TV best bets with ‘Cobra Kai,’ Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandan, Serena Williams, Tom Hanks

On Sunday, Showtime resurrects the 1980 Richard Gere “American Gigolo” movie and has turned it into a TV series starring Jon Bernthal (”The Walking Dead”).

Over on basic cable, the final season of OWN’s award-winning drama “Queen Sugar” returns Tuesday for its seventh and final season. Comedy Central on Monday also comes out with a movie “Out of Office” starring Ken Jeong and Milana Vayntrub that tries to mine humor out of working remotely.

And a show that used to be on basic cable “Ink Master,” once on Spike/Paramount, has moved to Paramount+ for its 14th season. Paramount+ also brings back the sixth season of its heralded court drama “The Good Fight” Thursday.

This covers Monday, September 5 through Sunday, September 11.

MONDAY

“Murders Before the Marathon” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — If police had solved a gruesome triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing? Journalist Suzan Zalkind unpacks the murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting connection between the two events.

“Out of Office” 8 p.m. Comedy — An ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. Stars include Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez and Paul F. Tompkins.

“The Family Chantel” 8 p.m. TLC (fourth season finale) — Pedro finally finds Chantel, leading to a fiery argument between the two. Chantel returns from vacation and has Winter and Karen move into the house. Pedro hits his breaking point and makes the decision to file divorce papers.

“Beat Shazam” 9 p.m. Fox (fifth season finale) — Former NFL cheerleaders face off against flight attendants and a grandmother/granddaughter duo to take home the prize.

“In the Dark” 9 p.m. the CW (fourth season finale) — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. AMC — At the Mortuary, Allison and Patty search for a new identity, and Allison reflects on how she got here; Neil has trouble sleeping; Kevin hosts a super scary Pal-o-ween.

“American Dad” 10 p.m. TBS (17th season debut) — Wheels and the Legman are on another case.

“No Ordinary Life” 10 p.m. CNN — The stories of Jane Evans, Maria Fleet, Margaret Moth, Mary Rogers and Cynde Strand -- five trailblazing and courageous female photojournalists who risked their lives to capture history.

“ATL Homicide” 10 p.m. TV One — When a carjacking victim succumbs to his injuries a month later, Quinn and Vince must pick up the pieces of a botched robbery investigation; the search for a stolen SUV and a police pursuit lead the detectives to the unlikeliest of suspects.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — The title of the new episode is “Issues.”

“Untold: The Race of the Century” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup.

“Diorama” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

“Get Smart With Money” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more.

“Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The comic delivers a laid-back set on juicing, mammograms, snoring, and the existential angst of buying pants at Costco.

“TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?” 8 p.m. Fox — A look into Jackson’s death 13 years ago.

“Queen Sugar” 8 p.m. OWN (seventh season debut) — The family attends a christening for Ralph Angel and Darla’s baby.

“What We Do In The Shadows” 10 p.m. FX (fourth season finale) — Baby Colin reaches that awkward age.

WEDNESDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu — Cheese does time.

“Tell Me Lies” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years.

“Chef’s Table: Pizza” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice.

“Ink Master” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (14th season debut) — The series moves from basic cable to streaming. New host is Joel Madden, lead singer of Good Charlotte.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS — Kyle buried himself last week for various reasons and the houseguests prep for a double eviction.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — The Top Five chefs are faced with two separate elimination challenges in the semifinals: a Baked Alaska and one of Chef Ramsay’s signature dishes, an intricate lobster tortellini.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” 10 p.m. CNBC (seventh season debut) — Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, shows off the newly-released Nissan Z and teaches Jay how to fly.

“Welcome to Wrexham” 10 p.m. FX — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney land an important partnership as the Wrexham goalies - and fans - face some tough contests.

THURSDAY

“Wedding Season” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé.

“The Zone: Survival Mission” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Hosts and celebrity guests enter different themed rooms and virtual spaces in each episode. They must overcome various challenges that are thrown in their way and survive until the time expires. Who will be the survivor for each episode?

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Wong is back, suing a hack magician for using his magical intellectual property.

“Remembering” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — The film centers around a writer (Brie Larson) who has been blessed with an amazing idea only to lose grasp of it when the phone rings. This idea is represented as golden light and is pursued by the writer’s inner child who goes on an adventure through the extensive World of Imagination.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Streaming debut of a film focused on Thor’s journey of self discovery.

“Pinnochio” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Pinocchio is given the musical fantasy treatment by Robert Zemeckis.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (sixth season debut) — Diane feels trapped in a constant loop and is confronted once again with the most surreal times. The lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that surrounds them could mean the beginning.

“Alone: Frozen” 9 p.m. History — Frost arrives and changes the landscape, creating new priorities for the participants; some deal with the consequences of a diet with no diversity, while others battle major shelter issues; the competition wears on the survivalists.

“60 Days In” 9 p.m. A&E — The final participant enters the program while the others deal with new challenges involving drugs, COVID, and intense inmates.

FRIDAY

“Flight Risk” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Follows everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed only five months apart in 2018 and 2019.

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Bibi is gripped by a bold, dangerous idea for John Paul’s birthday. Matt learns a difficult truth.

“Central Park” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (third season debut) — Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

“Five Days at Memorial” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — New evidence comes to light as Schafer and Rider dig deeper into their investigation of the deaths at Memorial.

“Gutsy” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Features intimate conversations with trailblazing women including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Wren arrives in Pennsa and shares information about Tormada’s plans. Tamacti Jun tries once more to quell the Witchfinders’ insurgency.

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Amazon — Did Theo set off a beacon that will allow Sauron to make his move?

“Cobra Kai” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (fifth season debut) — Terry Silver, who usurped control of the dojo after double-crossing John Kreese, is expanding his empire. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny setting karate (temporarily) aside, Daniel calls on an old friend for help — former adversary Chozen Toguch.

“Narco-Saints” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

“End of the Road” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Recently widowed mom Brenda (Queen Latifah) fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger. Ludacris also stars.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” 8 p.m. CBS — Shaquille O’Neal fixes up a home of a beloved uncle in Orlando, Florida.

WEEKEND

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — A fortune telling machine has every one on edge.

“Serena Williams: On Her Terms” 8 .m. Sunday CNN — Chronicles Williams’ early beginnings in Compton, CA to her epic ascent to international prominence, exploring the key moments on and off the court that shaped the athlete, woman, and mother.

“Monarch” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (new series) — Susan Sarandon stars as the matriarch of a teetering country music family royalty.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — It’s part one of the reunions.

“The Serpent Queen” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — The tale of Catherine de Medici’s rise to power.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 8:55 p.m. Sunday Starz — Raq turns to her attention to bonding with Kanan in the Catskills, but business follows them despite her best efforts.

“American Gigolo” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — Julian Kaye’s (Jon Bernthal) is a newly-free man, a former sex worker just out of prison for serving a sentence over a crime he didn’t commit. With no place to go and no direction, Julian is quickly caught up in not only trying to resume the work he was doing prior to his arrest, but also in the aftershocks of his release.

“House of the Dragon” Sunday HBO — HBO had released zero info on the fourth episode as of this writing. (I guess they don’t need to!)

“Tales of the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC — A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship.

“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — An attack stalls the Dryden investigation but Decourcy presses on.

“Sister Wives” 10 p.m. TLC (13th season debut) — Janelle tests positive for COVID-19, and Kody confides in Robyn about his troubles with Christine.