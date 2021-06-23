Trilith Studios, Georgia Film Academy help 16-year-old create Make-A-Wish sci-fi film

Valerie said her son has been formulating this film for awhile. “He created an alien language and has a tattered book full of ideas,” she said.

Caption Zach Breder (center) with some of his cast on his sci-fi movie that Make a Wish set up.

Zach, who makes a Hitchcock-like cameo in his own film as a dead body, said he was offered a Make-A-Wish three years ago. At first, he just wanted to go on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” to meet the actors. A treehouse was considered. But it eventually crystallized into this movie because “I’ve known for quite awhile I was going to be a filmmaker.”

The premise of the movie: the lead kid Chris, his sister Emma and two friends embark on a journey to find a missing uncle they think might have been abducted by aliens.

Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios, said the budget for this film, if everyone was compensated at proper rates, would exceed $1 million.

In comparison, Zach’s homemade movies have prop budgets of under $100. His biggest indulgence: a fog machine he purchased from Amazon.

Some of the volunteers on the film have worked on Marvel and Harry Potter franchises.

“We’re a place where creatives fulfill their dreams, where they feel like anything is possible,” Patterson said. “That’s how we want Zach to feel.”