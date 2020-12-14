TV best bets: Chadwick Boseman’s final film with Viola Davis, Garth Brooks, ‘The Stand,’ Kristen Wiig, Vanessa Williams

Two reality competition shows conclude their seasons: CBS’s “Amazing Race” Wednesday along with Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

This covers Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20.

MONDAY

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — Calvin and Dave embark on their first road trip together to a classic car show, only to hit an unexpected roadblock that tests their friendship.

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC (special night) — The men tell all.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — The live finale part 1.

“His Dark Materials” 9 p.m. HBO — Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) set out to retrieve what’s been lost. Mary (Simone Kirby) takes a leap of faith.

“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” 9 p.m. GPB — Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas join The Tabernacle Choir for this special.

“20/20″ 10 p.m. ABC — A focus on how scientists came up with effective vaccines for COVID-19 so quickly.

“Bull” 10 p.m. CBS — TAC braces for an un-jolly Christmas when Bull and Benny represent Marissa and her estranged husband, Greg, in federal court after they’re charged with money laundering and fraud connected to Greg’s restaurant.

“Industry” 10 p.m. HBO — Sex, drugs and secrets light up Pierpoint’s annual holiday party, where Maxim’s unexpected arrival aggravates tensions between Yasmin and Kenny, and Greg finds himself in a painful predicament after partying a little too hard with Robert and Usman.

“Nurses” 10:01 a.m. NBC — When a guest of honor at a St. Mary’s fundraiser collapses, Grace grapples with the patient’s refusal to tell her family her secret.

TUESDAY

“The Bachelorette” 8 p.m. ABC — Tayshia agonizes over which of the men’s families to meet for hometown dates, and Bennett’s bombshell return adds even more pressure to examine her emotions.

“Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change” 8 p.m. CBS — Top musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Ringo Starr perform to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc. and WhyHunger.

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Wiliams” 8 p.m. GPB — The American Pops Orchestra presents an evening celebrating the album of holiday classics.

“The Voice” 9 p.m. NBC — The live finale, part two.

“Big Sky” 10:01 a.m. ABC — Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls.

WEDNESDAY

“The Amazing Race” 8 p.m. CBS (32nd season finale) — The final three teams travel to New Orleans where, after visiting 11 countries, 17 cities and traveling more than 33,000 miles.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (fourth season finale) — The three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked, and one singer takes home the Golden Mask.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Warrant Officer Ray Perry goes missing following an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help their brother and his family while Bravo Team is sidelined.

“The Art of Political Murder” 9 p.m. HBO — An investigation into the brutal murder of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, which stunned a country ravaged by decades of political violence.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — Chris brings the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader using his church for illicit gain.

“For Life” 10 p.m. ABC — After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption.

THURSDAY

“4 Blocks” 12:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Drugs, money, slots, and women: these are the four pillars of Ali “Toni” Hamady’s (Kida Khodr Ramadan) criminal empire. Toni’s greatest desire, however, is to leave the world of crime behind and live an honest life with his beautiful wife and daughter — which proves impossible when a police raid lands his brother-in-law in jail and exposes weaknesses in his cartel.

“The Flight Attendant” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (first season finale) —Cassie and a surprising ally try to fix everything that happened in Rome.

“Homeschool Musical Class of 2020″ 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Musical numbers from kids stuck at home during quarantine.

“An Unremarkable Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An accountant and aspiring magician invites his boss to spend Christmas with his family — unaware that he’s one of Colombia’s most-wanted criminals.

“Schulz Saves America” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Comedian Andrew Schulz takes on the year’s most divisive topics in this fearlessly unfiltered and irreverent four-part special.

“The Stand” 3:01 a.m. CBS All Access (new series) — Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Dale and Meemaw work out relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Andy and Sullivan find a way to stay connected; Ben confronts a tough loss, and Jack and Inara grow closer.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol.

“Mom” 9:01 a.m. CBS — Bonnie is concerned about Adam’s safety when he decides to go skiing for the first time since his accident.

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Eddie’s injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident.

FRIDAY

“The Mandalorian” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (second season finale) — The third season will return in December 2021.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Tensions and temperatures rise at a Chicago music studio in 1927 when fiery, fearless blues singer Ma Rainey joins her band for a recording session. Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — When Russ is kidnapped, Mac and the team must break out a previously murderous psychopath, now pacifist, from prison to help find him.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — As Magnum, Higgins and TC try to pull one over on a customs agent to get Higgins a green card, armed gunmen suddenly storm the federal building and start taking hostages.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — When Joe Hill’s lineage as a Reagan is revealed, Frank struggles from a distance when his grandson wants to fight his own battles.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Kristen Wiig hosts.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — The title of this episode is “Family First.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” 8 p.m. Sunday Bravo — With COVID restrictions, Cynthia’s big wedding planning becomes super complicated while Porsha’s relationship is not going well.

“Shameless” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — In a rush to get out of the house, Debbie loses track of Franny and has to balance her search for Franny with her handy-woman jobs.

“Garth & Trisha Live!” 8:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform a holiday concert.

“A Home for the Holidays” 9:30 p.m. Sunday CBS — Gayle King presents uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue.

“Your Honor” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Michael once again uses his clout to obscure details of the fatal accident involving his son.