west with her husband Liam (guest star Brandon Sklenar), when her husband is murdered before her eyes.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Official description from the show: One time I was gonna be an extra on this TV show but then they started asking me about Social Security numbers and taxes and being up there at 5 a.m. I know y’all ain’t doing that with Taraji.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

FRIDAY

“Catherine Called Birdy” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Catherine, a spirited and inquisitive young woman of good family, narrates in diary form the story of her 14th year — the year 1290. This medieval comedy is directed by Lena Dunham.

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The sisters get a heartbreaking reality check. Matt steps up as Thomas begins to crumble.

“Hellraiser” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzle box responsible for her brother’s disappearance.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Tormada and Sibeth launch a violent attack on Pennsa that puts Maghra and the city’s inhabitants in grave danger.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — While his “Daily Show” successor Trevor Noah has announced a pending departure, Stewart is bringing a different feel for his Apple TV+ show.

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — No info has been released yet on the sixth episode.

“Werewolf by Night” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerges from the shadows and gathers at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader.

“The Midnight Club” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

“The Mole” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (reboot) — Alex Wagner hosts. A dozen players work on challenges to build money in a post ― except one person is a mole secretly sabotaging things. Who is it?

“The Redeem Team” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are tasked with the mission to restore USA basketball to its place at the top of the tree in Beijing in 2008.

“Significant Other” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest and face sinister events leading them to realize that everything about the place is not as it seems.

“Luckiest Girl Alive” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A writer played by Mila Kunis sees her perfectly crafted New York City life start to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history and question the choices she made as a teenager.

“The Lincoln Project” 8 p.m. Showtime (new series) — A five-part docuseries following the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS (sixth season debut) — During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin.

“Capitol One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — Penn State combating Oklahoma, and Duke battling Syracuse.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer Kendra Scott, LLC, returns to the Tank.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS (new series) — Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS (13th season debut) — The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Brendan Gleeson hosts.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Quarterfinals featuring Constance Wu, Ike Barinholtz and Jalen Rose.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo (seventh season debut) — Four housewives have made it this far since the beginning.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — The team helps an NYPD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a robbery.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 8:57 p.m. Sunday Starz — The rift between Raq and Kanan grows and Kanan seeks comfort elsewhere. Marvin lays low, waiting for the consequences of his actions to blow over and Raq sees dark clouds on the horizon.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The survivors make a deal with Pamela; the Commonwealth celebrates Founders Day.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When two homicide victims — a young man from the housing projects and a fast-rising hedge fund partner — are discovered in the community, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood fights to ensure both cases receive the same resources to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (second season fall debut) — Tucci visits Calabria.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS (14th season debut) —The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled.