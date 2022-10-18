ajc logo
X

TNT reups entire Atlanta-based ‘Inside the NBA’ team including Charles Barkley

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The deal will keep the group ‘together for many years to come’

TNT announced Monday that it has signed its entire “Inside the NBA” team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal to new contracts.

Terms of the contracts weren’t divulged, but the network promised the broadcast team will “stay together for many years to come.”

Charles Barkley, the former NBA player who has become an iconic analyst since he joined the show in 2000, has talked publicly about retiring from TV in the past. “I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with,” he said at a press conference earlier this year, “but I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.” (He is 59.)

Over the summer, he pondered leaving TNT for big money with LIV Golf but decided not to join the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour. He noted in July: “I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Johnson remains the longest-running member of the show, working there since the show’s launch in 1989. Smith joined in 1998 and O’Neal began full-time duties at TNT in 2011.

The New York Post, citing unnamed sources, thinks Barkley’s new deal could last 10 years and exceed $100 million. His current contract runs three more years, coinciding with the expiration of TNT’s agreement with the NBA after the 2024-25 season.

TNT, which was launched by Ted Turner in Atlanta in 1988, continues to do most of its sports programming out of the city, including “Inside the NBA.” Since Discovery took over what is now Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this year, management has made major cutbacks across the company and nixed original scripted programming from both TBS and TNT.

But the company has doubled down on sports programming, which has prevented many subscribers from cutting the cord.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-2854h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
12h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Money advantage unlikely to bridge partisan gaps in Georgia races
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS/HULU/NETFLIX

What’s filming in Georgia in October, 2022?
TV best bets with Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Kelly Washington, Charlize Theron, Amy...
Mark Owens, Braves in-game hype man, bowing out after 16 seasons
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top