TV best bets with Emily Blunt, Sly Stallone, ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone’

David E. Kelley, the producer known for shows such as “Big Little Lies” and “Ally McBeal,” brings a new cop drama “The Calling” on Peacock on Thursday.

HBO celebrates legendary baseball player Willie Mays in a documentary Tuesday.

The CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan as hosts.

This covers Monday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

MONDAY

“Don’t Worry Darling” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (streaming debut) — In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Theme: ‘90s songs.

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near death experiences.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house.

“The Vow” 9 p.m. HBO — Lauren Salzman testifies to decades of manipulation at the hands of Keith Raniere, a man she loved.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben leaps into the body of a 16-year-old boy and finds himself among a group of outcast teens on the run.

TUESDAY

“Reasonable Doubt” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — With Paul in the hospital, we flash back to teenage Jax and gain a deeper understanding of her past trauma and how it informs the present.

“The Claus Family 2″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Jules Claus has embraced Christmas again and, together with grandpa Noël, is getting ready for the busiest time of the year. At first, everything goes smoothly, until Jules receives a letter from a girl with a special Christmas wish.

“Neal Brennan: Blocks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him.

“Midterm Election Coverage” 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC — The key midterm election races will be covered by the new operations of each of these networks as well as those on the cable news channels.

“Say Hey, Willie Mays!” 9 p.m. HBO — Follows Mays’ life both on and off the field over five decades as he navigated the American sports landscape and the country’s ever-evolving cultural backdrop.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (fifth season finale) — June confronts the consequences of killing Fred.

“The Crown” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth season debut) — Season Five will focus on the royal family’s life from early to mid-1990s as Princess Diana and Prince Charles separate.

“Love is Blind” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season finale) — Weddings and reunion.

“The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip.

“The Soccer Football Movie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

“The 56th Annual CMA Awards” 8 p.m. ABC — Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan host.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Med runs out of scrubs, forcing the staff to improvise.

“Pawn Stars Do America” 8 p.m. (new series) — The Harrison family hits the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post-merge.

“The Amazing Race” 9 p.m. CBS — Teams drive to Toulouse, France, known as the “Pink City,” where they must run, tackle and kick their way through a roadblock while training with a champion pro rugby team.

“Chucky” 9 p.m Syfy, USA — Incarnate Lord goes on lockdown with the Chucky dolls inside; meanwhile, Nica decides to proceed with her plan.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX — Patrick’s search reaches an epic conclusion. The group reshifts its focus, but a different plan is in store for Hannah.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC — When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O’Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret.

THURSDAY

“The First Noelle” 3:01 a.m. BET+ — Noelle’s ex-boyfriend, Terrance, returns to Atlanta with his new girlfriend, also named Noelle.

“The Big Brunch” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — This eight-episode cooking competition series gives 10 talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life-altering $300,000 cash prize.

“The Calling” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — In this new David E. Kelley crime drama, NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham’s spiritual belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (series finale) — This legal drama concludes a long and impressive run as a successor to “The Good Wife.”

“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

“Falling For Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A young, newly engaged heiress (Lindsay Lohan) has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — Season 20 winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter the kitchen and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — When a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, the team is drawn away from hosting a fire boot camp for young women, and Natasha calls on Jack to help Vic run the camp instead.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon’s search for a comic book leads him to a breakthrough.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — When a television documentary crew comes to Woodstone Mansion to shoot an episode of “Dumb Deaths,” Pete confronts a hard truth about the day he died.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — On the heels of life-changing news, a thunderstorm hits Grey Sloan.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — When the case against a popular sports star falls through, Benson digs into the suspect’s past to uncover additional victims.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX (series finale) — FX’s official show summary: You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I’m gonna miss it.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — A mysterious Bigfoot-like footprint found near a crime scene puzzles the CSI team as they work to uncover who — or what — killed a father and son.

FRIDAY

“Circuit Breakers” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A half-hour futuristic anthology series that tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens.

“The English” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A full-blown revenge story set in the American Wild West. Emily Blunt stars as Englishwoman Cornelia Locke, who travels to the West to seek vengeance on the man responsible for the death of her young son.

“Mammals” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — The story of Jamie (James Corden), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreilling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan).

“The Mosquito Coast” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — After a storm capsizes their boat, the Foxes work to repair it so they won’t be stranded by rising waters in an unforgiving jungle.

“Ancient Apocalypse” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

“Down to Earth with Zac Efron” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — Efron explores the wide-open outback and coral reefs of Australia, continuing his quest to discover new ways of sustainable living.

“Is That Black Enough For You?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Elvis Mitchell examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the ’70s.

“Capturing the Killer Nurse” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — George believes he can fix Mayan’s anxiety by building her a special Lopez security system built with items from the Dollar Store.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Dave Chappelle hosts.

“Tulsa King” 3:01 a.m. Sunday Paramount+ — New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew.

“Dangerous Liaisons” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Camille’s new future hangs in the balance, and a face from the past triggers a long-buried need for revenge.

“The Equalizer” 8 pm. Sunday CBS — When a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site, McCall works with Carter Griffin to ensure he arrives unharmed.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount (fifth season debut) — John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is sworn in as the governor of Montana — a tumultuous moment that changes the political landscape of the show.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The survivors return to the Commonwealth to confront Pamela.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — After promising to be more positive, Harper gets roped into a side excursion with Daphne.

“East New York” 9:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a man is shot during a supermarket opening, Detective Morales suspects the crime is related to an unsolved assault case she was pressured to drop years earlier.