TV best bets with Golden Globes, ‘Punky Brewster’ reboot, ‘Superman & Lois,’ Billie Holiday, ‘Tom & Jerry’

FX’s heralded drama “Snowfall” returns Thursday for a fourth season while Tim Allen and Richard Karn of “Home Improvement” fame reunite to host a reality show on History on Tuesday called “Assembly Required” where contestants fix up and refurbish everyday household items.

This covers Monday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 believes their fabled firehouse superstition has come true when they have the day from hell with a never-ending series of bizarre emergency calls.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Hometown visits for four ladies, including Cumming’s Rachael Kirkconnell.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Dave discovers Calvin hasn’t seen a physician in nearly a decade, he insists the Butler patriarch schedule a physical stat.

“Beartown” 9 p.m. HBO — Recently retired pro hockey player Peter Andersson relocates his family to Beartown for a fresh start and on a mission to rejuvenate the struggling community’s ice hockey program.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans.

“Black Lightning” 9 p.m. the CW — Jefferson feels even more lost after a frustrating therapy session.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself.

TUESDAY

“Pelé” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Against the backdrop of a turbulent era in Brazil, this documentary captures Pelé's extraordinary path from breakthrough talent to national hero.

“Brian Regan: On the Rocks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — He tackles the big issues weighing on him, including aging, time, obsessive behavior, backpacks on airplanes and ungrateful horses.

“Superman & Lois” 8 p.m. the CW (new series) — After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent, and comic books’ famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with being working parents in today’s society.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Dwayne pretends he’s rich to impress popular girl Karen, but a date to Rocky’s wrestling match at the flea market risks exposes the truth.

“Unplugged: BTS” 8 p.m. MTV — The Korean pop group without the instruments.

“Kenan” 8:31 p.m. NBC — Kenan, Rick and Gary go to great lengths to uncover what they think is a deep, dark secret.

“Black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — While Bow and Junior take Olivia and her mother, Maxine, to brunch to celebrate Junior’s birthday, and Bow is forced to confront the idea of her and Junior having an oddly close relationship.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — A series of car rides propels the Pearsons toward new stages of their lives.

“Assembly Required” 10 p.m. History (new series) — Tim Allen and Richard Karn set out to create an all-season leaf blower that can also melt ice and snow.

“Nurses” 10:01 p.m. NBC — Wolf gets turned against his patient; Ash talks to Sinead about her drinking problem.

WEDNESDAY

“Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) —Dynamic reenactments and expert commentaries bring to life the tumultuous history and power struggles of a warring 16th-century feudal Japan.

“Canine Intervention” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — No dog, no breed, no behavior is unfixable for Cali K9′s Jas Leverette. Follow the Oakland dog trainer as he works with a range of canines and owners.

“Ginny & Georgia” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

“Design Star: Next Gen” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — The show is back after an eight-year hiatus and Justin Q. Wiliams of Atlanta is one of eight folks trying to win.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Beverly enlists the help of Barry and Erica to teach Adam to be more assertive, but Adam feels guilty after taking it too far.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene starts to feel the pressures of her new job, which results in a health scare.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC (second season finale) — Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. Syfy — A surprise visitor introduces Harry to a stressful human institution: marriage.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season debut) — With violence in South Central ramping up, Franklin attempts to stop a gang war from exploding. Gustavo and Teddy deal with pipeline issues.

THURSDAY

“Luda Can’t Cook” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — The Atlanta rap star, entrepreneur and actor tries his hand in the kitchen.

“Millennials” 3:01 a.m. AllBlk (new series) — Four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in Los Angeles. Atlanta native Kyle Massey is one of the stars.

“Punky Brewster” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — In this continuation of the iconic ’80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison and Alfonso Ribeiro compete.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs are treated to a balancing-act performance before rolling dice with letters on them to help the chefs choose ingredients for their dishes.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon and George Sr. dine with President Hagemeyer and a university benefactor.

“Superstore” 8:30 p.m. NBC — With Carol’s lawyer at Cloud 9 to depose the employees, Jonah tries to ease Glenn’s nerves. Mateo enlists Sandra’s help hiding the details of his work arrangement, while Dina grows concerned about Garrett’s behavior at Customer Service.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — Benson helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault.

“Mom” 9:01 a.m. CBS — Bonnie has success creating a line of mocktails for Adam’s bar.

“Last Man Standing” 9:30 p.m. Fox — In the wake of the pandemic, Mike and Kristin are forced to make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man.

FRIDAY

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ — Teenage singer-songwriter Billie Eilish rises to stardom as she navigates life on the road, on stage and at home with her family.

“Dickinson” 12:01 a.m. AppleTV+ (second season finale) — Title is “You Cannot Put A Fire Out”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A look at how the FBI harassed Black crooner Billie Holiday after her controversial song “Strange Fruit” helped stir the civil rights movement.

“Myth: A Frozen Tale” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle, a family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Disney’s global phenomenon “Frozen 2″) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.

“Tom & Jerry” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — A live-action/animation hybrid film about two beloved Hanna-Barbera characters going back 70-plus years. Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong and Chloë Grace Moretz star.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force investigates the apparent disappearance of a defense contractor. Cooper receives an unexpected offer and Red makes a connection.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help make bed-making more convenient.

WEEKEND

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Auditions continue.

“The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards” 8 p.m Sunday NBC — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back to co-host the Golden Globes.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — Nell keeps Callen in the dark about the team’s search for Katya while Callen tracks down the person tailing him in a remote location teeming with Russians and face to face with Anna.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The communities thought they could build a better future separately, but the recent loss of one of their own drives them to band together. New leaders rise when a disturbing and dangerous threat is unmasked, and an escaped captive revisits his past.

“Lincoln: Divided We Stand” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — Examining the beginning of Lincoln’s presidency and the start of the Civil War.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — The team gets the true crime docuseries treatment when they analyze a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following.