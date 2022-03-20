TV best bets: Oscars ‘Bridgerton,’ FX’s ‘Atlanta,’ ‘American Song Contest,’ ‘Halo’

This covers Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena, Bobby and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pickup truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb that will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The fifth and final audition episode.

“American Song Contest” 8 p.m. NBC (new series) — Based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” this musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin discovers his friend, Lorenzo, (Bill Bellamy), is harboring a secret, he struggles with whether to share the info with Tina.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — A gruesome mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender-reveal party leads NCIS to the case of a missing teacher that was popularized on a true crime podcast,

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — Reunited with old friends, the train throws a party. But alliances are tested as the truth is finally revealed.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — In public, Hefner continually professes that he wants to protect his girls next door, but he continually fails; Playmate Susie Krabacher, mansion employees Stefan and Stella Tetanbaum and Sondra Theodore reveal dark truths.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO (first season finale) —Marian prepares to embark on a new adventure.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precocious young patient, which threatens his objectivity.

TUESDAY

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — The team realizes they have a cross-country serial killer on their hands after another body is found bound with the same sophisticated knot as their local victim.

“Judge Steve Harvey” 8 p.m. ABC — A husband sues his wife for being late to all events and for refusing to come to bed early.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Calgary, 1996: Dwayne struggles to find his footing on the Calgary Stampeders practice squad.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Open House night at Abbott Elementary, and while Janine prepares to meet her struggling student’s mother, the rest of the faculty uses the time to relax.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kate visits Toby.

“black-ish” 9:30 p.m. — Dre gets news that he’s been nominated for an Ad World Award but may have to miss an important family function if he attends.

“The Thing About Pam” 10 p.m. NBC— Pam gets her 15 minutes of fame when D.A. Leah Askey calls her to the stand as a witness for the prosecution even as Joel Schwartz tries to poke holes in the case against Russ.

WEDNESDAY

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Maryanne is annoying some of her teammates but she survived last week.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — The episode title is “Gas Pump, House Dump and Stew Volcano.”

“Assisted Living” 9:30 p.m. BET (third season debut) — In the aftermath of Lindor getting arrested, Jeremy tries to assist in getting him released.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX —Franklin and Gustavo look for an escape. Teddy is forced to put his trust in an old friend.

THURSDAY

“Halo” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier, defends humanity from the alien Covenant in the 26th century. Pablo Schreiber stars.

“One Perfect Shot” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Each episode, one acclaimed director pulls back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Through a series of flashbacks, Sullivan and Natasha’s past is revealed. Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey have a discussion with Pru’s grandparents.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX (third season debut) — This award-winning series comes back after nearly four years with Alfred and his friends on a European tour.

FRIDAY

“No Woman No Try” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — A documentary looking at gender, ethnicity and sexual equality in women’s rugby.

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — A new unscripted series following global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour.

“Pachinko” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America.

“Severance” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Mark and the team encounter new security measures from Cobel.

“Bridgerton” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) — The central relationship will be Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and the newly arrived Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

“Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A look at how the singer works on the new album ‘SOUR’ while recounting the success of her debut.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead.

“Charmed” 8 p.m. the CW —Mel suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby, while Maggie’s demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Mableton, who present their plant-based, natural hair care line intentionally crafted for multicultural young men.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Fallon and Liam go to work on their new plan.

SUNDAY

“The Pact” 3:01 a.m. Saturday Roku (new series) — A post-apocalyptic world featuring survivors seeking the cause and cure for the Miasma, a mysterious fog that drives victims insane.

“The 90th Annual Academy Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer host.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find the culprit.

“Power Book IV: Force” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Tommy and his crew can barely keep up with the demand and they need more help to increase their supply

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — While visiting the Cherokee, Ian encounters a man from his past who dredges up painful memories of his time with the Mohawk.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Senior and Chuck’s friends take Chuck on a retreat to regroup.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — A look at Jack McKinney.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — The heroes set off to confront the Reapers, while Eugene’s group assimilates to the Commonwealth.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Travis finds himself on trial at Apple HQ, fighting for Uber’s very existence.

“Shining Vale” 10 p.m. Sunday Starz — As Pat tries to get rid of Rosemary, she finds out that Terry has been keeping a horrifying secret from her.

“American Idol” 11:35 p.m. Sunday ABC— A super late edition of “Idol” after the Oscars.