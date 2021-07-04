TV best bets with ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Leverage’ reboots, ‘Atypical’ series finale

On cable, Discovery’s annual Shark Week begins Sunday with specials featuring Robert Irwin, Tiffany Haddish and Johnny Knoxville.

This covers Monday, July 5 through Sunday, July 11.

MONDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Fourteen remaining suitors are ready to finally put the drama behind them and focus on getting quality time with Katie, until Tayshia stops by to drop the bomb that there are actually 15 men.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The restaurant is closed for chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday party, so the chefs must endure double-Ramsay scrutiny during a new type of challenge and dinner service.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” 8 p.m. VH1 (10th season debut) — Yung Baby Tate joins the cast.

“All American” 8 p.m. the CW — The gang visits Simone’s aunt at her HBCU in Atlanta, where she is a journalism professor.

TUESDAY

“Lego Masters” 8 p.m. Fox — The remaining contestants are expected to raise the stakes and elevate their work when the teams are tasked with building a structure in mid-air.

“The Flash” 8 p.m. the CW — John Diggle arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry stop the Godspeed War.

“David Makes Man” 9 p.m. OWN — JG continues to recover as friends from his past offer support.

“Motherland: Fort Salem” 10 p.m. Freeform — Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role.

WEDNESDAY

“Cat People” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.

“Dogs” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — These six intimate stories explore the abiding emotional bonds that form between dogs and their caregivers, no matter the circumstances.

“Big Brother” 8 p.m. CBS (23rd season debut) — Sixteen contestants vie for $500,000 in a gambling-themed home.

“MasterChef” 8 p.m. Fox — The cooks must create a worthy beef dish without knowing what cut of beef they will be cooking until the mystery box is opened. Chef Michael Mina is the guest judge.

“$100,000 Pyramid” 9 p.m. ABC — Joe Gatto faces off against Sal Vulcano followed by comedian Desi Lydic and interior designer Mikel.

“Love Island” 9:30 p.m. CBS (third season debut) —. Viewers have the opportunity to shape the events on screen as they watch the relationships develop before ultimately crowning one lucky couple as the winner.

THURSDAY

“The Dog House” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn’t easy — but that’s exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day.

“Gossip Girl” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.

“Grown-ish” 8 p.m. Freeform (fourth season debut) — Zoey and the gang head to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama ... and even a wedding.

“Good Girls” 9 p.m. NBC — Rio inserts himself in the girls’ new business to Beth’s dismay. Phoebe discovers a bombshell in the case and returns to Detroit.

“Beat Shazam” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Jamie Foxx doubles the prize to a staggering amount.

FRIDAY

“Leverage: Redemption” 12:01 a.m. IMDbTV (new series) — In this new iteration, and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence.

“Atypical” 3;01 a.m. Netflix (series finale)— Sam Gardner moves into his own flat and contemplates life after college.

“Black Widow” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill the Black Widow as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. (This will cost $29.99 on top of the existing subscription.)

“Fear Street: Part 2: 1878” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A summer of fun turns into a gruesome fight for survival as a killer terrorizes Camp Nightwing in the cursed town of Shadyside.

“Virgin River” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” 8 p.m. CBS (new series) — Wayne Brady returns to his roots in Orlando, Florida, to give his Aunt Lilly, who helped raise him and set him on the path to success, the home makeover of her dreams.

WEEKEND

“The 2021 ESPYS” 8 p.m. Saturday ABC — Anthony Mackie hosts.

“Crikey! It’s Shark Week” 8 p.m. Sunday Discovery — Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark alongside conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo (sixth season debut) — Candiace Dillard Bassett locks horns with new housewife Mia Thornton.

“Animal Kingdom” 9 p.m. Sunday TNT (fifth season debut) — Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) still are reeling from the death of Smurf (Ellen Barkin).

“Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week” 9 p.m. Sunday Discovery —Tiffany Haddish hosts the annual TV event with hopes of uncovering the secrets of shark sex.

“History of the Sitcom” 9 p.m. CNN (new series) — A look at family sitcoms from “I Love Lucy” to “black-ish,” followed by a look at how sitcoms handled sex through the years.

“Kevin Can F*** Himself” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Kevin, Neil and Pete try to replace Patty after kicking her out of the group.

“Wellington Paranormal” 9 p.m. Sunday the CW (new series) —Follows a group of police investigators as they track supernatural events in New Zealand. The crew look into cases of demon possession, haunted houses, and blood bank robberies.

“The White Lotus” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (new series) — The exploits and misadventures of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of one week. Stars include Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge.

“Jackass Shark Week” 10 p.m. Sunday Discovery — Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new “Jackass” cast members on a Shark Week adventure.