Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ coming to Atlanta later in year to cover midterm elections

Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” will be traveling to Atlanta for an entire week before the midterm elections in November hosting shows at the Tabernacle.
The show is doing so because of how important Georgia is politically now that it’s considered a pitched battleground between Democrats and Republicans. There is a major gubernatorial battle between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. And a Senate seat is up for grabs between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.
The episodes that week will air from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central with episodes available on demand the next day on Paramount+.
This is the first time “The Daily Show” has ever taped shows in Georgia. Conan O’Brien taped multiple shows when he was on TBS in 2013.
Guests and ticket information for the shows in Atlanta will be announced at a later date.
The current cast features Atlanta’s own Dulcé Sloan and Alabama native Roy Wood Jr. as well as Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper. Lewis Black still provides the occasional rant as well.
