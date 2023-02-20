TV best bets with David Harbour, Christoph Waltz, Eugene Levy, The Weeknd, Woody Harrelson

True-crime fans will be absorbed by the new Netflix docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” which explores the mysterious deaths of two members of the wealthy Murdaugh family and other deaths in their area of South Carolina. It’s out Wednesday. (This follows a similar docuseries that came out recently on HBO Max called “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.” )

This covers Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

MONDAY

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” 8 p.m. NBC ― Atlanta’s own Avery Dixon is part of the final 11.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Zach and the remaining women head to London for another week of adventure.

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — Amber’s fantasy is to have her actual life be as perfect as her Instagram life.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — Sidney, upset that Jason and Nikki don’t believe her claims about Keith, comes clean about the details surrounding the day of his disappearance, causing Jason to cast serious doubt on the boy claiming to be his son.

TUESDAY

“Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime ― Madigan’s first stand-up special after moving from Netflix features the comic talking about her aging parents, interactions with millennials and hunting Bigfoot.

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Sophie and Val have conflicting feelings about brunch with Val’s parents. The gang attends Jesse’s Long Island show.

“Sommore: Queen Chandelier” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This Queen of Comedy shines as she takes the stage to sound off on her suspicion of free stuff, social media prayer requests, fake lashes and ugly shoes.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Owen helps defend Marjan when a rescue complaint forces her to make a challenging ethical decision.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — When a train delay causes issues, Abby sees an opportunity to serve underground justice.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — After a string of armed robberies target various businesses, the team investigates a suspect who leads them to something much bigger.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — When the Clearing and Fort unite to celebrate the union of Ty and Paara, the invitation of a controversial guest threatens to upend the festivities.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — As a man, Kevin is shy and mild-mannered; onstage, she’s Robyn Banks, a fierce drag queen who’s all confidence and charisma.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — When the GBI discovers that a neo-Nazi organization is planning an attack, they prioritize the case to protect innocent people.

WEDNESDAY

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — The Murdaughs are a prominent family in South Carolina, until a fatal boating accident begins the unraveling of their legacy; Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul are later found murdered, bringing to light a century of corruption, power and cover-ups.

“The Strays” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In this British psychological thriller, a woman is forced to contend with her privilege and her past when two strangers arrive in her town.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett relies on O.R. 2.0 to save a construction worker’s severed hand.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Harris makes a big announcement. Meanwhile, Ben is overwhelmed with family responsibilities.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — After a month of seeing one another and some preconceived notions, Adam and Carmen discuss the status of their “adult” relationship.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — The Abbott staff heads to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference. Gregory reluctantly attends after a disagreement with Amber and bonds with Janine over their similarities.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — An annoying floater takes a romantic interest in Violet.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — When their psyches are put to the test by hallucinations, the crew must race to find the cause.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — The ladies treat Maggie to one last hurrah before the baby’s arrival, and the guys attend a Bruins game for the last time.

THURSDAY

“Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial” 12:01 a.m. Hulu ― The criminal case against Atlanta’s Young Thug and Gunna, two of the biggest names in hip-hop, reignited a conversation around the use of lyrics in the courtroom and sparked a movement to protect art.

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) ― Season two of “Bel-Air” picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.

“The Ms. Pat Show” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (third season debut) ― With Pat and Terry’s relationship still on the rocks, Janelle is presented with an opportunity to get a college scholarship; however, a representative is coming for dinner, and the family must appear perfect.

“Outer Banks” 3:01 a.m. Netlix (third season debut) ― The Pogues are returning this winter, and they’re planting their flag on a new beach. (A fourth season is already coming.)

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A special effects artist unearths a past project to find closure from the guilt of a fatal on-set accident; when old demons resurface, Charlie is left to unravel a new deadly plot.

“Star Trek: Picard” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — Cosgrove and Shaw must unravel a string of false crime reports to get to the truth surrounding a respected doctor’s murder.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — After a terrifying lightning strike, the Station 19 crew works overtime to extinguish the fire at Meredith Grey’s home.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there’s more to the case.

“Animal Control” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A tech geek tells Frank his rabbits got into his special chocolate bars.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — After the daughter of Stabler’s former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme.

FRIDAY

“The Consultant” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — A twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. Christoph Waltz stars.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Shay and Edward go on an adventure to find Mahira.

“Bruiser” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — During summer break, 14-year-old Darious explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and a burgeoning mentorship with mysterious drifter Porter.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — To really be there for a member of your team, you have to be ready to put it all on the line — anytime, no questions asked.

“The Reluctant Traveler” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The eight-episode series follows Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Dorothy discovers a connection with Leanne.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — At Alice’s urging, Jimmy hosts a party.

“We Have a Ghost” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The discovery that their house is haunted by a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) makes Kevin’s family a social media sensation. But when Kevin and Ernest get to the bottom of the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become targets of the CIA.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. NBC (third season finale) — Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family.

WEEKEND

“54th Annual NAACP Image Awards,” 8 p.m. Saturday BET, CBS, VH1 — Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade will receive the prestigious President’s Award.

“The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium” 9 p.m. Saturday HBO — Filmed at LA’s SoFi Stadium, The Weeknd brings down the house in this epic concert event.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Woody Harrelson hosts. Jack White sings.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall and Dante’s relationship is tested when a con man (Berto Colon), whom the NYPD has been building a years-long case against, kidnaps a relative of McCall’s client and forces him to assist in a heist in order to save them.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” 8 p.m. Sunday AMC (first season finale) — Rowan inadvertently discovers her role in a prophecy that’s held the Mayfair family for generations; Sip’s investigation reaches its conclusion, uncovering secrets that could tarnish both Rowan’s family and his role in the Talamasca.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When the 7-4 investigates a fatal fire at a hair salon, Killian and Morales turn to Dr. Ken Corley (Brian Stokes Mitchell), a medical examiner with ties to Regina’s past, and fire marshal Nicky Greenville (Lea DeLaria) for crucial insight.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Katsumoto takes a job providing security for a chart-topping K-Pop star.

“Wicked Tuna” 9 p.m. Sunday NGC (12th season debut) — Bluefin season opens, and the fleet battles for the first fish.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC (10th and final season debut) — Six months after Wujing’s escape from custody, Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — After Daphne sets a quick turnaround for payment, the Nicolettis devise a plan to steal a valuable necklace at an auction.