TV best bets with Caitlyn Jenner, Bob Ross, Charley Pride, John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, NeNe Leakes

MONDAY

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. Hulu on FX — The town gets ready for Bear’s rapper father to come into town and perform at the local IHS conference.

“Born For Business” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — A docuseries that spotlights the untold stories of four entrepreneurs with disabilities.

“Bachelor in Paradise” 8 p.m. ABC — With a rose ceremony on the horizon and the men poised to hand out their stems, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential match.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The chefs jump back into the dating game on hkchefsonly.com, hoping to swipe right on the perfect match of ingredients for their dish.

“The Ultimate Surfer” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour.

TUESDAY

“Untold: Caitlyn Jenner” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Jenner’s unlikely path to Olympic glory was inspirational. But her more challenging road to embracing her true self proved even more so.

“DC’s Stargirl” 8 p.m. the CW — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team.

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining five duos hit a Lego wall when they’re split into individual challenges.

“David Makes Man″ 9 p.m. OWN (second season finale) — David has a plan for the Ville, ending his arrangement with Joe Padilla. Trenise goes back home.

“Fantasy Island” 9 p.m. Fox — Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter, but they refuse to let her.

“Supergirl” 9 p.m. the CW — As Supergirl and Zor-El make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together.

“Miracle Workers” 10:30 p.m. TBS — Benny tries to become a hero to a Native American tribe.

WEDNESDAY

“Nine Perfect Strangers” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — The show title is “Brave New World” but Hulu has not released a description.

“Clickbait” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

“John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Idolized medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors, prosecutors and the press.

“Motel Makeover” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Amid project pitfalls and a pandemic, besties-turned-business partners bring their design magic to a rundown motel and revamp it into a go-to getaway.

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Bob Ross (“The Joy of Painting”) brings joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. However, a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy trees.

“Masterchef” 8 p.m. Fox — Legendary chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks a taste of Japan.

“CMT Giants: Charley Pride” 9 p.m. CMT — The legendary late country singer gets the spotlight.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX (10th season debut) — A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

“Superstar” 10 p.m. ABC — A look at the comic John Ritter.

“Neighborhood Wars” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) — With a record number of Americans trading city life for homes in the suburbs, “home sweet home” has now become a battleground and here are videos of some of the battles.

THURSDAY

“Behind the Music” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — A look at New Kids on the Block.

“Edens Zero” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (fifth season finale) — Paramount is terrible about providing any show descriptions so I have no information for you.

“Monsters in the Shadows” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new limited series) — The disappearance of Brittney Wood shocked and captivated the entire state of Alabama in 2012. This led to a shocking revelation about Brittney’s family causing her disappearance to become forgotten in the public eye.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” 8 p.m. NBC — Jake takes an old friend for a ride.

“Little Women Atlanta” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Juicy invites a celebrity photographer and asks all of the girls to do an “alter ego” photoshoot.

“Making It” 9 p.m. NBC (third season finale) — The season three Master Maker is crowned as Nick and Amy task everyone with a “Making It” staple: the Shed Hack.

FRIDAY

“Vacation Friends” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — John Cena and Lil Rel Howery star in this light romp of a film featuring a crashed catamaran, magic shrooms, a surprise pregnancy and copious amounts of drinking.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — With a war looming on the horizon, Baba Voss searches for his missing daughter.

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With Roy Kent now part of the coaching squad, there are going to be some serious changes to the team’s practice schedule.

“D.P.” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

“I Heart Arlo” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new animated series) — It’s a whole new world for Arlo and his one-of-a kind pals when they set out to restore a rundown New York City neighborhood — and make it their own.

“He’s All That” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A gender-swapped remake of “She’s All That.”

“Titletown High” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In Valdosta, where football rules and winning is paramount, a high school team tackles romance, rivalries and real life while vying for a title.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Blake (Grant Show) makes a life-changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on NeNe Leakes (as herself) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world.

WEEKEND

“Killer Cheer Mom” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Denise Richards stars as Amanda, who decides to move to another town with her husband (Thomas Calabro) and stepdaughter Riley (Courtney Fulk). The latter is a high school student, desperate to make it on the cheerleading team. She decides to try out with the full support of Amanda.

“Celebrity Family Feud” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The families of Oliver Hudson vs. Joe Buck.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Hallmark — O’Brien Construction’s eccentric billionaire client, Evan Kincaid, comes to town and throws Abby and Mick off their game.

“NYC Epicenters 9/11-> 2021½” 8 p.m. HBO — Spike Lee’s new documentary on the protests around the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery as well as a four-year condemnation of the Trump administration and the rhetoric that led to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT — Pope helps a new friend. Deran, J and Craig deal with the fallout from past mistakes as they make new friends and enemies.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC — Maggie’s mission takes the team through a subway tunnel, challenged by lurking walkers and a recalcitrant Negan.

“Heels” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Jack enlists a veteran wrestler to visit and juice up attendance.