TNT reups entire Atlanta-based ‘Inside the NBA’ team including Charles Barkley

Terms of the contracts weren’t divulged, but the network promised the broadcast team will “stay together for many years to come.”

Charles Barkley, the former NBA player who has become an iconic analyst since he joined the show in 2000, has talked publicly about retiring from TV in the past. “I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with,” he said at a press conference earlier this year, “but I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.” (He is 59.)