TV best bets with Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, John Cena, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie,’ Marilyn Monroe

And CNN delves into the complicated life of Marilyn Monroe on Sunday with its series called “Reframed.”

Three Atlanta-focused reality shows also debut this week: “Leave it to Geeze” on Lifetime about the life of a memorable single mom that debuts Wednesday, “Married to Real Estate” on HGTV features a married Atlanta couple in real estate on Thursday and “The Real Murders of Atlanta” on Oxygen on Sunday looks at notable homicides in the area.

On broadcast TV, the CW Tuesday debuts “Naomi,” a new superpower series created by Ava DuVernay. The series was shot in Atlanta.

This covers Monday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 16.

MONDAY

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Clayton moves forward in his journey to find love with the 22 incredible women who remain.

“Kenan″ 8 p.m. NBC — Kenan struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions.

“Ordinary Joe” 10 p.m. NBC — Music Joe is invited to sing the national anthem at the Giants game, Cop Joe bonds with a new friend over their shared love of football, and Nurse Joe and Jenny each get a win of their own.

TUESDAY

“Dear Mother” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

“American Auto” 8 p.m. NBC — Sadie and Cyrus struggle with how honest to be about Katherine’s car idea. Elliot pawns his vicious dog off on Dori.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim

“Finding Your Roots” 8 p.m. GPB — Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Anita Hill.

“Superman & Lois” 8 p.m. the CW (second season debut) — The dust is still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho and Superman.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Wishlist Week at Abbott: a chance for teachers to ask the local community for new school supplies.

“Naomi” 9 p.m. the CW (new series) — Naomi McDuffie is living her best life when a stunt in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Deja visits Malik in Boston while Rebecca and Miguel help Nicky reunite with Sally, a woman he’s never gotten over.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Dre can’t seem to land a good pitch now that he’s moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself.

“Queens” 10 p.m. ABC — Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka “Lady Z.”

“New Amsterdam” 10:03 p.m. NBC — Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need.

WEDNESDAY

“Cheer” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The arrest of one of the “Cheer” cast members, Jerry Harris, is addressed.

“How I Fell In Love With a Gangster” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A mysterious woman recounts the rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak, one of the biggest gangsters in Poland’s history.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett and Blake clash with Randall when a famous alcoholic football player needs a liver transplant.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple.

“The Wonder Years” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Brad works through his nerves preparing for his bar mitzvah speech while Dean ends his friendship with Keisa when Charlene tells him he can’t be friends with other girls.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes the dean’s list at his new magnet school.

“Leave it to Geege” 10:03 p.m. Lifetime (new series) — Geege Taylor, an Atlanta area single mother of two is a twice-divorced, breast cancer survivor and advocate for autism acceptance.

THURSDAY

“And Just Like That” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Carrie gets an interesting proposition from her book publisher, while Miranda attempts to rekindle a spark with Steve following radio silence from Che.

“The Journalist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Ryoko Yonekura (“Doctor X”) stars as the determined journalist in this series adaptation of the award-winning film.

“Peacekeeper” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — The series explores the origins of the character whom John Cena first portrayed “The Suicide Squad”: a vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

“Station Eleven” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (first season finale) — Kirsten sets in motion her plan to free the Traveling Symphony.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate.

“Women of the Movement” 8 p.m. ABC — After her son’s body is recovered in Mississippi, Mamie insists on having a public wake with an open casket to ensure that Emmett Till did not die in vain.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon acts as Mary’s spy during a youth lock-in at church. Also, Georgie is attracted to an older woman, Mandy (Emily Osment).

“Ghosts” 9 p.m. CBS — When Jay’s sister, Bela, comes to visit Sam and Jay after being dumped by her boyfriend, they’re shocked to discover that she’s communicating with someone they know on a dating app.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.

“Married to Real Estate” 9 p.m. HGTV (new series) — Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson work together on house projects in metro Atlanta.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — Bull and Chunk aim to prove that their client, a woman on trial for murder, committed the crime due to a lack of behavioral control caused by a brain tumor.

FRIDAY

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire, Drac and his pals are transformed into humans and Johnny becomes a monster!

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation—a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.

“The Expanse” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (series finale) — The Roci and any others behind them face off against Marco and his Free Navy.

“Sex Appeal” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Avery is a teenager with a tendency towards perfectionism who enlists her friend Larson to help her prepare for her first time with her long-distance boyfriend.

“Archive 81″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

“After Life” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third and final season) — Tony copes with this loss of his dad, and how will his relationship with Emma play out?

“This is Not a Comedy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A comedian finds new meaning in his life when his best friend asks him to be her sperm donor, and he meets a girl who connects with the cosmos.

“The House” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This surreal animated anthology series follows three generations of families who inhabit the same otherworldly house.

“Use of Force: The Policing of Black America” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Police killings of unarmed Black and brown men and women have brought relations between law enforcement and communities of color to an all-time low.

“Undercover Boss” 8 p.m. CBS — Andrew Simon, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience and who began his job at this hugely popular Las Vegas attraction at the start of the pandemic, goes undercover.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — A nun hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a mysterious and large cash donation made to a parishioner undergoing medical treatment at the church.

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” 9 p.m. Showtime — The Donovans return to Boston for a showdown decades in the making.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny pursues Dickie Delaney, a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant.

“Chillin’ Island” 10:30 p.m. HBO — Gunna and Killer Mike join the crew.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Ariana DeBose is the host.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Oxygen (new series) — The unbelievable cases of homicide that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip-hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of our metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech.

“Claws” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Desna vows not to rest until she has dismantled Uncle Daddy’s organization from the inside out.

“Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (new series) — Retraces Monroe’s story from budding starlet to Hollywood power-broker, as she navigates the treacherous waters of Hollywood’s casting couch culture and bravely speaks out about abuse at a time when silence was the norm.

“Euphoria” 9 p.m. HBO — The second episode is titled “Out of Touch.”

“The Righteous Gemstones” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — The Gemstone siblings seek to pull back the curtain on their father’s past, Eli shares a hard truth, and Kelvin grapples with an unruly God Squad.

“Yellowjackets” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime (first season finale) — On the night of their 25-year class reunion, the Yellowjackets navigate damning evidence,

“Somebody Somewhere” 10:30 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — Sam is a true Kansan on the surface who, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold.