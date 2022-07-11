TV best bets with Dakota Johnson, John Cho, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Chris Hemsworth

This covers Monday, July 11, through Sunday, July 17.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC (19th season debut) — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will embark on a journey to find love — at the same time.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” 8 p.m. Bravo (seventh season debut) — Returning this season are Captain Sandy Yawn and season six’s fan favorite, deckhand “Zee” Dempers.

“Better Call Saul” 9 p.m. AMC — AMC has released no info on this episode now that it’s back.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW — Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) trial date has arrived and she must face all the ghosts of her past that have come forward as witnesses against her and the secrets that are revealed along the way.

“Breeders” 10 p.m. FX (third season finale) — A furious argument between Paul and Ally is interrupted by Ava’s news about Jim.

“Chad” 10 p.m. TBS (second season debut) — Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Nasim Pedrad).

“Claim to Fame” 10:01 p.m. ABC (new series) — Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.

TUESDAY

“The Bob’s Burger Movie” 12:01 a.m. Hulu and 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (streaming debut) — A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

“Only Murders in the Building” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Charles, Oliver and Mabel welcome an unexpected young visitor who reveals hidden secrets about the inner workings of the Arconia. We also discover Charles once recorded a hit single that was huge in Germany.

“How to Change Your Mind” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Author Michael Pollan leads the way in this docuseries exploring the history and uses of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline.

“Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife, and his life-changing epiphany.

“The Only” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The documentary explores the inspirational glory and deeply dark corners of a Hall of Fame goalkeeper who stood alone on the field as the only Black starter and the only openly gay player.

“Holey Moley” 8 p.m. ABC (fourth season finale) — A mini-golf champ is crowned and rewarded $250,000.

“Edge of the Earth” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — This docuseries follows four groups of elite action-adventure athletes embarking on never-before-accomplished missions.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season debut) — The vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse, and a freakish new creature in the house.

WEDNESDAY

“D.B. Cooper: Where are You” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.

“Ms. Marvel” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (first season finale) — Unclear if this show will get a second season.

“Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Documents the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres, who served as prime minister of Israel twice and negotiated the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — One Atlantan, Jasmine Davis, and an Atlanta native, Brittany Hoopes, are among the current cast.

“Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” 8 p.m. ABC — Chris Hemsworth has a real passion for sharks. The Hollywood star talks to experts to find out more about the apex predators of the oceans.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” 9 p.m. TlC (eighth season debut) — Eric hopes Dr. Lee is able to remove the giant growth from his behind.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9:01 a.m. Fox — The top four dancers from last week pick their partners and dance in random genres; all eight dancers showcase their talents in solo rounds to win over the audience and the judges; two dancers face elimination and only six remain.

THURSDAY

“Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Investigated with journalistic rigor, Matt Tyrnauer directs this searing and provocative story of the Victoria’s Secret brand as well as their then CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner.

“All the Queen’s Men” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (second season debut) — A blast from the past making an unexpected visit and a new dancer joins Club Eden.

“FBoy Island” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Leading ladies Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda must figure out which of the men are there for love and which are there for money.

“Hart to Heart” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A-list entertainers, athletes and public figures reveal their honest, unfiltered and unexpected true selves over a glass of wine with Kevin Hart; no topic is off-limits as guests open up about careers, family, loss and love.

“Resident Evil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.

“Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation” 8 p.m. ABC — An update on the Jan. 6 hearings.

“Heartland” 8 p.m. UPTV — Amy enters Spartan into an endurance race after realizing he’s not ready to retire.

“Buckhead Shore” 9 p.m. MTV — Bethania confronts DJ over the kiss with Chelsea, while Adamo builds up the courage to share big news.

“Alone” 8 p.m. History — The remaining participants look to the past for answers as resilience and strength are put to the ultimate test.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 9 p.m. USA — Todd gets pranked when he overuses the term “favorite child.” Nanny refuses treatment for her knee.

“The Old Man” 10 p.m. FX — Chase and Zoe enter the lion’s den. As Harper ends one partnership, another begins.

FRIDAY

“Don’t Make Me Go” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — John Cho plays Max, a father trying to create some final memories with his daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) after a terminal diagnosis.

“Forever Summer: Hamptons” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — A coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer, to the humble townies.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The Wells Foundation team attends a ceremony where Molly is receiving an award for her charity work.

“Black Bird” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Struggling with his transition to maximum security prison, Jimmy initiates a friendship with Larry. New holes in Larry’s stories are uncovered.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The astronauts move quickly to build Martian bases.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With Danny and Greta pledging their support, Sheila makes a decision no one expects.

“Love Goals” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

“Persuasion” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When Frederick Wentworth — the one who got away — crashes back into Anne Elliot’s life, she must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Dakota Johnson stars.

“The Rehearsal” 11 p.m. HBO (new series) — Nathan Fielder helps people rehearse for key moments in their lives by having them practice them on elaborate stages with a series of actors.

WEEKEND

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” 10 p.m. Saturday HBO — Nikki Glaser takes on a range of topics in her brutally honest yet conversational style, including dishing about sex, outlining the do’s and don’ts of dating, how to trick someone into marriage, and oversharing about her not-so-private parts.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Thomas’ actions have implicated Elizabeth, and while under house arrest, Elizabeth must clear her name as she is interrogated by the Lord Dudley.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Salt-N-Pepa and the Proud family, then “Bel-Air” vs. “Saved By the Bell” casts.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Marlo plans a glamorous road trip to the mountains in order to recover from stress at home.

“Colosseum” 8 p.m. Sunday History — The eight-part series vividly brings to life the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the lens of one of the most exhilarating and brutal arenas in the history of humanity ― the Colosseum.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Pope prepares to see an old friend. Craig needs Deran’s help when Nick’s in trouble.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Episode title is “Generation Loss.”