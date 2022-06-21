BreakingNews
Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ coming to Atlanta later in year to cover midterm elections

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” will be traveling to Atlanta for an entire week before the midterm elections in November hosting shows at the Tabernacle.

The show is doing so because of how important Georgia is politically now that it’s considered a pitched battleground between Democrats and Republicans. There is a major gubernatorial battle between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. And a Senate seat is up for grabs between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The episodes that week will air from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central with episodes available on demand the next day on Paramount+.

This is the first time “The Daily Show” has ever taped shows in Georgia. Conan O’Brien taped multiple shows when he was on TBS in 2013.

Guests and ticket information for the shows in Atlanta will be announced at a later date.

The current cast features Atlanta’s own Dulcé Sloan and Alabama native Roy Wood Jr. as well as Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper. Lewis Black still provides the occasional rant as well.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

