Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ coming to Atlanta later in year to cover midterm elections

The show is doing so because of how important Georgia is politically now that it’s considered a pitched battleground between Democrats and Republicans. There is a major gubernatorial battle between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. And a Senate seat is up for grabs between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The episodes that week will air from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central with episodes available on demand the next day on Paramount+.