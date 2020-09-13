TV best bets with Drew Barrymore, Ewan McGregor, Gabrielle Union, Alec Baldwin, Emmy’s, ‘Ratchet’

Wednesday will be especially busy with a Netflix doc on the Challenger explosion, an ABC special on the Notre Dame cathedral fire, FXX"s return of 'Archer" for an 11th season and a karaoke show “Sing On!" on Netflix featuring Tituss Burgess as host.

On a more political front, there’s a comedy special focused on voting Monday on ABC, a town hall on the same network Tuesday with Donald Trump and an Amazon Prime documentary about voter suppression Friday.

This covers Monday, September 14 through Sunday, September 20, 2020.

MONDAY

“The Drew Barrymore Show” 9 a.m. CW69 (new series) - Drew Barrymore enters the syndicated talk show world.

“This is Paris” noon YouTube — In a new documentary, Paris Hilton regrets playing the “rich, dumb blonde” act that made her famous.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC (29th season debut) — Among the celebrities: “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, basketball player Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche and rap star Nelly.

“The Third Day” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — After Sam (Jude Law), a London family man in crisis, rescues a troubled young girl in the woods, he brings her home to the ominous Osea Island, where inhabitants are preparing for a curious annual festival involving the island’s history. As he meets Osea’s secretive locals, Sam grows increasingly desperate to return to the mainland to make an important call - but the island proves difficult to escape.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS (300th episode) — Becomes the 25th scripted primetime show in television history to reach 300 episodes and Roger’s past comes back to haunt him.

“Doomsday Caught on Camera” 10 p.m. Travel (new series) — Explores shocking weather events and natural disasters including volcanoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and tsunamis that have been filmed by individuals and uploaded online.

“We Are Who We Are” 10 p.m. HBO (new series) — A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager - a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

“VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out” 10 p.m. ABC - A non-partisan comedy special promoting voting hosted by Kevin hart. Guests include former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California, Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, Cindy McCain (widow of former Sen. John McCain of Arizona) and Ann Romney (wife of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah).

TUESDAY

“Izzy’s Koala World” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) – Young koala caretaker Izzy Bee and her family rescue cuddly creatures in need and help them head back into the wild on Australia’s Magnetic Island.

"Hope Frozen: The Quest to Live Twice: 3:01 a.m. Netflix – The true story is a moving account of one Thai Buddhist family’s decision to have their two-year-old daughter cryogenically frozen after she passed away from brain cancer.

“The Public” 3:01 a.m. Peacock – This film centers around an act of civil disobedience which turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Alec Baldwin and Gabrielle Union star.

“The Presidential Town Hall” 9 p.m. ABC – President Donald Trump will take questions from undecided voters.

“OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad” 9 p.m. OWN - A one-hour special that celebrates Black fatherhood.

WEDNESDAY

“Challenger” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A limited series about what led to the Challenger explosion in 1986.

“The Devil All the Time” 3:01 a.m. Netflix - Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.

“Sing On!” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) - Tituss Burguss hosts a singing competition show where accuracy banks you money.

“The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards” 8 p.m. CBS — Keith Urban hosts. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood and Blake Shelton.

“Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris” 9 p.m. ABC — A moving two-hour documentary special featuring shocking first-hand accounts of the Notre-Dame cathedral’s infamous 2019 fire,

“Archer” 10 p.m. FXX (11th season debut) — Archer’s back in the spy game and his first mission is to guard a priceless statue. His second mission, to tell Lana his true feelings. His third mission, to get blind drunk.

“Frontline” 9 p.m. GPB – In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb examines prospects for reform.

THURSDAY

“Departure” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — The show stars Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer as investigators brought on to locate a passenger aircraft that mysteriously vanished mid-flight and try to determine what happened to it. The investigation becomes more complicated when a survivor is rescued from the ocean and quickly becomes a terrorism suspect.

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) - Another British import.

“Spides”' Crackle (new series) - Iosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) as a young woman who wakes from a coma after taking a mysterious drug alongside Falk Hentschel (Legends Of Tomorrow, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther) as local police detectives

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” 8 p.m. E! (19th season debut) - The family announced that next year will be the final year of this show, which debuted in 2007.

“The Bradshaw Bunch” 9 p.m. E! (new series) — From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family gives viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma.

FRIDAY

“All In: The Fight For Democracy” 3:01 a.m. Amazon — Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights of U.S. citizens. Stacey Abrams is prominently featured.

“American Barbecue Showdown” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A fight of the country’s best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff.

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

“Long Way Up” 3:01 a.m. AppleTV+ (new series) - Actor Ewan McGregor and his friend, Charley Boorman, travel 13,000 miles around Central and South America on electric Harley Davidson motorcycles.

"Pen15″ 3:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — More of Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual 13 year olds.

“Ratched” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A young nurse (Sarah Paulson) at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients. Other big names in this adaptation of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: Sharon Stone, Amanda Plummer, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Rosanna Arquette.

“Wilmore” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A weekly topical show hosted by Larry Wilmore.

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 7 p.m. Sunday ABC — Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett, then Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer.

"The Emmy’s″ 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Jimmy Kimmel hosts a pandemic version from a stage inside the Staples Center, which will not have a red carpet or audience.

“Power Book ii: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — The title is 'Play the Game."

“Lovecraft Country” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The title is “Meet Me in Daegu.”

“The Vow” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — Catherine believes her daughter is in danger and wants her to come home, but she and the former members are unable to get the attention of the authorities, so they approach the New York Times.