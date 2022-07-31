TV best bets with Colin Farrell film, Woodstock, ‘Lightyear,’ Kevin Bacon, Brooke Shields, Debbie Gibson

Peacock Friday brings Kevin Bacon in to star in the slasher film “They/Them” set at a gay conversation therapy camp.

Apple TV+’s biggest offering this week is Friday’s “Luck,” an animated series about a women who is super unlucky but finds herself in the Land of Luck, with voices like Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda and Lil Rel Howery.

Joel McHale Tuesday returns to E! to host a comedic cooking competition show, “Celebrity Beef.” Over on truTV, “Impractical Jokers” welcomes Brooke Shields Thursday while CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation” Friday features Debbie Gibson.

This covers Monday, Aug. 1. through Sunday, Aug. 7.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Still reeling from last week’s shocking rose ceremony which split them into two groups, Gabby’s and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox — Teams of ghost hunters, security guards and married high school sweethearts fight for the million-dollar prize.

“Snake in the Grass” 11 p.m. USA (new series) — Each episode will feature four players who are dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the four must figure out which one of them is ‘the Snake’ — a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group.

TUESDAY

“The Hillside Strangler” 12:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A new, in-depth peek inside the minds of notorious serial-killing cousins Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, who allegedly impersonated off-duty police officers to lure unsuspecting victims to their deaths before leaving their bodies to be found on the hillsides of East Los Angeles during the 1970s.

“Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

“America’s Got Talent” 8 p.m. NBC — Auditions end and judges deliberate.

“Celebrity Beef” 10 p.m. E! (new series) — This comedic competition series hosted by Joel McHale follows two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head-in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX — The vampires endure the private school admissions interview process.

WEDNESDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (second season debut) — As the town recovers from the tornado aftermath, Willie Jack tries to reverse a curse.

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99″ 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its ‘99 revival delivered days of rage, riots and real harm.

“Lightyear” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (streaming debut) — Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby and his robot companion, Sox. As these motley crew members tackle their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Two weeks in a row and two blindsides. Impressive! The Leftovers crew is in control!

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls in Horse Town, U.S.A., gather for a rodeo, where the Top 14 chefs divide into two teams to create the best steak and sides.

“So You Think You Can Dance” 9 p.m. Fox — The remaining contestants hit the stage performing two unique numbers before they head to the finals, first dancing together in pairs and then matched with one of the series’ beloved All-Stars.

“Grown-ish” 10 p.m. Freeform — Junior and his roommate, Zaara, butt heads, causing them to one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill.

THURSDAY

“The Orville” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (third season finale) — No word if this will be a series finale.

“Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ — Michael Jackson faced serious allegations of child abuse for years. Using high-profile interview footage and televised statements, experts closely analyze his behaviors to check for clues as to whether there was any truth to the allegations.

“Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butthead” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — The pair will mock TikTok and YouTube videos in addition to their initial targets, music videos.

“Buckhead Shore” 8 p.m. MTV — The lake trip comes to an end, but the drama continues in Buckhead; Katie introduces her new man to the group.

“Chrisley Knows Best” 8 p.m. USA — Julie’s competitiveness alienates the family. Nanny’s doggy lederhosen business cuts corners.

“Impractical Jokers” 10 p.m. TruTV (ninth season finale) — Brooke Shields joins the men.

FRIDAY

“Thirteen Lives” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime — Ron Howard’s drama chronicles the incredible true story of the rescue of a Thai soccer team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in 2018. Stars include Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Viggo Mortensen.

“Luck” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — An animated film featuring Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Celebrity voices include Simon Pegg, Lil Rel Howery and Jane Fonda.

“Black Bird” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (series finale) — Jimmy reaches his breaking point. Larry becomes suspicious. McCauley and Miller talk to an important person in Larry’s life.

“For All Mankind” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Plans to leave Mars are complicated by an unforeseen issue.

“Prey” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A skilled Comanche warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport, fighting against wilderness, dangerous colonizers and this mysterious creature to keep her people safe.

“Loot” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The Wells Foundation team receives exciting news from both Molly and Sofia. Nicholas gets a new opportunity.

“The Outlaws” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) — The Outlaws still have time to serve out their sentences but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet — not by a long shot.

“Physical” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With Sheila and Greta embarking on a new endeavor, Danny wants what he thinks he deserves.

“Surface” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sophie pushes the boundaries of her recovery, hoping to excavate the secrets buried deep in her mind.

“Stowaway” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — A tenacious party girl fights to survive after three thieves commandeer her luxury yacht.

“Carter” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Warriors: The Movie” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy ― the Krang.

“The Sandman” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

“They/Them” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A group of teenagers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp endures unsettling psychological techniques while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” 8 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Multiplatinum-selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y., to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation.

WEEKEND

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Rhys Darby vs. Jay Pharoah.

“Becoming Elizabeth” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (first season finale) — The king is sick and the court that made an enemy of Catholics now faces the possibility of being ruled by one as Mary rides to Whitehall.

“The 37th Annual Stellar Awards” 8 p.m. BET, BET Her — This awards show was taped at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Rob Riggle vs. Joe Tessitore.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 pm. Sunday TNT — Pope is self-destructive and J, Craig and Deran must figure out what they are going to do about him; Julia and Andrew work together on a job.

“The Chi” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Emmett and Tiff must unite as co-parents after learning unexpected news about their son.

“Married to Medicine” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo — Still upset by Anila’s and Kiran’s Halloween costumes, Eugene confronts Kiran; Jackie and Simone plan a trip to Las Vegas in an attempt to bring the ladies together.

“Westworld” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Episode title is “Metanoia.”

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — When Victoria Dryden runs away from home, Sinclair sends Jackie to find her. Caysen is after justice for BPD Officer Russ Wallace, who he believes may have been intentionally executed by another member of the Strike Force.